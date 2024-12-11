For everyday drinking, Bordeaux has long been overshadowed by other regions in France and elsewhere in the wine world. But just why has it fallen by the wayside?

There’s the complexity of the labels and appellations, ranging from “Bordeaux” to dozens of more place-specific subregions, some of them world-famous; the challenge of knowing the difference between Left Bank and Right Bank wines (Cabernet Sauvignon-based versus Merlot-based); the feeling that Bordeaux is your parents’ or grandparents’ wine; and the fact that red Bordeaux almost demands a few years or more of bottle age.

On the flip side, Bordeaux offers some excellent wine values. There are oceans of relatively inexpensive Bordeaux lined up on wine-store shelves — or perhaps “rivers” of wine is a more apt description as Bordeaux is largely defined by the Garonne, Gironde, and Dordogne rivers that are the lifeblood of the region.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Give me a dozen under-$30 Bordeaux and the same number of inexpensive California Cabs, Merlots or blends, and I almost guarantee you that I’ll find many of the Bordeaux more complex and interesting.

Moreover, when it comes to Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc, Bordeaux is the O.G., a region that, unlike so many New World producers, has been growing and making wine from these varieties for hundreds of years.

All that said, finding budget-priced Bordeaux bottles that stand out can be a challenge. Many are released too young and can be harsh on the palate — full of tannins and oak flavors that obscure the fruit. Even in this price range, time is the friend of these wines. And when you find ones that have emerged from their awkward youth, you feel you’ve hit the Bordeaux jackpot.

I recommend opening them for an hour or two before you drink them, and decanting them is also a good idea.

For my money, inexpensive Bordeaux represents one of the real wine bargains hiding in plain sight. Here are 10 of the best red Bordeaux under $30:

Château Gachon Montagne Saint-Émilion 2020

There’s a pleasing mix of dark and red fruits, including cranberry, in this blend of 70 percent Merlot, 20 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, and 10 percent Cabernet Franc. The oak aging is judicious, imparting hints of powdered cinnamon and vanilla. I also found a touch of black olive. A nicely balanced wine from the Montagne satellite appellation of the more famous Saint-Émilion on the Right Bank.

Price: $18

Buy This Wine

Château Peybonhomme Les Tours Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2021

An outstanding value in an old-school Bordeaux (i.e., not over-extracted, low-ish ABV at 12.5 percent), this biodynamic wine comes from Blaye on Bordeaux’s Right Bank and is 70 percent Merlot, 20 percent Cabernet Franc, and 10 percent Malbec. Plum, blueberry, and raspberry aromas and flavors are punctuated by hints of milk chocolate, graphite, and wet stone. Soft tannins and bright acidity round things out.

Price: $24

Buy This Wine

Château Pierbone Haut-Médoc 2016

This is an excellent value from the large Haut-Médoc subregion of the Left Bank. The minerality on the nose and palate frames red and dark fruit notes along with touches of vanilla, baking spices, cigar box, and herbs. As with most of these wines, aeration helps open it up, whether swirling it around in the glass or even decanting.

Price: $12

Buy This Wine

Château Meyre Haut-Médoc 2018

A blend of mostly Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, there’s also some Petit Verdot and Cab Franc in this one. It’s well balanced with notes of blackberry and cassis and hints of cedar, tobacco, and mint. Medium tannins and just the right acidity complete the picture in this memorable wine.

Price: $19

Buy This Wine

Château Massereau Cuvée Tradition Vin de France 2022

From a winery in Barsac, an appellation in southern Bordeaux known for its sweet white wines, this winning red announces itself with pure fruit and mineral aromas. Aged in concrete tanks without oak exposure, there’s a delicious fruitiness on the palate, with plum and blackberry notes accented by touches of leather and garrigue herbs. Masereau farms organically and uses minimal sulfites in its wines.

Price: $27

Buy This Wine

Clos du Roy Fronsac 2020

This is a big Bordeaux and, wow, is it delicious. A label that says 15 percent ABV often scares me off, but not this one. This is a gorgeous, complex, Merlot-based wine from the Fronsac appellation on the Right Bank not far from Saint-Émilion. It’s marked by deep red fruit, black plum, and blueberry notes with hints of cedar and milk chocolate, all supported by a lively acidity that makes its high ABV almost unnoticeable.

Price: $19

Buy This Wine

Château Laffitte Carcasset Saint-Estèphe 2018

Saint-Estèphe is the northernmost Left Bank appellation in Bordeaux, and while many of the top wines can age for years, this affordable example is drinking nicely now. Mostly Cabernet Sauvignon with Merlot and Cab Franc, there’s a whiff of cedar on the nose along with red and dark fruits. Ripe raspberry, pomegranate, and blackberry flavors are framed by moderate tannins. This wine will evolve over a number of years.

Price: $29

Buy This Wine

Château Saint Julien Bordeaux Supérieur 2019

Bordeaux Supérieur is a level up from the broadest “Bordeaux” appellation, and this blend of about two-thirds Merlot with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, and Malbec comes from the large Entre-Deux-Mers subregion on the Right Bank. Château Saint Julien practices organic farming and this elegant value wine offers notes of plum, blackberry, blueberry, and violets punctuated by a flinty minerality and supported by medium tannins. It’s fermented and aged in concrete tanks.

Price: $14

Buy This Wine

Château Clos Junet Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018

For those who like bigger, oak-driven wines, this Saint-Émilion Grand Cru fits the bill with a bold, vanilla-forward nose. Blackberry and blueberry notes come through on the palate with hints of dark chocolate and coffee in this blend of 60 percent Merlot, 30 percent Cab Franc, and 10 percent Malbec.

Price: $24

Buy This Wine

Château Cantelaudette Graves de Vayres 2018

A big wine with firm tannins, this bottle offers notes of cassis and dark plum along with hints of thyme and dark chocolate. This one grew on me as it opened up and is a bargain for as low as $13. It’s 100 percent Merlot from the Graves de Vayres appellation. Still young, decanting will bring out the fruit and soften the edges.

Price: $13

Buy This Wine