In recent years, the non-alcoholic (NA) space has exploded in breadth and depth. Once restricted to a handful of botanical waters, alcohol-free options have expanded to include ready-to-drink (RTD) mocktails in large and small formats, convincing base “spirits” that mimic the profiles of traditional whiskey, gin, and apéritivos, and party-friendly formulas that offer a different kind of buzz.

Before we dive into our favorite products in this expanding space, we should address some common themes that ring true for the entire category. When it comes to NA RTDs and base spirits, there’s an understanding that they’ll never taste exactly like the booze they’re intended to replicate. That means the texture of these beverages gains heightened importance, and that’s where many producers make up for any flavor-related shortcomings.

Overall, we determined that the bitter profile of aperitifs lends itself best to an NA format, as it’s seemingly easier to mimic without alcohol. And as for RTDs, we sought options that push beyond simple flavored waters, and gravitated toward bonafide cocktails that provide a complex drinking experience and engage all areas of the palate.

Now that you’re up to speed, here are the 24 best non-alcoholic drinks brands for 2023.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktails and RTDs

Curious Elixirs

Curious Elixirs offers eight non-alcoholic cocktails that pay homage to well-known classics, each housed in sleek packaging and minimalist branding. Our favorites of the bunch — which successfully mimic the overall flavors of their alcoholic counterparts — include No. 2, a Margarita- meets Dark ‘n’ Stormy that bursts with ginger notes, and No. 3, a refreshing French 75-like sipper that’s light, floral, and definitely delicious.

Price: $40 / 4-pack 20 oz bottles

De Soi

Co-founded by Katy Perry in 2022, De Soi is a range of NA sparkling apéritifs available in four flavors. Offered in single-serve cans and batch-friendly bottles, each option is infused with botanicals and natural adaptogens like reishi mushroom, ashwagandha, and lemon balm. The last of those ingredients powers our favorite of the lineup, Golden Hour, a soothing and comforting mocktail teeming with flavors of ginger and lemongrass.

Price: $25 / 4-pack 12 oz cans or 750 mL bottle

Figlia

Founder Lily Geiger launched Figlia in 2021 in response to her father’s battle with alcoholism. The line’s two expressions, aperitivo Fiore and sparkling mocktail Fiore Frizzante, both deliver florals and orange peel on the nose and palate with a robust, ginger-forward finish. Fiore specifically is an excellent introduction to the NA aperitivo category, offering Campari-adjacent flavors reminiscent of an old-school Negroni.

Price: $43 / 750 mL bottle or $24 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

St. Agrestis

Brooklyn-based St. Agrestis first hit markets in 2018 with its boozy RTD Negroni. At the start of 2022, the brand launched the now ubiquitous Phony Negroni, the NA version of the popular flagship. Since then, St. Agrestis’s NA lineup has expanded to include a Phony Mezcal Negroni and Amaro Falso, both also brimming with herbaceous bitterness and seductive carbonation. All three booze-free options knock it out of the park, but the Phony Mezcal Negroni is particularly notable: It delivers a stunning balance of bitterness, sweetness, and smoke that fills the mouth with heat and agave notes, just like traditional mezcal would. If intense herbs aren’t for you, the Amaro Falso is a great introduction to the amaro category, washing the palate with a luscious cherry-cola profile.

Price: $59 / 12-pack 200 mL bottles

Parch

Tucson-based Parch is the first non-alcoholic, Blue Weber agave-based canned beverage to hit markets. Both available flavors, Spiced Piñatara and Prickly Paloma, are made by roasting and crushing agave piñas before infusing the nectar with more than 10 Sonoran Desert botanicals, fruits, herbs, and roots. Instead of alcohol, each can of Parch contains an adaptogenic blend that includes ashwagandha, L-theanine, and American ginseng. We’re especially partial to the Spiced Piñatara flavor, which offers delectable vegetal agave notes and spice that continues to build and gently warm the mouth, mimicking the heat of a true Spicy Margarita.

Price: $40 / 8-pack 250 mL cans

Ghia

As one of the best-known names in the non-alcoholic space, Ghia has captured the hearts of countless coastal millennials, sober and otherwise. The brand’s flagship apéritif is comparable to your favorite craft amari, boasting ginger, herbs, and a touch of red berry sweetness. If you prefer sweeter drinks, the brand’s newly released Berry Apéritif delivers robust cranberry and blackberry notes with an undercurrent of balsam and evergreen for balance. The mouthfeel of these offerings also stands out from the pack: While some of its competitors lean on the watery side, Ghia’s drinks are full-bodied enough to carry a mocktail. Don’t have time to prep a drink of your own? Ghia’s canned Le Spritz line makes for a great beach bag or weekday lunch addition.

Price: $38 / 16.5 oz bottle or $60 / 12-pack 8 oz cans

Spindrift Nojito

While Spindrift got its start producing straightforward sparkling water as a healthy alternative to sodas, the brand has recently expanded its range to include spiked seltzers and its booze-free, cocktail-inspired Nojito. The bubbly beverage is vibrant and refreshing, with well-integrated mint and lime that shine without overpowering the other. The mint specifically manages to taste freshly smacked, a serious accomplishment in the sphere of canned cocktails. While unsweetened, the drink’s fresh flavors are spot on with a straight-up Mojito.

Price: $26 / 24-pack 12 oz cans

Flyers

Making a statement with its hemp-infused mocktails, Flyers Cocktail Co. was founded in 2021 in collaboration with renowned NYC bartender Ivy Mix. The brand’s collection of CBD cocktails is composed of its BKLN Gold, Tokyo Marg, and Sydney Spritz expressions, each based on a popular cocktail. While Old Fashioned-dupe BKLN Gold wowed our tasting panel with a subtle tannic note and luscious vanilla, the Sydney Spritz was the clear winner of the bunch. The cocktail, which mimics Italian spritzes, offers delicious mandarin and orange peel bitterness and a hit of cherry in one refreshing, bubbly sip. While these drink just fine in a can, we found them to taste even better when poured into a glass over ice.

Price: $20 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

Hiyo

Hiyo was founded in 2021 to offer health-minded alternatives on nights out. The brand currently offers three “social tonics” that swap alcohol for ashwagandha, L-theanine, and lion’s mane. The Peach Mango tonic bursts with fresh tropical fruit flavors, which prevent the peach note from becoming cloying or overpowering. The Watermelon Lime delivers a similarly playful drinking experience, with candied watermelon splashing across the taste buds before zippy lime balances things out. Blackberry Lemon ended up being our top pick, thanks to its flavor profile reminiscent of a freshly made Bramble.

Price: $45 / 12-pack 12 oz cans

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Optimist Botanicals

L.A.-based Optimist Botanicals brings the flavor of its home city to bar carts with an RTD and four spirit expressions. Within the core lineup, we most preferred the Cali Amaro, a bitter apéritif bursting with citrus peel and hibiscus. The brand suggests enjoying it over ice, but if you’re just dipping your toes into bitter beverages, we recommend tossing in a bit of club soda for a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz. We also enjoyed the brand’s new Cali Spritz, which is reminiscent of childhood orange creamsicles.

Price: $35 / 500 mL or $22 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

Three Spirit

While the NA scene has hit a fever pitch recently, Three Spirit has been leading the movement quality-wise since 2018. The brand’s three non-alcoholic “spirits” offer punchy, flavorful options for each stage of the night, and are infused with adaptogens and nootropics intended to alter your mood. The fruity Livener kicks off the party with pomegranate, blackcurrant, and a hint of candied watermelon, while the cold-brew-leaning Social Elixir keeps the good vibes going. For the end of the evening, there’s Nightcap, which is bold, lusciously sweet, and finishes with a fiery ginger kick. It can be nursed over a large chunk of ice, but it would also be stellar in a non-alc Old Fashioned.

Price: $39 / 16.9 oz bottle

Almave Ámbar

Co-created by F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and master distiller Iván Saldaña (the mind behind Mezcal Montelobos and Nocheluna Sotol) Almave is the very first premium NA Blue Weber agave spirit to be made in Jalisco. While many booze-free spirits brands attempt to recreate the profile of typical spirits using alternative ingredients, Almave is actually dealcoholized tequila, meaning it’s produced with the same methods used to produce the beloved spirit. The result is a zero-proof spirit teeming with agave aromas and hints of caramel and vanilla. The undercurrent of sweetness in the añejo-like liquid means it can easily be sipped over ice, with heat building on the back palate for a delicious peppery finish.

Price: $40 / 700 mL bottle

Free Spirits

Free Spirits offers five NA alternatives to popular spirits: bourbon, gin, tequila, red vermouth, and a bitter aperitif. Each spirit even finishes with a fiery, ginger-like kick reminiscent of the “burn” of real alcohol. The Spirit of Gin oozes lime oil on the nose, and while there isn’t much juniper on the palate, the finish is complete with a satisfying burn. Geared toward reposado and añejo drinkers, the line’s tequila alternative offers robust agave aromas that carry over to the taste buds along with sweet vanilla and a tannic twang. The Spirit of Bourbon does a wonderful job of mimicking the corn, caramel, and charred oak flavors of its alcoholic counterpart, while the brand’s Vermouth Rosso supplies aromas of warm baking spices and supple currant fruit notes.

Price: $37 / 750 mL bottle

Ritual Zero Proof Aperitif Alternative

Ritual Zero Proof launched in 2019 with whiskey and gin alternatives, and has since expanded to include zero-proof tequila, rum, and an aperitif. Of the bunch, the Aperitif Alternative is a clear standout, with a profile reminiscent of Campari. Expect notes of cranberry, rhubarb, and citrus peel with just a hint of confectioners sugar balancing out the herbaceousness. If you’re looking for a bitter fix without the booze, Ritual’s Aperitif Alternative is a great place to start.

Price: $30 / 25.4 oz bottle

Pentire Coastal Spritz

Pentire’s three expressions — Adrift, Seaward, and Coastal Spritz — aim to capture the magic of coastal living. While Adrift and Seaward felt a bit thin in terms of mouthfeel, Coastal Spritz is robust, and washes the palate with an Aperol-like profile and bitter orange peel, rosemary, and bark notes. With its delicate sweetness, this spirit practically begs for some bubbles to make a sea-inspired spritz.

Price: $39 / 23.7 oz bottle

Seedlip

Founded in 2014, Seedlip is a pioneer in the non-alcoholic spirits space and a zero-proof mainstay in the bar world. There are four distilled expressions in its lineup, and rather than mimicking existing spirits, each was created to give bartenders a new spectrum of flavor to work with. Our favorite of the bunch was Spice for its cinnamon-and-smoke-forward profile, though Garden is also a solid choice, boasting delicate mint and eucalyptus essences. The body of these options is slightly thin, but the flavors and aromas remain concentrated and intense.

Price: $32 / 700 mL bottle

Aplós

Launched in 2020 in collaboration with NYC-based bartender and James Beard honoree Lynnette Marrero, Aplós was the first hemp-infused NA spirit to hit the market. The brand offers herbal, adaptogenic spirits in design-forward bottles, and its two expressions, Calme and Arise, aim to relax and energize drinkers, respectively. The former is bursting with freshness on the nose before shiso, citrus peel, and grassy notes permeate the palate, while Arise provides luscious agave notes with a hit of tropical fruit flavors. Both spirits appear opaque in the glass with a milky hue, so don’t judge the liquids by their color.

Price: $48 / 575 mL bottle

Roots Divino

While dealcoholized wine is fairly common in NA winemaking, Roots Divino applies the same technology to its line of vermouth-derived non-alcoholic aperitifis. The brand pays homage to the “roots” of fortified wine, which trace back to ancient Greece and Hippocrates’ alleged love for the beverage. To make both the Bianco and Rosso expressions, distillers macerate wormwood, rosemary, gentian, and other Greek herbs to produce vermouth that’s then dealcoholized through reverse osmosis. The Biancon offers delightful rosemary aromas before giving way to a lemony palate with hints of fresh herbs. Rosso takes on many of the same flavors, though is decidedly sweeter than its clear counterpart, and undercut with delectable orange peel.

Price: $39 / 700 mL bottle

Wilfred’s

This solid alternative to Aperol or Campari practically begs to be paired with bubbles for a non-alc Aperol Spritz, thanks to its bittersweet orange peel and clove notes. The inclusion of rosemary also adds distinctive personality to the beverage and pairs wonderfully with its citrus. While ideal for spritz season, Wilfred’s also drinks wonderfully on the rocks with an orange wedge and a few dashes of bitters, if you’re open to them.

Price: $32 / 500 mL bottle

Wilderton

Wilderton was founded in 2020 and imbues its three offerings with botanics from the Pacific Northwest. With its bright and floral aromas, NA spirit Lustre is a great option for zero-proof Gin & Tonics, while fellow spirit Earthen lives up to its name with black tea and forest floor notes perfectly amenable to hot cocktails. The brand’s Bittersweet Aperitivo is a near-perfect Campari alternative, with a high concentration of grapefruit peel and gentian root. Despite bittersweet being in the name, there is little sweetness on the palate, making this sipper ideal for cocktails like the Americano and the Boulevardier.

Price: $37 / 750 mL bottle

Pallini

The Pallini family has been making Limoncello from the Sfusato lemons that grow along Italy’s Amalfi coast since 1875. Now, the ubiquitous brand has broken into the booze-free space with the first-ever NA Limoncello: Pallini Limonzero. While we were admittedly skeptical, the spirit brings a delightful balance of sweet and tart flavors, with zippy ginger supporting the citrus and providing a subtle burn. With a splash of club soda on top, this is truly sunshine in a glass.

Price: $30 / 750 mL bottle

Martini & Rossi

Created in 1863, Martini & Rossi is best known in the drinks world as purveyors of vermouth and aromatized wines. But in January 2022, the Italian brand expanded its lineup to include two non-alcoholic aperitivos: Floreale and Vibrante. Both expressions start as wine before they undergo a dealcoholization process and are infused with botanicals like Roman chamomile, artemisia, and bergamot. As a result, Floreale takes on an almost Suze-like aroma, permeated with ginger and gentian root on the nose and florals like honeysuckle and sunflower seed on the palate. While Floreale would shine in a White Negroni, Vibrante’s slightly bitter profile is better suited for spritzes or a scant splash of club soda.

Price: $20 / 750 mL bottle

Lucano ‘Amaro Zero’

Originally crafted in 1894, Amaro Lucano’s alcoholic amaro is made from a top secret recipe of 30 herbs that has since passed down through generations. Now, the beloved amaro is available booze-free in the form of Amaro Zero. The spirit is perfumey and floral on the nose before an almost cola-like palate takes over, and finishes with a solid burn that mimics that of its alcoholic sibling. With its earthy bitterness, Lucano Amaro Zero would be most suitable in non-alcoholic versions of cocktails like the Hanky-Panky or Little Italy.

Price: $30 / 750 mL bottle

Gnista

Founded in Sweden, Gnista (which translates from Swedish to “spark”) offers two NA spirits alongside its NA wines. Floral Wormwood and Barreled Oak are formulated to mimic botanical spirits, and they’re pretty flawless in that regard. Of the pair, Floral Wormwood was our favorite for its luscious black tea aromas and a palate soaked in an amaro-like herbaceousness. With a rich mouthfeel and subtle burn that builds on the finish, you might be convinced you’re sipping on the real thing. While it’s ideal for drinking neat, it would also really shine over some ice with a bit of tonic and a lemon peel.

Price: $32 / 500 mL bottle