Cocktail trends come and go. And while some tried-and-true classics never go out of fashion, there are others that have become so overexposed that they lose their luster — or just drive bartenders bananas when ordered.

Seeking to find out which drinks deserve to get the axe, we asked bartenders to spill the tea on the orders that make them wince. Unsurprisingly, the pros had plenty of strong opinions. From an ‘80s staple that reemerged to dizzying popularity to an eight-ingredient alcohol roundhouse known as one of the booziest drinks out there, keep reading to learn which cocktails get the downvote.

The drinks that should be retired from cocktail menus, according to bartenders:

Long Island Iced Tea

Mojito

Espresso Martini

Cosmopolitan

Pornstar Martini

Substituting mezcal for the base spirit

Lemon Drop Martini

Moscow Mule

Irish Coffee

Non-alcoholic cocktails that lack complexity

Spicy Margarita

Clarified Milk Punch

Gibson

Using trendy ingredients or trying to be overly unique

“Let’s say goodbye to the Long Island Iced Tea. Known for its high alcohol content, it’s a drink that often sacrifices quality for potency, making it unbalanced and muddled. It may appeal to those looking for a quick buzz, but there are better options out there! Opt for the more refined and equally boozy Mai Tai instead. It’s strong and flavorful without overwhelming the palate.” —Abraham Flota, bar manager, Prospect, San Francisco

“I think both Mojitos and Espresso Martinis are universally hated by bartenders.” —Colm Whelan, general manager, Desert 5 Spot New York, NYC

“One drink that should be retired from cocktail menus is the Cosmopolitan. And just like that…” —Tiffany Remington-Bell, head of programming and operations, Little Dipper, NYC

“Passion fruit is passé; retire the Pornstar Martini! I vote for the retirement of this drink on a couple of fronts: First, being a supporter of sex worker’s rights, I’m not a fan of this drink’s name. Additionally, using passion fruit year-round doesn’t support season-driven cocktail menus. Instead, look to local and seasonal ingredients, which can also offer talking points for servers to help create an expanded community through bar programs.” —Rosie Grillo, consultant, Pilot Light Consulting and The End of Nowhere, Amador City, Calif.

“What should be retired is substituting mezcal for the base spirit in any classic cocktail and simply naming it the ‘Oaxacan…’ I’m all for featuring mezcal, but it’s very often misplaced into cocktails where the savor and smoke disrupt the balance and do not mesh with the flavor profiles. When modifying classic cocktails, I’d prefer to keep the base spirit the same and mess with the other components of the cocktail. [In our Spicy Margarita], we use blanco tequila and draw spice from yuzu kosho while most bars will use jalapeño or a spicy tincture.” —Patrick Jobst, beverage director, Book Tower; oversees, The Aladdin Sane, Detroit

“I think one cocktail that should retire from cocktail menus is the Lemon Drop. As a bartender, it can be somewhat time-consuming to prepare, as it requires grabbing a number of different bottles and the sugar rim can be challenging. For guests enjoying a night out, I’d recommend they try a Last Word cocktail instead for an elevated substitution. You still get that tart flavor, but you swap vodka for gin, and add Maraschino liqueur, green Chartreuse, and fresh lime juice.” —Christopher Petropoulos, head bartender, Balos, Washington, D.C.

“The Moscow Mule. Probably one of the most common starter cocktails, and people never stray away. Don’t get me wrong, I love ginger. However, there are so many great [and] interesting ginger cocktails out there that you don’t just need to stick to this one.” —Hailey Donovan, bar manager, Northern Spy, Canton, Mass.

“Irish Coffee. With all the variations of the Espresso Martini you can find out there, who needs something so basic? Also, no respectful bar has heavy cream ready to go at a moment’s notice.” —Celest Nguyen, bar manager, Money Cat, Houston

“The Espresso Martini has had its time in the spotlight, but it’s becoming a bit too common. In busy venues, fresh espresso can be impractical, leading to pre-batched coffee in cocktails. As someone in the Italian hospitality world, it’s a missed opportunity to see high-quality espresso used in this way. Rather than sticking with this trend, why not enjoy a beautifully crafted shot of espresso instead? It’s a simple pleasure that truly honors the essence of great coffee.” —James Ruggiero, beverage director, Pasta Beach, Newport/Boston/Providence

“Non-alcoholic cocktails made with just juice should be retired from cocktail menus. It’s only been a little under 10 years since the first non-alcoholic spirit hit the market, but now we have a plethora of complex zero-proof options to choose from, and lots of resources online to help make your own! Nailing a non-alcoholic creation with the same care for depth and complexity as a cocktail with booze is challenging, but incredibly rewarding.” —Autumn Devine, bar manager, BRUTØ, Denver

“As a bartender and cocktail enthusiast, I am completely exhausted with Espresso Martinis. They have become so popular in the last year or so. I love the idea of coffee in cocktails, though, and personally adore a [combination of] mezcal, amaro, and espresso. But the original should be retired or reimagined.” —Olivia Fernandez, bartender, The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

“Spicy Margaritas! I get it, these riffs are still big sellers, but they’re a complete cop-out. And unless really well done, they’re one-note, and often a complete palate killer that can ruin the rest of the meal. Additionally, unless you’re a Mexican restaurant or at least have spicy dishes on the menu, does a Spicy Margarita even make sense within your brand and cuisine? Sure, play with interesting and depthful spicy elements or smoky components, but the Spicy Margarita needs to go, tout de suite.” —Cody Pruitt, beverage director + managing partner, Libertine, NYC

“The one drink or style of drink that should be retired is a clarified milk punch or any clarified cocktail. They are overdone at this point. Also, mixology programs should be aware that some folks have dairy allergies and this takes away from the experience and sales.” —Cyllan Hicks, head mixologist, Nothing Really Matters, NYC

“Naming a cocktail ‘ingredient-XYZ Martini’ has led so many guests to use the word Martini when they mean cocktail. Modern-day Martini specs can be argued, but I think we can all agree that a Martini is a spirit-forward vodka or gin cocktail with dry vermouth. It doesn’t include cream, it doesn’t include espresso, no fruit purée, and no liqueur.” —Corey Tighe, bar manager, Quaintrelle, Portland, Ore.

“Retire the Espresso Martini off of your menu, but keep it in your back pocket as a batched cocktail. Love it or hate it, the Espresso Martini is here to stay. At this point, it has turned into a veritable modern classic that people will order no matter what. We’ve seen similar trends come and go; Remember all of the Last Word riffs? Given its popularity, there is no need for the Espresso Martini to take up space on your menu. Instead, use that real estate for something new and fresh, then go ahead and batch your take on the Espresso Martini for ease of service. Your guests will be happy and your bar team will be grateful.” —Miranda Escalante, consultant, Pilot Light Consulting; bartender, The Flat Iron Hotel, Asheville, N.C.

“One drink that should be retired is the Gibson. Today’s sophisticated drinker wants creative interpretations of the Gin Martini. Throwing an onion in it just doesn’t cut it anymore. Ask any bartender where they keep their cocktail onions and I’m certain it’s in an unopened jar in the back corner of the storage room” —Nathan Geez, food and beverage supervisor, I|O Lounge Bar, Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, Los Angeles

“Anything made for the sake of making it. Whether it’s because of a trending ingredient or an attempt at trying to be ultra-unique, sometimes certain cocktail recipes just do not work. Cocktails that come out unbalanced, and [that are] genuinely just not very good have no place on a menu. Save those placements for drinks that are delicious and worth it!” —Samantha Casuga, head bartender, Temple Bar, NYC

“Vodka Espresso Martinis should be replaced with a classic Cognac Espresso Martini. [Cognac] elevates the drink with undertones of citrus and sweetness that contrast well with the delightful bitterness of dark and robust coffee.” —Chris Neidiger, bartender, Adelaide, Le Meridien Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City

