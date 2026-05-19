Bourbon is a massive spirits category. So massive, it often makes sense to break it down into different subsections to appreciate its breadth. There are several ways to deconstruct the genre: by proof, mash bill, or region. But for both veteran and budding bourbon aficionados, perhaps the most entertaining way to slice and dice through bourbon’s enormous landscape is by separating the category into bottles everyone talks about and bottles that fly under the radar.

After all, the spirit is best when shared; one bourbon fan spreading the gospel of an underrated bottle to their imbibing peers provides a type of nerdy thrill that can at times be almost as good as quaffing the spirit itself. Shining a light on different bottles can expose new regional favorites or even lesser-known expressions from recognizable brands that may not necessarily get the due they deserve. With that in mind, we asked 15 bartenders and bar professionals to name the most underrated bourbon on the market right now. Here’s what they had to say.

The most underrated bourbon, according to bartenders:

Old Grand-Dad 114

Calumet Farm 8-Year

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Four Roses

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Old Forester 1920

Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond

Breckenridge PX Cask Finish

Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon

Garrison Brothers Cowboy

Michter’s US*1

Old Forester 1897

McAfee’s Benchmark Top Floor

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

Jeppson’s Bourbon

“Old Grand-Dad 114 Bourbon is seriously underrated. It’s a completely fearless Kentucky straight bourbon with bold flavor and high proof. With notes of orange, cinnamon, and spice, it’s one of the best choices for a true Old Fashioned cocktail. And for the quality, the price is tough to beat.” —George Larsen, general manager, Il Cervo, Milwaukee

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“I’ve been behind the bar long enough to stop chasing hype, and Calumet Farm 8 Year Bourbon is the one I keep coming back to. It’s not loud, not allocated, and not something guests walk in asking for — but it should be. There’s a balance here I respect: rich caramel, soft oak, a little stone fruit, and just enough proof to hold up in a proper Old Fashioned. It plays well in cocktails, but I’ll pour it neat every time. To me, it’s an honest bourbon — no gimmicks, just quality. I think that’s why it’s underrated; honestly, that’s why I love it.” —Jaimie Parsons, bar manager, HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Atlanta

“One of the most underrated bourbons out there is Rabbit Hole. It delivers both quality and character, making it a great choice for guests looking to explore beyond the classic bourbon staples. Rabbit Hole’s high-malt mash bill gives the bourbon a sweeter, more caramel-forward profile, while its toasted barrel influence adds a softer vanilla finish. The distillery’s flagship bourbon, Rabbit Hole Cavehill, is known for notes of orange, honey, and a rich, custardy finish. That sweet, malty flavor and smooth texture make it an excellent base for a classic Old Fashioned at the end of a long day.” —Dennis Garcia, bar director, SELVA, Washington, D.C.

“Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a premium Indiana bourbon crafted near us in Lawrenceburg and distilled by the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery. Named after George Remus, the legendary bootlegger known throughout the Cincinnati region during Prohibition, Remus Bourbon blends local history with exceptional craftsmanship, making it a great celebration of the heritage and tradition of our region. Its smooth character, rich flavor profile, and award-winning reputation make it a standout choice for bourbon enthusiasts and casual fans alike.” —Greg Tufts, assistant general manager, Rising Star Casino Resort, Rising Sun, Ind.

“I have a few. Four Roses is a perennial pick for underrated bourbon among experienced aficionados. No matter which expression you try, it’s a bourbon that really stands out, especially once you move into the Small Batch Select and Single Barrel offerings. Elijah Craig Small Batch delivers vanilla bean, sweet fruit, and fresh mint on the nose, with rich oak, baking spice, and subtle smoke on the palate. Aged 8 to 12 years at 94 proof, it’s widely appreciated for its balance and depth. Then there’s Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon: cherry preserves on the nose, followed by drippy caramel, dark chocolate, thick maple syrup, and oak spice. Tart apple crispness gives way to a long, smoky finish with toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker sweetness. Despite its bold proof and richness, it remains underrated.” —Adil Berrady, director of food and beverage, The Kimpton Gray Hotel, Chicago

“As far as bourbons go, I believe Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond is one of the most underrated bourbons of the year. It brings notes of caramel, spice, and toasted oak with a great mid-finish thanks to that rye and malted barely mash bill. Coming in around $45 to $50 MSRP, you’re not just getting a really quality bourbon that’s pleasantly smooth at 100 proof, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.” —Richard Ramirez, beverage director, Lapeer Steak & Seafood, Alpharetta, Ga.

“There is one bourbon I feel stands the test of time: Breckenridge PX Cask Finish. Although not commonly known, it deserves the spotlight because this elegant display of a rugged spirit delivers both refinement and raw enjoyment. Whether you intend to savor it on its own, or craft it into a luxurious cocktail, the flavor profile doesn’t disappoint. The sherry barrel aging adds a subtle softness to a sometimes brute flavor found in other bourbons. There is also a spiciness that warms the palate as it encases it in rich fruity hints. With the PX Cask Bourbon, you can easily pair it with steak or a fine after-dinner treat. Overall, this is a balanced spirit that would entice both novice bourbon drinkers and the most experienced bourbon connoisseurs.” —Harmony Yehl, manager, 980 Prime at Chamonix Casino Resort, Cripple Creek, Colo.

“There are a few bourbons that consistently overdeliver but don’t always get the recognition they deserve. One standout example is Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky. It has this rich, dessert-like profile, caramelized sugar, dark chocolate, and a hint of smoke from double barreling, and it feels far more luxurious than its price point suggests. It’s incredibly approachable but still layered enough for more experienced bourbon drinkers. I’d also add Wild Turkey Rare Breed to that list. Barrel-proof [bourbons] can intimidate some guests, but this one is bold without being overwhelming. It has depth, oak, spice, a little orange peel, and drinks beautifully with just a drop of water. It’s a great introduction to higher-proof bourbon for guests who are ready to explore.” —Marisa King, restaurant, bars, and events manager, Kimpton Pittman Hotel, Dallas

“Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon is truly exceptional. Made in a small town in Wyoming, they produce amazing single barrels that are high-proof without having overly extracted barrel notes. It is a fantastic rye-free bourbon that lacks pretense, making it perfect for tricking your ‘Kentucky-only’ bourbon friends. There are no gimmicks, crazy branding, or shortcuts involved — it’s just killer whiskey.” —Cherish Varley, beverage manager, Ox Bar & Hearth, Chicago

“One of the most underrated bourbons out there is Garrison Brothers’ Cowboy Bourbon. First released in 2013, it’s become one of those Texas pours that’s very much in the ‘if you know, you know’ category. This bourbon showcases what Texas aging can do — it’s high proof, unapologetically bold, and intensely expressive. The dry heat creates a dark, concentrated whiskey packed with flavors of molasses, peppery oak, candied raisin, brown sugar, and aged leather. For drinkers looking for something powerful, distinctive, and outside the expected, Cowboy Bourbon is about as authentic and compelling as it gets.” —Elias Ybarra, director of food and beverage, InterContinental San Antonio, San Antonio

“The most underrated bourbons are often the ones that quietly deliver quality year after year, and Michter’s US*1 bourbon fits that description perfectly. It may not dominate bourbon lotteries or resale groups, but it consistently offers a refined and approachable drinking experience. With notes of caramel, vanilla, oak, and light stone fruit, Michter’s balances sweetness and spice exceptionally well. Its smooth texture makes it accessible, while its complexity keeps experienced whiskey drinkers interested. At a time when many bourbon conversations revolve around hype, Michter’s stands out by focusing on craftsmanship, consistency, and flavor instead of exclusivity.” —Will Murphy, general manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“With the bourbon market being as saturated as it is, one could name a long list of underrated bourbons that have simply been forgotten between the giants of the industry. Old Forester 1897 Bottled-in-Bond is one of those underrated bourbons for me. It even gets lost in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series, behind the 1910, 1920, and the newest addition, 1924. However, it is a very nice bottled-in-bond bourbon, bringing an expected heat that doesn’t come off as fuming. It also has a very rich mouthfeel along with balanced fruit and spice notes.” —Jacob Smith, lead bartender, The Penrose Room at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.

“McAfee’s Benchmark. Hailing from the Buffalo Trace distillery, this series of five different bourbons is incredibly affordable. You may see it in the wells of dive bars around town and get a shot of it for five bucks. The Old No. 8 is the most common, but my favorite is the Benchmark Top Floor. As the name suggests, it is aged on the top warehouse floors; as heat rises the bourbon in those barrels ages faster. The palate is balanced with notes of sweet caramel, orange, and butterscotch with subtle oak undertones. Sitting at 86 proof, it’s robust yet smooth, and makes for the perfect shot or bourbon for mixing drinks.” —MJ Wheeler, beverage director, MACHETE, Greensboro, N.C.

“If I had to name one I wish people knew about, it would be Rabbit Hole Dareringer. The distillery does interesting work overall, but the Dareringer expression pulls ahead of the pack with a unique experience. You get everything you’d expect from a bourbon, but then it hits you with other notes like dried fruit and cherry. It’s complex but very approachable for newbies and it shines in a spirit-forward cocktail like a Boulevardier or an Amaretto Old Fashioned without being overbearing.” —Donavan Williams, senior food and beverage manager, Hotel Washington, Washington, D.C.

““Everyone knows Malört for its chaos, but Jeppson’s Bourbon is the calm, charming sibling that actually shows up to work on time. Produced by the same distillery that makes Malört, it’s a soft, warm, and ridiculously easy-to-drink bourbon, featuring caramel, toasted grain, and a gentle spice that doesn’t punch you in the throat. As a bartender, I love a bourbon that doesn’t demand a dissertation to enjoy, and this one fits the bill. It’s underrated because the brand’s louder half steals the spotlight, but the bourbon is the one I’d happily pour all night.” —Emelio Sansone, executive chef, Tin Lizzie Lounge, Seattle