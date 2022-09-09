The famed French winery Château Mirval has for years been at the center of the high-profile divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Now, a new twist in the divorce proceedings indicates that the winery’s fate hangs in the balance.

Nouvel, a business founded by Jolie, recently filed a lawsuit against Pitt claiming that he took excessive control of the French estate while cutting his ex out of the business, according to a Sept. 9 article in People. This countersuit follows previous legal action by Pitt in June, after Jolie sold her 50 percent stake of the illustrious winery to Stoli Group in 2021.

In the $250 million legal filing, Nouvel argues that Pitt tried to to reduce the value of Jolie’s half of the winery, which represents much of Jolie’s assets, during ownership negotiations in 2021. Accusations include Pitt spending over $1 million to renovate the swimming pool and recording studio on the estate property.

The massive 500-hectare Château Mirval estate was formerly co-owned by Jolie and Pitt. It’s known for its rosé wines, including still and sparkling offerings. It also produces one white and two red wines.

To add further insult to injury, the estate is also where Brangelina’s intimate 2014 wedding took place. When the couple parted ways in 2016, one of the first questions regarding the divorce involved the unknown custody of the coveted Château Mirval. In the years since, it’s been one of the most debated-over assets between the former couple.