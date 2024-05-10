The Cocktail College Podcast: The Art of Choke

“Cocktail College” is brought to you by Zacapa No. 23 Rum. Listener, I want to talk to you about aging today, specifically about solera aging. You probably know it from the fine wines in Jerez, Spain, and you’ve probably noticed that it’s become something of a trend these days in distilled spirits. Well, for Zacapa No. 23 Rum, that’s always been the process — a blend of 6- to 23-year-old rums using the solera method — but not only that. Here’s what’s super interesting: that aging takes place in some of the highest-altitude facilities in the world. They call it “the house above the clouds.” And when you start to get that combination, that unique combination of solera and altitude, what you end up with is an aged rum that is truly unique. Here’s what else is unique: the petate weaving on every bottle. They’re handwoven, and I’m a sucker for bottle design, so I wanted to point that out. But folks, that is Zacapa No. 23. The bottle looks great, the liquid tastes great, and it’s got a really unique story you can share with friends. Head to www.zacaparum.com right now to learn more.

Once you’ve learned the rules, it’s time to break ‘em. This may seem like an odd statement from a highly lauded educational institution like “Cocktail College,” but the proof very much lies in the savory, punny pudding that is today’s drink: the Art of Choke.

In the early days of the legendary Chicago bar The Violet Hour, bartender Kyle Davidson cast aside the industry-wide notion that the use of fresh citrus demands a “shaken over stirred” path of cocktail preparation, and the result of his left-field approach turned out to be one of the most intriguing choices in the modern canon.

On this episode of “Cocktail College,” we’re joined by none other than Davidson himself to discuss the Art of Choke, his rule-breaking rum, lime, Chartreuse, and Cynar-based stirred drink. Tune in to discover how a “bartender’s choice” order inspired the cocktail, how it’s evolved since then, and why he’s taken it to every subsequent bar he worked at.

The Art of Choke Recipe

Ingredients

⅛ ounce lime juice

⅛ ounce Demerara syrup

¼ ounce green Chartreuse (heavy pour)

1 ounce neutral white rum

1 ounce Cynar (heavy pour)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: mint sprigs

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with 2 sprigs of mint. Muddle and steep for 30 seconds. Fill with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Garnish with additional mint sprigs.

