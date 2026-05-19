We all know the economy currently stinks. But times like this, when the price of (gestures wildly at everything) has long passed through the roof and is buttressing up the ozone layer, can be an impetus to take a step back and re-evaluate certain purchasing decisions and find ways to stretch every dollar to its maximum.

For cocktail enthusiasts, this can mean sacrificing a few trips to the local watering hole. But stepping out less frequently is only part of the equation. It still costs money to make drinks at home, so it’s also necessary to make tough decisions on the ingredients needed for domesticated tippling. This could arguably be trickier to do, because getting the most mileage out of your money may require you learning a new technique, lengthening your cocktail prep time, or temporarily parting ways with a favorite-but-pricey brand.

There is potential for a silver lining here. What may feel like short-term pain may turn into something positive in the long run. You could discover that the time-consuming technique produces much better drinks. That the less expensive bottle may be so good; that it may turn into your go-to even after the economy bounces back. It may daresay make you a better home bartender. (Of course, it may not. But it’s important to at least try and accentuate the positive, right?)

Figuring out where to make these adjustments can be a little precarious, particularly if the years of home bartending have forged intense brand loyalties. This is where a bartender can be a phenomenal ally. Their job pretty much requires them to know about each product on the market. They also tend to know what products may work as effective, or even better, replacements.

Here, industry pros share the products they feel may be a little overpriced, as well as suggestions on how they can be swapped for something solid. In some cases, these replacements will be more cost-effective. In other cases, the prices will be comparable, which could place them squarely into “bang-for-your-buck” territory. Either way, they may provide you with a pop of pleasantness in the midst of this crummy economy, or any other situation where the phrase “affordability crisis” gets bandied about.

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Flavored Vodka

“This might get me in a little hot water, but I truly believe people spend way too much money on flavored vodka. In a world where we have endless information at our fingertips, it’s surprisingly easy to make something far more interesting at home.

I’m not talking about the classic “throw fruit in vodka and hope for the best.” I mean actually playing with spices, fresh ingredients, and building fun, layered combinations. At the end of the day, you’re not just making flavored vodka. You’re experimenting, learning, and creating your own version of a flavor you actually love. And honestly, that’s a lot more fun. It usually tastes better, too.” —Oscar Simoza, bar manager, The Wig Shop, Boston

Classic Liqueur Brands

“Something I feel bars often overpay for are classic brand liquors — really any kind of bottles you expect to see together covered in dust in your local dive bar literally anywhere.

I’ve found that there are amazing alternatives for generally cheaper because they’re not name brands. I find they are also usually made better and have more flavor. For example, I prefer Joseph Cartron to use for an elderflower liqueur for its price and quality.” —Jonah Gibbs, bar manager, Bar Boheme and Petite Boheme, Las Vegas

Green Chartreuse

“The most well-known example of an overpriced ingredient is Green Chartreuse. Not only is it expensive, it’s also become famous for being difficult to source. I would recommend either using a different herbal liqueur, such as Dolin Génépy, or using herbal bitters if the cocktail only calls for a small amount. Infusions can also be helpful.” —Kinga Mackowiak, director of food and beverage, Apple Blossom, Denver

Out-of-Season Berries

“One ingredient people tend to overpay for is fresh berries out of season. They’re expensive, inconsistent in quality, and spoil quickly behind the bar, which can create a lot of unnecessary waste for a flavor that often isn’t at its peak anyway.

A better alternative is using freeze-dried fruit for infusions or preserves. Freeze-dried fruit retains a huge amount of concentrated flavor and aroma, while giving you a much longer shelf life and more consistency in cocktails.” —Marco Corallo, beverage director, Saikindō, Abu Dhabi

Tequila and Mezcal

“The most overpriced ingredient in a cocktail isn’t the liqueur, the agave syrup, or the bitters we typically reach for when building an agave-based drink. It’s the tequila or mezcal the bartender chooses in the first place. For years, the global market has been flooded with misinformation. Some brands craft narratives that have little to do with the reality of their production processes, their culture, or their product itself, and this is because their only focus is awareness and winning shelf space. Add to that a generation of social media voices mindlessly amplifying trends without any filter, chasing likes over substance. The lack of meaningful education in our industry has pushed agave spirits down an ultra-premium path that virtually nobody truly understands — not even the bartenders or the brands themselves, and certainly not the end consumer.

The answer isn’t to spend less. It’s to finally understand why you’re spending that much and what you’re spending on. If we manage to change that mindset, which is really the key ingredient here, we will grow the category the right way, and most importantly, strengthen our knowledge on how to recognize a good agave spirit.” —Stelios Papadopoulos, co-founder, Barro Negro, Athens

Non-Local and Non-Regional Products

“In the summer, we always have people asking for a Hugo Spritz. The most commonly used elderflower liqueurs are great products, but can get a little pricey for something that’s rarely enjoyed on its own.

There are a few great alternatives out there, but I think it’s important to keep things local when possible. For me, I enjoy using the elderflower cordial from Rock Town Distillery, which is located in my state. It makes a terrific summertime spritz.” —Bo Counts, owner and operator, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

Expensive Champagne

“I love Champagne. I drink it often. But, when I’m talking about it being overpriced, I’m talking about bars using expensive Champagne in their cocktail programs. I get the fanciness of it and the optics behind it when you’re a hotel bar or charging like $24 to $30 for a cocktail. But why?

I suppose my gripe is more utilizing ingredients with intention and not just because you can. There are some really amazing sparkling wines from all over the world right now; many use the same methods as Champagnes, so why not use those instead? In my humble opinion it feels like we are pricing people out of being able to sit at our bars and just relax. Maybe I’m cheap, or maybe everything is just so expensive and life is hard. But just save the great Champagnes for when you’re enjoying a bottle with caviar. I don’t need the grower Champagne in my French 75.” —Ramsey Musk, bar manager, Hawksmoor, Chicago