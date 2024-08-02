While bourbon has enjoyed a billion-dollar boom in recent decades and Ireland boasts the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, neither matches the heritage and status of Scotch and its homeland of Scotland. The nation is home to five distinct whisky regions, produces multiple styles of its iconic spirit, and boasts one distillery for every 40,000 inhabitants.

That depth and diversity can seem intimidating, but it also guarantees there’s a style of whisky to suit every palate, budget, and occasion — from friendly Highland single malts to complex blends and peated Islay smoke bombs.

This list of the best Scotch whiskies to drink right now encapsulates all of the above and more. To compile it, VinePair sampled over 100 expressions submitted (without charge) by brands, importers, distributors, and PR firms. Each product was tasted non-blind, in line with VinePair’s tastings policy, allowing us to keep price in consideration and compile a roundup that doesn’t just showcase the highest quality on offer, but across a wide range of price points.

Ready to check them out? Here are the 30 best Scotch whiskies for 2024.

The Best Scotch Whiskies Under $50

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Compared to its American counterparts bourbon and rye, Scotch doesn’t boast a ton of classic cocktails. But drinks like the Bobby Burns and Penicillin are classics — pre-Prohibition and modern, respectively — for a reason. When the time calls to mix them up, the depth, roundness, and richness of Monkey Shoulder, not to mention its price tag, make it a stellar option.

Average price: $33

Rating: 89

Maclean’s Nose Blended Scotch Whisky

Another high-quality blended option that’s also budget-friendly, Maclean’s Nose pays homage to both an iconic figure in Scotch whisky and a local landmark. Comprised of a mix of non-chill-filtered malt (70 percent) and grain (30 percent) distillates, this Scotch is attractive and approachable, with citrus and honey on the nose and chocolate and hazelnuts on the palate.

Average price: $37

Rating: 91

Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky

Typically light in texture and subtly fruity and spiced in profile, single grain whisky offers a great option for simple summer drinks. This example, from Loch Lomond Distillery, dials up the decadence, thanks to a six-month finishing period in virgin American oak. It’s still a candidate for highballs but it’s oaky sweetness and orchard fruit flavors are just as enjoyable sipped over ice.

Average price: $39

Rating: 90

The Best Scotch Whiskies Under $75

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish

Amid a backdrop of ultra-aged releases and ever more esoteric finishes, 12-year-old expressions remain the standard bearer for single malt Scotch and the age at which the fiercest competition exists. One of the best bargains in that bunch, this amontillado-cask-finished example from Glenfiddich delivers a seamless harmony of berry fruit notes and sherried oak, with a pleasantly persistent finish.

Average price: $50

Rating: 91

Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Independent blender and bottler (or “whiskymaker,” to use the brand’s terminology) Compass Box was founded in 2000 and has since become a firm industry favorite. Unsurprisingly, from a release named “Orchard House,” this blended malt is fruity, floral, and bright on the nose. The palate is equally energetic — light and lively but in no way lacking in flavor. This is stunning summer whisky.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky

Non-chill-filtered and bottled at a nicely poised 46 percent ABV, this single malt aged in three different varieties of American oak: bourbon, refill, and re-charred. Its fruit-forward nose couples peach and pear with subtle vanilla sweetness, while just a hint of smoke emerges on the palate, lingering well onto the finish.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

Coachbuilt Scotch Blended Whisky Blend No. 001

Another independently bottled blend, this release combines Scotch sourced from all five of the nation’s whisky-producing regions: Highlands, Speyside, Lowlands, Campbeltown, and the Isle of Islay. Smoke kicks off the show with aromas of charred marshmallows, while light stone fruit lingers underneath. The palate is rounded, with a thick dollop of toffee serving a sweet and luxurious finish.

Average price: $60

Rating: 91

The GlenDronach The Original 12 Year

Aged in Pedro Ximénez and oloroso casks, this heavily sherried Highland single malt is immediately approachable and inviting. Beyond the prominent influence of those casks lies a nice undercurrent of blackberries and dark cherries, with just a hint of tannins coming through on the palate.

Average price: $66

Rating: 92

Meikle Toir ‘The Sherry One’ Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bottled at 5 years old, this peated Speyside single malt was aged in Pedro Ximénez and oloroso casks. Prominent stone fruit aromas lead the nose while smoke remains an understated afterthought. It’s a completely different story on the palate, where sweet peat notes take center stage, and ripe berries and dark chocolate play a supporting role.

Average price: $73

Rating: 93

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask Aged 14 Years

Finishing spirits in rum casks can often overpower the base distillate, with rich molasses notes stealing the show. But that’s not the case with this fine 14-year-old single malt. Rum remains a pleasant seasoning throughout, complementing sweet malt and tinned peach notes, with dried fruits showing the spirit’s age on the finish.

Average price: $75

Rating: 92

The Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100

The Glenlivet 14 Year Cognac Cask Selection Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The influence of the Cognac casks used to finish this expression leap out from the get-go and continue well onto its finish. A mix of raisins, nuts, and sweet cake batter call to mind fruit loaf, while subtle spice brings complexity to the finish.

Average Price: $77

Rating: 92

Oban 14 Year Old West Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Distilled in a tiny town on Scotland’s west coast, this whisky is notably mighty by contrast. Its aromas lean into the vibrant tropical fruit that typically comes with substantially more age, while the palate is concentrated, nuanced, and oozing with honeyed sweetness.

Average price: $85

Rating: 93

Deanston 12 Year Whisky

Another shining example of 12-year Scotch, this Highland single malt was aged in ex-bourbon casks and bottled at a precise 46.3 percent ABV. Sweet red berries, bright stone fruits, and a seasoning of oak define the nose. The proof feels on point, bringing a slight spiciness and heat to the finish. This is textbook Scotch, destined to be sipped neat or over a large clear rock of ice.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years

The rum casks used to finish this year’s Offerman Edition from Islay icon Lagavulin have a tempering effect on the whisky’s robust peat profile, allowing red berries and sweet vanilla to blossom on the nose. Rum and smoke are more prevalent on the palate but the fruity core remains, making this a great option for drinkers who have previously been intimidated by peat.

Average price: $90

Rating: 92

Laphroaig 10 Year Sherry Oak Finish

Another instance of finishing casks keeping smoke in check, $90 is admittedly a lot to pay for a 10-year-old Scotch from a major producer, but it’s crucial to note that this release was bottled at a higher-than-average 48 percent ABV. While Laphroaig could have chosen to proof it down further to stretch stocks and lower the price, not doing so has resulted in an intensely concentrated whisky, whose fruity, smoky, oaky profile evolves with time in glass.

Average price: $90

Rating: 93

Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Seldom do we talk about the base ingredients for Scotch, but a handful of newer distilleries including Nc’nean (founded in 2017) are pushing the organic and sustainable conversations. A non-age-stated release, this whisky was matured in a mix of American whiskey, specially treated red wine, and oloroso casks. Its atypical profile features youthful, but enjoyable, cereal notes blended with wild flowers and delicate fruit.

Average price: $93

Rating: 92

Isle of Raasay Dùn Cana Single Malt Scotch Whisky

From the tiny Isle of Raasay, home to fewer than 200 people, this forward-thinking Scotch blends peated and unpeated spirit; undergoes maturation in rye, Pedro Ximénez, and oloroso casks; and is bottled at a bold 52 percent ABV. Decadent toffee dominates the nose, with just a suggestion of smoke and fruit. Complex wood notes and texture shine through on the palate, setting up a lengthy finish.

Average price: $96

Rating: 93

The Best Scotch Whiskies Over $100

Jura Aged 18 Years Single Malt

Produced on the Southern Hebridean Isle of Jura, this lightly peated whisky spent 18 years in ex-bourbon casks before an undisclosed finishing period in Premier Grand Cru Classé Bordeaux red wine barrels. Notes of sandalwood, lavender, and moss mingle with a range of fruit, spanning from orchard to dark berries. The overall profile is easygoing but nuanced, while the price represents great value, considering the age of this release.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

The Glenturret 12 Year Single Malt 2023 Release

Founded in 1763, The Glenturret is Scotland’s oldest working distillery. That rich heritage is immediately apparent in this Highland single malt, which seems to drink above its age without feeling tired or over the hill. Raisins, a medley of baking spices, and rich Demerara syrup lead the charge, while used oak closes the show. This is an excellent option for Cognac drinkers.

Average price: $105

Rating: 93

The Dalmore 14

Part of The Dalmore’s “Principal Collection,” this U.S. exclusive release was first aged in ex-bourbon barrels before a portion of the batch was finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from heavyweight producer Gonzalez Byass. A mix of red berry and stone fruit aromas are followed by light vanilla and savory spices. The palate is nicely rounded, setting up a baking-spice-rich finish.

Average price: $110

Rating: 94

Aberlour A’bunadh Scotch Whisky

Bottled at a cask-strength 61.2 percent ABV, this potent dram juxtaposes delicacy and power. Fresh flowers and orchard fruit aromas kick things off before the palate explodes with concentration and depth. Each sip tastes like dried stone fruits dipped in honey, with a hint of toasted oak rounding out the experience. Don’t be afraid to proof this one down!

Average price: $120

Rating: 93

Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Year Old

A mix of sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks provides this 15-year-old release with a luscious vanilla backbone. Charred pineapples and dried heather build upon that on the nose, while a slight hint of peat barely registers. The intensity of all of those notes ramps up on the palate — especially the smoke, which leans more woody than earthy.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

Tobermory 12 Year Old

Tobermory is the only distillery on the Isle of Mull, which is located off the west coast of Scotland and is the second-largest island of the Inner Hebrides. Undoubtedly the top end of the price spectrum for a 12-year-old release, this whisky justifies its lofty sum with an incredible depth and concentration of aromas and flavors. Notes of apple and pineapple marry with fresh flowers, then give way to candied ginger, rich caramel, and crème brûlée. Each sip is vibrant, fresh, and clean, making this a splendid summer whisky.

Average price: $127

Rating: 93

Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Mizunara Oak Cask Finish

This standout bottling from Dewar’s saw malt and grain whiskies aged separately for 21 years, before master blender Stephanie Macleod compiled the blend, returning the spirit to cask to harmonize before a final resting period in Mizunara oak. The coveted Japanese casks lend their signature sandalwood note, which pairs beautifully with the spirit’s citrusy, creamy cereal notes. All things considered, this offers exceptional value and a must-try drinking experience.

Average price: $150

Rating: 95

GlenAllachie Distillery 13 Year Madeira Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Following 11 years in American oak barrels, this Speyside single malt spent a two-year finishing period in Madeira casks that previously held wine made from Malvasia grapes, a “richer” style of the fortified wine, according to the distillery. The savoriness of the casks’ previous occupants runs throughout this expressive whisky, which sings with notes of walnuts, apricot stones, vanilla, and pineapple skin.

Average price: $155

Rating: 93

Bowmore 18 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

From the oldest licensed distillery on the Isle of Islay, this is a delightfully complex peated single malt. Sour cooking apple aromas wrap around a rich caramel core, with almost no presence of smoke on the nose. Dried flowers linger on the finish of the nose, before peat makes a bold introduction on the palate. If it’s at first unexpected (because of the aroma profile) fruit quickly comes back into play, setting up a long and balanced finish.

Average price: $160

Rating: 94

Oran Blended Scotch Blend #1

A blend of 50 percent malt and 50 percent grain, bottled at 50 percent ABV, that seemingly straightforward proposition belies an elaborate blend of nine whiskies ranging in age from 12 to 34 years old. The result is a fruity and floral dram underpinned by a whisper of smoke. Texturally, it’s light and energetic — a nice contrast to the impressive depth of flavor in each sip.

Average price: $189

Rating: 94

The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow

The third release in The Macallan’s “Harmony Collection” arrives, like its predecessors, without an age statement. Produced in collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney, and bottled at 44.2 percent ABV, Amber Meadow melds ripe citrus (orange and lemon) and stone fruit aromas with notes of vanilla cake batter, savory tea, and salted almonds. The producer’s signature sherried profile is dialed down here, but the overall quality and easygoing personality of this whisky will no doubt please Macallan fans.

Average price: $210

Rating: 94

Longmorn 18 Year Old 2023 Release

From Speyside, this single malt was bottled at a cask strength 57.6 percent ABV. That proof, coupled with the price, won’t appeal to every drinker. But should your palate (and wallet) cooperate, this is a stunning example of Scotch in its purest form. The nose seems to have endless depth, serving up aromas of used oak, dried lavender, dark berries, and fragrant baking spices. The palate, too, has searing intensity, delivering much of the same character as the nose.

Average price: $280

Rating: 93

The Glen Grant Aged 21 Years 2022 Release

Aged in ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry casks, this Speyside single malt was bottled at 46 percent ABV. That’s a few percentage points higher than you’ll typically encounter in bottles of this age, and it helps maintain an excellent concentration of aromas and flavors. Despite its 21 years in cask, this whisky is remarkably youthful, with fresh fruit (pineapple and apricot, predominantly) all over the nose and palate, complemented by floral tones and sweet sips of honey. Absolutely worth the splurge for special occasions.

Average price: $360

Rating: 94

FAQ

How is Scotch different from whiskey?

Technically speaking, all Scotch is whiskey, though producers in the nation and the industry at large opt to drop the “e” from the word, spelling it “whisky” instead.

What are the different types of Scotch?

In total there are five different Scotch regions: Campbeltown, Highland, Islay, Lowland, and Speyside. While producers in each region share some general similarities in style — almost all Islay whisky is peated, for example — so many factors go into Scotch production that two distillers from the same region may produce vastly different styles of whisky.

What is the proper way to drink Scotch?

Scotch is a very versatile spirit that can be sipped neat, with a few drops of water, on the rocks, or mixed in cocktails.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to provide a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Tastings are not typically conducted blind. In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and — importantly — the price.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we typically include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

For this Scotch roundup, we considered a number of different factors before finalizing the list. Our overall aim was to provide a complete overview of the myriad styles and expressions of Scotch that define the world’s most famous whisky producing nation. That means entry-level, “approachable” blends featured alongside intricately finished and limited-edition releases that spirits geeks go to great lengths to seek out. We are confident that every bottle that made this final ranking delivers on flavor, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points.

