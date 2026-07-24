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You might have noticed roast chicken in the news lately. A Brooklyn councilman incredulously posted on social media about a $40 half chicken and kicked off a debate about the cost of food, labor, and operating a restaurant in New York City. Despite the various hot takes that came from the incident, roast chickens — both expensive and wildly affordable — abound here: They’re tasty, shareable, and a blank canvas for global flavors.

We are particularly interested in the restaurants and bars serving the kind of roast chicken that you’d tell a friend about, the spots that you visit especially for the bird but offer the full, sit-down experience. While we love a five-buck-cluck or pollo à la brasa to go, this list focuses on full, plated meals begging for a glass of crisp wine or a refreshing cocktail. So, we’re sharing what you need to drink to have the best experience at NYC’s top roast chicken spots.

Badaboom

At Badaboom in Bed-Stuy, natural wine is the focus. The simple food menu of French bistro favorites features mains, sides, and sauces, so it’s easy to tailor your wine to your meal or your meal to your wine. And the wine list comes with a pedigree — Badaboom is a collaboration between Charles Gerbier of Frog Wine Bar, also in Bed-Stuy, and Henry Glucroft of Henry’s Wine & Spirits in Bushwick.

Barbuto

Barbuto, now with locations in both the West Village and Brooklyn Heights, is one of the original NYC roast chicken spots. Jonathan Waxman’s California-Italian menu has many highlights, but if it’s your first visit, you’re ordering the kale salad, pollo al forno with salsa verde, and crispy, craggly potatoes. Start with a cocktail like the classic JW Margarita or the 1919 — a Spritz made with Cappelletti and grapefruit juice — then move on to a crisp white wine by the glass, carafe, or bottle.

Chez Fifi

Billing itself as “a love letter to Paris and San Sebastian,” Chez Fifi is a swanky spot in a townhouse on the Upper East Side. The chicken here is brushed with duck fat and arrives topped with nuggets of foie gras. The green salad cuts through the richness of the bird and accompanying fries, but you’ll want a drink that does the same. A Martini feels right. The house specialty is an exceptionally funky blue cheese iteration, but the cucumber version made with tomatillo and lime is also bright and refreshing.

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Cleo

The menu at Cleo in the West Village is homey but elevated: The cornbread comes with harissa honey butter, the chicken is seasoned with a 7-spice mix, and the crispy chicken skin is topped with caviar. You can’t go wrong with any of the classic cocktails on the menu, but this might be the place to go with a nice chilled red.

Gigi’s

Ah, Gigi’s, home of the chicken that launched 1,000 think pieces. The Greenpoint spot from the Fulgurances team is home to the $40 half chicken (which comes with potatoes and three sauces) and 300 bottles of wine priced under $100. If you pick well, your wine might even come served in a rooster- shaped decanter. For a by-the-glass option, check the menu written on a mirror and look out for specialty magnum pours.

Johnny’s

Johnny’s in Williamsburg comes from third-generation chicken shop owners. The menu has roots in Chifa, a combination of Chinese and Peruvian cuisines, and whether you’re eating rotisserie chicken or spare ribs, you’ll need something refreshing to wash it all down. Go for one of Johnny’s frozen cocktails: a Yuzu Pisco Sour or a rum-spiked Chicha Morada. Even better? Swirl the two for a new-school Miami Vice.

Le Crocodile

Also in Williamsburg is Le Crocodile, an all-day French brasserie in the Wythe Hotel. The roast chicken is served with an herb jus and perfect frites, all setting a savory stage for any one of the house cocktails. Try it with the restaurant’s signature quaff: the Spritz au Crocodile made with Aperol, Italian bitters, orange, dry vermouth, and Prosecco.

Pastis

Unsurprisingly, many of these roast chickens are served at French bistro-style restaurants. That includes Pastis from Starr Restaurants in the Meatpacking District. The chicken here comes with creamy pomme purée, bringing a different kind of richness than the typical frites. Temper it with Le Petite Pickle, a Dirty Martini riff featuring vodka and house-made brine. If a chicken brined in pickle juice tastes great, surely a chicken with a pickle juice Martini will as well.

Pinch Chinese

At Pinch Chinese in SoHo, the Wind Sand Chicken takes three days to marinate and 45 minutes to arrive at your table, so you’ll want a drink for the wait and another to enjoy with your meal. Start with a cocktail — maybe something fruity, or the savory Scallion Pancake Martini made with ramp-scallion gin, sesame, and soy sauce. Then, move on to a selection from the internationally recognized wine list, which specifically highlights wines crafted by women.

Sailor

Sailor in Fort Greene was founded by April Hamilton and Gabriel Stulman, so you know everything about it will be stellar, and it’s received the plaudits to confirm that reputation. No one’s been able to stop talking about the chicken (no surprise since Hamilton cites roast chicken as her favorite food) since the restaurant’s opening in 2023, but it’s the parmesan-crusted potatoes that steal the show. To pair, sip on the Sailor Dirty Vodka Martini or the very British (like Hamilton) Pimm’s Cup.

The Fly

From the group behind Hart’s, Eel Bar, and other NYC favorites is The Fly, where the menu is short (chicken, a few sides, doughnuts) but the vibes are impeccable. The drink list features Martinis, classic cocktails, local beers, and plenty of wines under $100 a bottle, but we can never pass up a glass of sherry on tap.

Trudie’s

The newest spot on our list is Trudie’s, a tavern in Carroll Gardens from the group behind Gertrude’s and Gertie. The rotisserie chicken dinner comes with Trudie’s potatoes, Grandma’s cucumber salad, and chicken sauce, which is plenty to share. Pair it with a miniature version of the Trudie’s ’Tini with olive brine and schmaltz or the Dirty Gertie with aquavit and dill pickle brine.