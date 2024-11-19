The 20 Best Cognacs to Drink in 2024

Following a massive sales spike during the pandemic, Cognac has experienced a fairly significant downturn in the past few years, amid an overall decline in spirits sales as well as fierce competition from other categories.

When comparing Cognac with other styles of spirits, though, the world’s most prestigious brandy has a lot to offer — often at very competitive prices. Consider that this is a spirit made from a raw material (grapes) that exhibits much more character and personality than, say, barley or corn. That character is then bolstered by oak aging, whether the minimum two years for V.S. expressions, four years for V.S.O.P., or 10 years for X.O.

Not all producers opt to use those acronyms, and as this collection of bottles will (hopefully) show, age and labeling terms are only a small part of the story when it comes to quality Cognac. Some V.S. expressions deserve to be thought of as sipping spirits, rather than just cocktail ingredients. Meanwhile, some of the X.O. bottles on this list spend two to three times the minimum 10 years in barrel. Ready to explore them and more?

Here are the 20 best Cognacs to drink right now.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this Cognac roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each aged eau de vie. Notably, while we don’t typically take a spirit’s appearance into consideration — unless there’s an obvious flaw — in this case we did consider it.

That stems from the fact that Cognac houses can legally (and regularly do) include a number of additives, some of which impact the final appearance of the spirit. As such, when it seemed obvious that a Cognac included a coloring agent, we considered whether that existed for consistency purposes or to give the impression of greater time spent in barrel; that conclusion ultimately played into whether or not a product made the final list.

How We Compiled the List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Cognacs to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For this Cognac roundup, we tasted 63 new submissions as well as almost a dozen bottles that had been sent to VinePair for prior iterations of this list. During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish.

After everything had been tasted, we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of the 20 best Cognacs to buy right now. Importantly, these are not the 20 highest-scoring bottles we tasted from this year’s submission and years prior. Instead, this roundup features the best bottles across every price and for every scenario — i.e., sipping and mixing.

Overall, our aim was to provide a complete overview of the myriad styles and expressions of Cognac that define the world’s most famous brandy-producing region. That means entry-level, “approachable” V.S. bottlings alongside intricately aged and limited-production X.O. releases that spirits geeks should go to great lengths to seek out. We are confident that each bottle that made this final ranking delivers on flavor, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points.

The 20 Best Cognacs to Drink in 2024

The Best All-Rounder Cognac: Dudognon Cognac ‘Reserve’ 10 Years Old

For aged spirits like Cognac, unofficial classification as an “all-rounder” requires the product to hold its own in — and not be too expensive for — cocktails, while also showing enough character and elegance to be sipped neat or over ice. In the case of Dudognon’s 10 year old “Reserve” release, it’s hard to say which application is more attractive, given it performs so well in both scenarios.

This expression is made entirely from grapes grown in the Grande Champagne region, one of the six most prestigious Cognac crus. The fermented must was distilled in alembic stills heated using charcoal and wood, and aged for 10 years in Limousin oak. The final distillate received no additive other than water for proofing.

As a sipping spirit, Dudognon “Reserve” is bright and fruity, with stone fruits and golden raisins the most prominent notes on nose and palate, while drying oak tannins leave the biggest impression on its lengthy finish. The freshness of fruit character and attractive golden hue belie those 10 years spent in barrel, and lead us to yearn for a taste of the 20- and 40-year expressions the Maison also offers.

In terms of cocktails, the first and among the most important factors to consider here is price: At just under 50 bucks, this expression won’t find its way into the well of most bars but it’s an affordable proposition for mixing at home. That its fruit profile and the quality of base ingredients shine through so clearly ensures distinct character will persist when mixed with other ingredients, whether in a Sidecar, French 75, or Vieux Carré.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

The Best Cognac for Cocktails: Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac ‘L’Organic 04’

In truth, Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac “L’Organic 04” could also be considered an excellent “all-rounder.” Profile-wise, it shares much in common with Dudognon’s “Reserve” — fruity throughout with an overall vibrant profile. Things differ slightly when considering production specifics: This expression contains a blend of certified-organic grapes from the Grande Champagne (75 percent) and Petite Champagne (25 percent) regions, and the twice Charentais-distilled spirit spent four years aging prior to bottling. It is similarly additive free and bottled without chill filtration.

One of the major factors that leads us to recommend this as the best Cognac for cocktails: With an average price of $42, this is tied for the second-cheapest bottle included in this year’s roundup. Not only does it overdeliver at that price and far outshine the similarly priced and cheaper samples we tasted this year, this Cognac arrives with rich body and complex texture, two factors that greatly impact the quality of mixed drinks.

Some other aspects we took into account when considering what makes a great Cognac for cocktails: Ideally, the profile of the base ingredients and pre-aged distillate would shine through when sipped neat — i.e., have just as much if not more presence than the influence of aging and aging vessels. That’s certainly the case with Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac “L’Organic 04.” What that equates to in mixed drinks is fruit-forward, energetic cocktails that immediately scream Cognac and aged eau-de-vie rather than just an oaky spirit mixed with modifiers and/or sweeteners and citrus. All things considered, this is not just a bottle that deserves a space on your bar cart, it should be a permanent fixture.

Average price: $42

Rating: 93

The Best Cognac for Beginners: D’Ussé V.S.O.P. Cognac

Before exploring the bottle we’re highlighting in this category, it’s best to define what we mean by “beginners” or indeed what makes a great Cognac for said group of drinkers. Versatility and affordability could rightly be deemed among the most important considerations. For example, someone new to the category should expect to be able to utilize the Cognac in a number of different ways, while also not also spending a fortune, given that they’re taking something of a risk by exploring a new category.

Both of the bottles already included in this list cover those bases proficiently, so we’re instead focusing on a bottle here that will more specifically appeal to drinkers looking to sip aged spirits for the first time or are more accustomed to sipping other styles of aged spirits. And at this point, D’Ussé’s V.S.O.P. becomes the standout pick.

At $50, this is by no means a cheap bottle, though in the realm of aged spirits neither is that price exorbitant. The brand offers little info when it comes to provenance of grapes, production specifics, or even age statement, though as a V.S.O.P., we know that the youngest component in the final blend spent at least four years in barrel prior to bottling. Considering the appearance of the spirit, our best guess is that this V.S.O.P. is either considerably older than that or — more likely — includes some additives that alter its color (and potentially flavor), which is allowed and common in this category.

If that is indeed the case, it also goes a long way to explaining the final profile of this expression, which is approachable, well rounded, and brimming with vanilla and oak notes, with just enough brightness of fresh fruit. Combined, that duo of fruit and oak ensures this product will appeal to whiskey (especially bourbon and Tennessee whiskey) drinkers, while also offering something new and novel. The bottle also looks striking, and its celebrity association (Jay-Z owns part of the brand) raises another talking point when sharing with friends.

Average price: $50

Rating: 89

The Best Cognac to Splurge On: Cognac Frapin Rudy Gobert X.O.

While images of Cognac snifters and cigar pairings feel somewhat dated in 2024, it’s also hard to ignore the prestige of this category of spirit, given its heritage and French origin. Such realities were reflected in the pool of Cognacs considered for this roundup: More than half the bottles submitted and tasted from prior years’ submissions retail for more than $100.

All of which is to say, if you’re looking to splurge on a bottle, Cognac offers no shortage of options — and no shortage of worthy options. That makes this perhaps the most hotly contested category in this year’s roundup, which is reflected by the fact that this is also the highest-scoring bottle on this list.

Cognac Frapin is a single-estate, grower-producer whose grapes are grown over nearly 600 acres of proprietary Ugni Blanc vineyards. Notably, the Frapin family has been in the business for over 750 years, its current team representing the 21st generation of the family.

Technically speaking, this is an X.O. Cognac, meaning that — as of 2018 — the minimum age in the blend is 10 years old. In reality, this is a 20-plus-year blend that strikes a stunning balance between richness, elegance, and vibrancy. It is at once youthful and complex, light on its feet while also deeply contemplative, and it promises to serve up something new with each and every visit to the glass, whether sipping or sniffing. This is not only the highest-scoring Cognac on this year’s list, it is among the most enjoyable spirits we’ve sampled in 2024.

Average Price: $198

Rating: 96

The Best of the Rest

The Best Cognacs Under $50

Château Montifaud V.S.

Château Montifaud claims that the age of this V.S. is higher than the two-year minimum for the classification. Whatever the actual aging time, this remains a youthful spirit, arriving light golden in color and remarkably fruity. Apple cider and pear aromas combine with honeysuckle on the nose, a profile that’s mimicked on the palate. Where there is oak influence, it shows itself in texture and body, with just a hint of tannins that help to elongate the finish. Drink with sparkling water, neat, or mixed in shaken summer cocktails.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Courvoisier V.S.O.P.

One of the “Big Four” Cognac houses, Courvoisier enjoys large-scale international distribution and presumably a great depth of raw materials and aged distillate to work with. For a producer of this size, consistency is one of the main names of the game, and indeed we’ve found that across the board, Courvoisier’s lineup is both dependable and offers good value for money. Should you wish to splurge, look to the brand’s classy X.O., which we’ve reviewed favorably in the past. For more of an everyday option, this V.S.O.P. offers an enjoyable mix of fruit and oak notes, and confidently navigates cocktail occasions.

Average price: $42

Rating: 89

The Best Cognacs Under $100

Naud Cognac V.S.

Naud’s V.S. represents another younger expression from a brand we’ve previously reviewed and enjoyed an older, more expensive product from. That’s not to make an apples-to-apples comparison with Courvoisier’s V.S.O.P. — Naud’s V.S. leans much more heavily into the fruity and fresh profile that the best younger Cognacs exhibit. On show is a vibrant mix of summer berries, flowers, and lemon peel. While it’s on the slightly pricier end of the spectrum for cocktails, we urge you to deploy this one in the mixing glass or shaker.

Average price: $50

Rating: 92

Merlet ‘Brothers Blend’ Cognac

Maison Merlet distilled Cognac for major houses for over 160 years before deciding to finally bottle a product under its own name. Said product is this, a blend devised by brothers Gilles, Pierre, and Luc, whose efforts are referenced in the “Brothers” name. A 4- to 10-year blend, this V.S.O.P. is fruit-forward on the nose, with more influence of oak arriving on the palate in the form of caramel sweetness, light tannins, and overall balance. We’ve enjoyed this spirit in cocktails, but it also stands alone as a sipper.

Average price: $50

Rating: 90

Monnet Cognac V.S.O.P.

A strong candidate for the “beginners” category, this V.S.O.P. is warm and inviting on the nose, bursting out of the gates with vanilla and cocoa aromas. Fruit remains similarly in the backseat on the palate, but the depth of flavors and introduction of toasted nuts and honeyed sweetness are a fine substitute, while expressed orange and lemon peel on the finish round everything out.

Average price: $53

Rating: 90

Bache Gabrielsen Cognac V.S.O.P. Triple Cask

While it’s great to highlight and celebrate quality base distillate, equal attention is owed to innovations with oak aging. We’ve previously celebrated Bache Gabrielsen’s “American Oak” release, and this year we’re focusing on the producer’s “Triple Cask” expression, which stems from a process that uses “three successive oak wood rotations, first in 350 or 400-liter casks, then in vats, and finished in seasoned casks,” according to the brand. In real terms, the result is a refined and oaky — but not overbearing — Cognac, with pronounced notes of vanilla and fig cookies. This is a fun and well-priced sipping spirit.

Average price: $55

Rating: 90

ABK6 Cognac Grande Champagne V.S.O.P.

As the name denotes, 100 percent of the grapes for this Cognac were grown in the Grande Champagne region, with distillation taking place in Charentais stills, and maturation in a mix of Limousin (predominantly) and Tronçais barrels. This is a rich, oaky, but also fruity V.S.O.P. where baked apple, vanilla, and peach make up the majority of the nose. The palate delivers on that promise, with a notably rich texture and great depth of flavors.

Average price: $55

Rating: 91

Hardy Cognac V.S.O.P. Organic

Among the major names outside the “Big Four,” Hardy is a well-established and respected Cognac house, and one that isn’t afraid to move with the times. Farming practices remain less of a talking point in this category than they do with wine, but Hardy is ahead of the mainstream curve, offering this fully organic V.S.O.P. It’s fruit-forward and complex, while also serving luscious notes of vanilla and poached peaches. Price-wise, it’s about 25 percent more expensive than the brand’s standard V.S.O.P., but we’d happily pay that premium for what is a noticeable jump in quality.

Average price: $63

Rating: 91

Ferrand Cognac 10 Generations

While we love fruit-forward expressions, for a decadent, oaky Cognac, seek out this fabulous release from the vaunted Maison Ferrand. Its name represents the family’s rich lineage in the Grande Champagne region, while the profile leans heavy into hazelnut, mocha, and toffee. Fruit is not so much absent but instead an enjoyable supporting character.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Hine Rare V.S.O.P. Cognac

Hine Rare is a noticeable standout out in the V.S.O.P. category, with its striking bottle — one more commonly found in the X.O. range. Fresh fruit aromas combine with decadent prunes and raisins on the nose, while the palate delivers ample fresh fruit richness, as well as toasted oak and baking spices. This Cognac was clearly made using high-quality grapes, and treated with the utmost respect from grape to glass.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Cognac Park Borderies Mizunara

In recent years, Mizunara oak barrels have become something of a standalone brand in the realm of aged spirits, almost as important as the base distillate that was aged or finished in them. The Japanese oak’s influence can sometimes prove tough to pin down, but it shines in this expression, adding spiced sandalwood and light baking spice notes that complement a base profile of baked apple, vanilla, and toffee, and delivering an experience quite unlike any other in the Cognac space.

Average price: $73

Rating: 93

The Best Cognacs Over $100

Vallein Tercinier Cognac X.O. Fine Champagne Vieille Reserve

An equal blend of eaux de vie from Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, the minimum age in this bottling is a staggering 35 years old, according to the brand. That’s not typical for releases in this age classification, and indeed this is no standard X.O. Cognac. On offer here is a heady exploration of tertiary aromas and flavors, in the form of cigar box, cedar, and leather, as well as dried stone fruits and very subtle baking spices. If you own an old-school snifter, this might well be the best expression to pull it out for.

Average price: $150

Rating: 93

Bisquit & Dubouché X.O. Cognac

Judging from the bottle alone, some of what you’re paying for here appears to be the packaging — though, emphasis on the some, because the liquid inside is also exceptional. Expressive autumn and winter spices open the nose, quickly followed by aromas of nutmeg, toffee, and sandalwood. The palate exhibits surprising brightness, while tannic grip adds textural complexity. This is a great pick if you’re looking for a sipper that’s rich and nuanced.

Average price: $180

Rating: 93

Château de Beaulon Cognac Grand X.O.

The producer of this X.O. offers no specifics on aging duration but it’s clear from its profile that it spent considerably more than the 10 years minimum in oak (in this case Limousin and Tronçais barrels). Subtle baking spices take center stage along with notes of potpourri and dried stone fruits, while accents of fresh tobacco return the conversation to age. Also notable is the uncommon blend of base grapes: Folle Blanche, Colombard, and Montils. While the profile isn’t a million miles from standard Ugni Blanc expressions, what is abundantly clear is the gracefulness with which this Cognac has aged, and the notable length of its finish.

Average price: $209

Rating: 93

Rémy Martin X.O.

One of the other “Big Four” houses, Rémy Martin is a household name that benefits from vast stocks and centuries of institutional experience and knowledge. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the brand’s X.O. expression — fancifully named “The Icon” — is a textbook example of heavily aged Cognac available at a large scale. Here, the focus is dialed in on the interplay of oak, fruit, and base distillate — the latter of which arrives with surprising energy on the palate. Dollops of oaky vanilla provide an enjoyable serving of perceived sweetness, while French-oak-derived tannins add texture.

Average price: $214

Rating: 93

Through the Grapevine Voyer Lot 89/92

La Maison du Whisky’s line of “Through the Grapevine” Cognacs is a collection of single-barrel offerings (and a longtime favorite in the VinePair office). This expression from lauded producer Francois Voyer is fruit-forward and youthful up front, and quickly follows with notes of age. The palate lands with vibrancy and depth, leading to a finish that’s complex and layered. By nature of the line’s single-cask credentials, you might struggle to encounter this exact bottle, but the words “Through the Grapevine” should be a strong signal to “Buy Now,” should you have the means.

Average price: $270

Rating: 95

FAQ

Is V.S.O.P. or X.O. better?

V.S.O.P. stands for “Very Special (or Superior) Old Pale.” In V.S.O.P. Cognacs, the youngest Cognac in the blend must be at least 4 years old. X.O., or “Extra Old,” means the youngest in the blend is 10 years old.

How is Cognac different from brandy?

Cognac is a style of brandy made in Cognac, a delimited region to the north of Bordeaux, France. While all Cognac is brandy, not all brandy is Cognac.

What is a good affordable Cognac?

The cheapest Cognac on this list is Château Montifaud V.S., which comes in at an average of $40 per bottle and delivers for both cocktails (primarily) as well as sipping. Another much more widespread option is Courvoisier V.S.O.P., which retails for an average of $42 and should be available at most major retailers.