Derby Week ends with Derby Day, and for those who want to embrace the full spirit of the event, Mint Juleps are a must. The holy trinity of bourbon, simple syrup, and the fragrant herb makes for one of the most refreshing cocktails out there. And what better way to both beat the heat and celebrate the spirit of Kentucky than sipping on an ice cold Mint Julep while watching “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports”?

Beyond those lucky enough to view the Derby from the grandstand at Churchill Downs, most of us end up enjoying the festivities from the comfort of our living rooms, which means that Julep duty falls on the household. The problem is that grocery stores rarely offer a modest way to buy mint. A customer might stroll in with the intention of buying a few small sprigs only to walk out with a 100-stem bouquet since that was the only option available.

If stored properly, that stockpile can stay fresh for over a week, and even cocktails as timeless as the Julep can start to feel stale after drinking them a few nights in a row. So to ensure that those herbs don’t wilt and go to waste, mix up some of the mint-forward cocktails we’ve listed below.

The Mojito

Just like the Julep, the Mojito is a household name, and anyone who’s into cocktails has likely enjoyed one. With a build of white rum, lime, simple syrup, muddled mint, and a splash of soda, the Cuban-born classic is about as refreshing as they come. Although some bartenders shy away from making Mojitos due to the strenuous muddling they require, building the drink is a labor of love — and a rewarding one at that. Just be sure not to pulverize the mint when muddling, as doing so will release the bitter components of the herb and diminish the cocktail’s bright, easygoing profile.

The Old Cuban

After mastering the Mojito, it’s time to try out the Old Cuban. Created by bartender Audrey Saunders in 2001, the cocktail sees dark rum swapped in for white, Champagne subbed for soda, and a few dashes of Angostura bitters added into the mix for a touch of spice. Although it’s a drier drink than both the Mint Julep and Mojito, the Old Cuban’s combo of mint and sparkling wine ensures crisp sips from start to finish.

The Kentucky Maid

A close relative to the official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Maid is essentially a Mint Julep with the addition of lime juice and muddled cucumber. The drink is among the many modern classics invented by NYC-based bartender and Attaboy co-owner Sam Ross during the mid-aughts, alongside the likes of the Penicillin and Paper Plane. For anyone averse to bourbon, there’s a silver lining here: Ross created a whole family of Maid cocktails with alternating base spirits. There’s the Old Maid with London Dry gin, the Polish Maid with vodka, the Mexican Maid with tequila, and the Irish Maid with Irish whiskey and St-Germain. When making any one of the Maid drinks, be sure to double strain them to keep bits of mint and cucumber from ending up in the glass.

The Southside

The Southside is a Gimlet with muddled mint — plain and simple. However, its historical roots are anything but. Some say that it was Al Capone’s beverage of choice during his crime-fueled reign of Chicago’s South Side neighborhood in the 1920s. Others claim the drink was invented at Long Island’s Southside Sportsmen’s Club, and then popularized at NYC’s 21 Club. Regardless of origin, one thing’s for sure: the Southside is delicious, refreshing, and easy to make. It also takes well to being transformed into a long drink. Just split the lime juice with a bit of lemon, top with soda, and the drink becomes the Southside Fizz.

The Eastside

A modern classic that’s been referred to as “renegade spa water,” the Eastside takes the Southside spec and ups the ante with muddled cucumber. Although the drink didn’t come around until nearly a century after its parent cocktail, it also bears a murky origin story with conflicting accounts of two NYC bartenders credited with its invention in the early aughts. Given the timeline, it’s not a coincidence that the Eastside has a near-identical recipe to Sam Ross’s Old Maid. While the latter calls for Hayman’s London Dry Gin, the Eastside is traditionally made with Hendrick’s, which fittingly contains rose and cucumber in its botanical bill.

The Art of Choke

It’s bitter. It’s bold. It’s refreshing and slightly unorthodox. The Art of Choke combines a split base of white rum and the artichoke-based amaro Cynar with green Chartreuse, Demerara syrup, lime juice, and muddled mint. The curious part about this drink is that it’s meant to be stirred despite the inclusion of fresh juice, defying one of the fundamental rules of mixology. But of course, it wouldn’t have ascended to modern- classic status if it didn’t work. Created by Chicago-based bartender Kyle Davidson during his tenure at the Violet Hour, the Art of Choke gracefully walks the tightrope between bitter and sweet, making this a fitting cocktail for any season.

The Missionary’s Downfall

To make the Missionary’s Downfall, we’re putting the muddler back on the bar cart and pulling out the blender. Invented by the godfather of tropical cocktails, Don the Beachcomber, this drink contains a delightfully bright, fruit-forward blend of white rum, pineapple chunks, lime juice, peach brandy, honey syrup, and, of course, a lot of mint — so much mint that the drink bears a vibrant green hue when executed correctly. Many bartenders prefer using an immersion blender to make the Missionary’s Downfall to gauge the texture of the drink as it blends, but a conventional blender works, too. Just make sure the finished cocktail has a smoothie-like consistency. In the end, the drink should be thick enough that the mint sprig garnish stays propped up in the middle of the glass without falling to one side.

The Queen’s Park Swizzle

The Queen’s Park Swizzle has the layered visual appeal of a Mason jar salad. On the bottom, there’s a bed of fresh mint. Moving up, there’s a tall, frosty column of golden rum. And finally, the drink gets topped off with a few rusty red dashes of Angostura bitters and a bright green mint bouquet. The cocktail calls for muddling, as well as swizzling, so it can take a few attempts to get right. But rest assured, when done well, the Queen’s Park Swizzle tastes just as good as it looks.

