Snoop Dogg is releasing a new bubbly with a taste as smooth as the West Coast rapper’s bars. The first sparkling wine in the brand 19 Crime’s lineup, Snoop Cali Gold is now available online and at retailers.

A luxe, matte black bottle with gold detailing wraps up the new American sparkler, complete with Snoop’s signature near the cork. The packaging also includes “the first rapping wine label,” according to a Sept. 15 press release. When scanned, a QR code on the bottle plays “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from Snoop’s classic discography in an augmented reality experience.

The rapper says that the bottle of bubbly is best enjoyed at social gatherings or on a night out.

“We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection,” Snoop Dogg states in the release. “This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin’ with Snoop Cali Gold!”

The new label joins two other 19 Crimes wines made in partnership with Snoop Dogg: a red blend named Snoop Cali Red, and Cali Rose. Both offerings enjoyed success, as Snoop Cali Red Blend is the top selling wine in IRI’S New Product Pacesetter history, according to the release.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes,” 19 Crimes global vice president John Wardley states in the release. “It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first sparkling to his existing Cali lineup.”

Snoop Cali Gold is already sold out online but can be found at retailers for a suggested retail price of $17.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Step aside, gin and juice. We’ll be popping bubbly while queuing up old school Snoop Dogg tunes until further notice.