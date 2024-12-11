Here’s an ironclad journalism rule: Sometimes the simplest stories are the toughest to pull off. When we set out to assemble this annual package of the latest and greatest breweries in the country, we envisioned a breezy survey of beer professionals — brewers, bar owners, educators, writers, and more — across the brewing industry’s national landscape.

What brand-new brewery thrilled most in the last year, enticing them back for another pint of squeaky-clean pilsner or an expressive IPA with explosive aromatic pop? To our surprise, many survey takers declined to participate, unable to name a single new brewery they wanted to recommend. Fewer people were going out, it seemed, or openings slowed in their region. Rolling snake eyes on submissions, again and again, shouldn’t have surprised us. The brewing industry is maturing, and the blush is off the brew kettle.

Openings are slowing, closures are accelerating, symptomatic of a dicey moment when no one is quite sure if drinkers want to double-fist NA beers and THC-infused seltzers, or just crush dizzyingly strong double IPAs.

Yet digging deep, we discovered a creative vein of breweries bubbling up beneath the surface. We looked to limit openings to fall 2023, including breweries that opened standalone, and standout, brick-and-mortar locations, too. We also opened the list to breweries with new ownership, leading to the rebirth of a San Diego legend. Without additional ado, here are 22 of the best new breweries to drop into your bucket list for the coming year in beer.

Austin Mill Brewing Company

Frankfort, Ohio

“This craft beer destination in Ross County transformed its historic grain mill property into a modern brewery. Owner Cliff Rhoads has big plans for the rest of the property, including a private rental space, a permanent stage for live music and entertainment, and an on-site Airbnb. For beer-loving cyclists, Austin Mill is located along the Paint Creek Recreational Trail, halfway between Chillicothe and Washington Court House, perfect for a mid-ride refreshment break.” —Justin Hemminger, deputy director at Ohio Craft Brewers Association

Blue Jay Brewing Co.

St. Louis

“Jason and Nicole Thompson opened their small Midtown brewery in mid-December 2023, and it seemed almost fully realized from the start. It’s a small tasting room that bleeds directly into the production space and reflects their cool, confident approach to beer. Jason is a technician, and it shows in their deeply delicious traditional and modern lager styles. You go there for the lager, and that’s all there is, save for one exceptional hefeweizen. They have a sizable outdoor beer garden and killer food, which also makes it a great pre-match stop before St. Louis City SC takes the field a few blocks away. My personal favorites are their High Five German-style pilsner and Little Birds, a Jamaican-style lager brewed with cassava starch.” —Jonathan Moxey, head brewer at Rockwell Beer Co., St. Louis

“The standout new brewery of the year is easily Blue Jay. Jay and Nicole are as hospitable and nice as they come and the arsenal of exceptionally crafted lagers and continental styles is formidable. They hit the seasonal lagerbiers out of the park but also manage to sneak in some experimental beers that still scratch the itch, including a Kernza lager, New Roots, brewed with Millpond, Side Project, Switchgrass Spirits, and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center to explore the usage of a more sustainable, perennial grain. All the while, the experimentation never strays from the fact that they create eminently crushable beers with a lovely sun-kissed taproom to boot. I’m now thirstier having written this.” —Drew Durish, head brewer at Side Project Brewing, St. Louis

Casa Humilde Cervecería

Forest Park, Ill.

“After years of brewing small batches at District Brew Yards in Chicago, brothers José and Javier Lopez opened their own taproom in Forest Park in August. While Casa Humilde (‘Humble House’) has always made amazing beers — many of which include ingredients and flavors from the Mexican culinary traditions of their families — the brewery is now able to fully lean into the culture and community they had in mind when they first got started. The taproom features a full Mexican food menu and coffee roasted in-house, and puts a big emphasis on live music (and even hosts lotería nights). Make sure to try Viva la Frida, a hibiscus-and-lime lager that’s as bright and colorful as its namesake.” —David Nilsen, editor at Final Gravity

Dead Language Beer Project

Hartford, Conn.

“When I looked at Dead Language’s beer list over the summer, it read like a wish list for industry professionals: grodziskie, only one clear American IPA on draft (which in New England is unheard of), rotbier (who brews a rotbier?!), not to mention a Berliner named after the Haribo gummy Twin Snakes. Each beer I’ve had from them have been winners, and the care and craft they put into their beers shows they genuinely care about what they are doing. Right now they have a Kentucky common and a maibock on draft. It’s a real brewer’s brewery.” —Em Sauter, founder and cartoonist at Pints and Panels

Diatribe Brewing Co.

Asheville, N.C.

“Diatribe Brewing, one of the newest kids on the Asheville beer block, has a lovely variety of compelling beer styles on tap — from several lager styles to IPAs, stouts, and historical ale styles that are hard to find elsewhere. Brewer Dave Byer even made his own invert sugar for a round of Scottish ales that he brewed for Asheville Beer Week. Many of Dave’s beers are made with our malt. They’ve hit the ground running and utilized local malt from day one.” —Brent Manning, founder and vice president of sales and marketing at Riverbend Malt House

Drawdown Brewing

Boston

“Liz Nicol’s story may have similarities to other first-time brewery owners, but her perspective as a woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community in the industry is refreshing. Nicol took a trip with friends to the Euro Cup in 2016, she told me for a story I wrote ahead of her brewery opening, which inspired her to build her own place that could bring people together over sports and beer. As head brewer and sole proprietor, she finally debuted Drawdown Brewing in her own neighborhood of Jamaica Plain (full disclosure, also mine!) in December 2023, quickly setting the tone for her inclusive sports bar vision by starting a fantasy league for the upcoming season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ While Nicol has developed Drawdown’s recipes for classic styles like a cream ale, altbier (shoutout to that Euro trip!), porter, and IPAs, she’s also brought in a diverse mix of people for watch parties, run clubs, Pride cookouts and more community-building programming.” —Jacqueline Cain, writer and editor at Time Out Boston

Garage Beer

Columbus, Ohio

“Although Garage Beer isn’t a brand-new brewery, its evolution after spinning off from Braxton Brewing under Andrew Sauer’s leadership — along with the Kelce brothers joining as partial owners — marks an exciting new chapter for the brand. With new leadership and a renewed mission for the brand, they’re positioning themselves for wider growth, and many beer drinkers will experience Garage Beer for the first time this year and next as they expand distribution. What stands out is their unapologetic focus on easy-to-drink beers, which really taps into a growing consumer demand for refreshingly approachable styles that don’t compromise on flavor.” —Andrea Starr, senior director of merchandising (beer, hard bev, non-alc) at Total Wine & More

Home Brew Mart

San Diego

“Before there was Ballast Point, there was Home Brew Mart. Opened in 1992, that inauspicious retail outlet was where many of the county’s now-famous brewers purchased their first homebrew kits, seeking tips from staffers who themselves would end up going pro and adding to the region’s lore as well as its trophy case. Four years in, a one-and-a-half-barrel homebrew rig was installed in the back of the store, marking the birth of Ballast Point. As that company grew into one of the county’s — and the country’s — largest beer concerns, Home Brew Mart also expanded, eventually ballooning to 8,800 square feet. Even though that resulted in additional inventory and buildout of a tasting room stocked with quality beer, San Diego beerophiles openly pined for a return to the venue’s down-home good old days. Earlier this year, those prayers were answered when Ballast Point ownership sold Home Brew Mart to a former employee who previously managed the venue and made it his mission to restore it to its former glory. In doing so, he retained its veteran staffers, who helped cut the venue’s footprint in half while maintaining extensive inventory to meet amateur brewers’ needs, and resurrected broad-scale back-of-house brewing. Over the first few months of this second coming, a number of house beers have been collaborations with some of the veteran San Diego brewers who helped make Home Brew Mart one of the most significant spots in the history of San Diego beer, a status saved and cemented under an exciting new regime.” —Brandon Hernández, founder and executive editor at San Diego Beer News

Industry Ales

Chicago

“I’ll admit I was skeptical of this place when I first heard about them — it seemed risky to open downtown after a big shift away from office life, and the brewery’s name didn’t really grab me — but when I visited I was impressed by the Art Deco details and overall classic Chicago feel in the bar; the space fits in well with its iconic neighbors Central Camera Co. and the legendary Exchequer Pub. The first beer I tried was a really excellent dry stout that transported me back to the low-lit, dark-wood-bar kind of brewpub, and the heather ale delicately balanced fruit and floral notes and felt incredibly novel. I’m excited to see how this group continues to meld the classics with experimentation, and it’s good to have a new destination on my rare trips into the Loop.” —Shana Solarte, marketing communications manager at Haas

Is/Was Brewing

Chicago

“Co-founder Mike Schallau has been making interesting, fermentation-focused beers here for a while, but it was great to finally visit the new Is/Was taproom when they opened earlier this year and to see the menu board that reads ‘saisons’ rather than ‘beers.’ With several years of production behind them, they were able to come out of the gate with an absurdly deep bottle list and a stacked draft lineup featuring beers with novel ingredients like agave hearts and koji rice. Beyond the beer, the taproom has a really cozy yet playful motif that makes it feel like the kind of spot where I can tuck into the menu and stay a while.” —Shana Solarte, marketing communications manager at Haas

ISM Brewing

Long Beach, Calif.

“In fall of 2023 I was in Yakima, Wash., for the hop harvest and visiting one of the best breweries in town during a fresh-hop collab brew day with a brewer I had never heard of. His name was Ian McCall, and he told me he was going to open a brewery in California but couldn’t tell me where yet. He said his brewery was still TBA, but it would be called ISM. Strange name, I thought. ‘Good luck,’ I said. Fast forward six months later, and ISM Brewing has opened in the former Beachwood Brewing space in downtown Long Beach and already racked up five medals at the Brewers Cup of California and three medals at the incredibly competitive international World Beer Cup. At the WBC, ISM won a bronze for its saison, a gold for its brown ale, and another gold in the most contested category of them all, West Coast IPA. There are few words to describe a brewery that can demonstrate that rare level of quality and incredible range in year one, but exceptionalism comes to mind.” —Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of New School Beer and Oregon Beer Awards

“Ian McCall is one of the best brewers out there. We are ecstatic for him to have his own place after almost a decade of brewing killer beers with him at Beachwood and Riip.” —Winslow Sawyer, co-founder and brewer at Pure Project

Keepsake Brewery

Gastonia, N.C.

“Traditional lagers have always been held up as one of the chief exercises in pure brewing skill in the beer industry, and the last few years have seen numerous well-lauded breweries open with those styles as their focus. Keepsake, however, has flown under the radar since opening, with even local craft beer fans rarely knowing it exists. This is a shame, because they are consistently turning out some of the highest-quality lagers in the Southeast, with a comfortable, minimalist taproom and simple beer garden. The setting reflects their beer, with only a handful of core options, and a single, occasionally rotating seasonal tap. But the quality speaks for itself, and this shouldn’t be a surprise. Owner Bobby Myers studied brewing in Germany and worked at both Russian River and Resident Culture. He knows what quality looks like, and as quietly as they have operated, they deserve to be discovered by more drinkers across the country.” —Aaron Gore, director of partnerships and community, Arryved

Milieu Fermentation

Aurora, Colo.

“In a state saturated with tremendous breweries, it’s a challenge to make your mark anywhere in Colorado, let alone the Denver area. My local vote is Milieu Fermentation, a nanobrewery located in Aurora at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. This team does it all and leaves no style left behind. From their awesome taproom to their world-class service, you’re guaranteed a great experience anytime you visit. They pride themselves on one of the best aspects of beer: socialization and good company. From the day they opened their doors, they’ve been quick to build a stock of barrel-aged beer. They produce exceptional hoppy beers, noteworthy lagers, and make one of the best hop waters I’ve had. One of my favorites is a West Coast IPA named Double Down that’s brewed with Citra, Citra Cryo, Mosaic, and Simcoe Cryo. It’s clean, crisp, and will please anyone with a hunger for hops. They’ve even already jumped on the fresh-hop train, busting out a locally sourced Colorado Fresh Hop IPA that’s incredible. I’m looking forward to their future and many great beers to come.” —Austin LaBrune, brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Company, Greeley, Colo.

MiLuna Brewing Co.

Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I was this close to hitting send on a response to this inquiry effectively saying that I did not have a good response for you in 2024. And then I received word that MiLuna Brewing Co. was ready to release their first beer, a Vienna lager called La Primera. It was everything you’d want and more from an amber-hued, toasty but still crisp lager. I’m eagerly awaiting to see what else their head brewer, Breeze Galindo, has in store for future releases and this brand as a whole. It gave me faith that I’m not a completely jaded beer curmudgeon.” —Dan Lamonaca, owner at Beer Karma

No Seasons

Miami

“Theo Castillo and crew showcase what it is to care and brew some cool beer. He always remembers the people who helped him on his journey and is there when they need it. The brewery’s attention to the community and social efforts stand out. They have big hearts and find ways to help and be part of the solution.” —Tom Beiner, manager at Covenhoven

Obsidian Brewery

Leander, Texas

“At the end of 2023, two longtime friends, Michael Doggett and Safir Ahmed, opened Obsidian Brewery in record time, converting the former Humble Pint Brewing Company space within six weeks. They started strong, producing traditional styles with unique twists and innovating with new takes on styles like the Japanese rice lager. Tragically, in March, Doggett passed away, mere months before the birth of his baby girl. Thanks to the unwavering support of the local beer community, the brewery continues to thrive. When you visit, be sure to try High Fives and Hugs, a tribute to Doggett’s love for brown ales.” —Pam Catoe, owner at CraftBeerAustin.com

Recluse Brew Works

Washougal, Wash.

“I came across Recluse on a work trip to Washington earlier this year. I was drawn to the breadth of styles they were making under their mantra ‘beer-flavored beer for people who love beer.’ That is me! My first beer was Hinterlands, their German-style pilsner, which nine out of 10 times is the style I am going to order. Hinterlands did not disappoint, so I tried a few other offerings and was very impressed with the quality and flavors coming through in their beers. Between the smooth, crisp, and refreshing profile of Hinterlands and the jump-out-of-your-glass hop aroma all their IPAs displayed, I was an instant fan. In a world of heavy-adjunct beers (not that I have anything against that!), it’s nice to find a brewery producing flavorful and clean beer-flavored beer.” —Max Shafer, brewmaster, Pure Madness Brewery Group, Jackson Hole, Wyo.

“European traditions clash with West Coast expressionism in the nature versus nurture contradictions of Recluse Brew Works. August ‘Gus’ Everson describes himself as a bit of a recluse, yet I find him and his Dortmunder and Czech lagers and cold IPA on tap all over town. His beers appeal to lagerheads who won’t shut up about horizontal tanks and decoction mashing, and the cheap-swill drinker who has never thought about beer beyond the foam-to-liquid ratio in a pint. Recluse is found in the Port of Camas-Washougal down a maze of warehouses and loading docks near a dying paper mill. Yet just across the road from the brewery is the entry to the scenic Columbia River Gorge, where the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge butts up against an airport and moorage. The contrast of nature and industry is what attracted Gus to craft beer. Born in Chicago and trained at the Siebel Institute, he got his wings at Oregon’s massive Widmer Brothers Brewing before landing at tiny metal brewpub Wayfinder Beer. The Recluse beers are all clear and precise like German engineering, but full of character and depth of flavors forged over years in the environment of Pacific Northwest beer culture.” —Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of New School Beer and Oregon Beer Awards

The Send Brewing Co.

South Portland, Maine

“The Send Brewing Co. hasn’t opened yet, but it’s about to. Cole Korbin was previously the operations manager at Maine Beer Co. — many of my favorite MBC beers are his recipes. Cole’s family is from Japan, so he wants to focus on Japanese rice lagers and comfort food. We’re all very excited.” —Ian Goering, account manager at Blue Ox Malthouse

Shorthead Brewing

Tieton, Wash.

“First and foremost, Shorthead makes good beer. With a small brewing system, you might only have three options, but owner Chris Mylroie does rotate his offerings. We always tell tour guests to keep their fingers crossed for the rice lager. You’ll also find rotations of hazies, West Coast IPAs, and always a dark beer. Mylroie is a whiz-bang brewer who is determined to make a go of a brewery in an up-and-coming area about 25 minutes from downtown Yakima. There is no foot traffic, but the beer is so good that people drive to it. His taproom and brewery are humble at first glance. But look deeper to understand the intricacies, creativity, and straight-out determination of building out a brewery and taproom from the shell of a crumbling building on a minuscule budget. The brewery walls (discarded sheets of scrap metal), tables (Shorthead rock-crushing cones), light fixtures (recycled and repurposed), and outside support beams (1920s timber from a local apple warehouse ) were procured, built, and installed by Chris and his right-hand man. Shorthead Brewing was built for, and pays homage to, the blue-collar worker. Their goal is to be the go-to beer at the end of a hard-working day. Chris supports his small community by helping to showcase the arts, causes, and clubs.” —Wendy M. King, owner at Little Hopper Tour Company

Suncatcher Brewing

Chicago

“How do you make a statement in Chicago’s saturated beer scene? Open a taproom where 5 percent-ABV beers reign supreme. Where the beer descriptions are raw ingredients and italicized Ween lyrics. Where Crystal malt is featured and not feared. That place is Suncatcher Brewing, my favorite new brewery in Chicago this year. On Suncatcher’s grand-opening weekend in November, I sipped their amber-colored Fall Bier (5.5 percent), savoring its rye bite and lingering hop bitterness while I watched two of their co-founders, Rog McGuin and Matt Gallagher, greet a steady flow of happy neighbors and proud beer-industry friends. With a staff pedigree boasting brewing and hospitality veterans of Half Acre, Suncatcher’s beer is, predictably, delicious. Though they just opened, it feels like they’ve been here for a while.” —Calvin Fredrickson, account manager at Spiteful Brewing

Terranaut Beer

Bend, Ore.

“Founded by Bryon Pyka after he departed 10 Barrel Brewing’s highly decorated Innovation Brewing team, Terranaut won a GABF silver medal before it even opened its tasting room in October 2024. Pyka focuses on envelope-pushing beers such as his saison with Buddha’s hands zest and basil as well as foundational English craft beer styles, including a pitch-perfect ESB and brown ale serving as Terranaut’s flagships.” —Brian Yaeger, beer writer

Rising Storm Brewing

Penfield, N.Y.

“Rising Storm opened its original location, about 35 minutes south of Rochester, in the fall of 2018. That space sits on 12.5 acres just north of Conesus Lake, one of the Finger Lakes, in Livonia, Livingston County. Brewery co-founders Bill Blake and Jeff Riedl quickly gained a following for their vibrant lineup of fruited sour IPAs and rotating series of hip hop-inspired hazy IPAs. With a five-barrel brewhouse system, demand quickly outpaced supply. So Blake and Riedl began looking for ways to smartly expand, whether that be through a second location with a bigger system or an expansion at the original spot. Riedl and Blake decided to think way outside the box. Remember that Matt Damon movie where he bought a zoo? Blake and Riedl did something almost as nutty. They bought one of Rochester’s most recognizable properties, a former Daisy Flour Mill that dates to 1840 and later became one of the region’s noteworthy event spaces for everything from weddings to proms. It was listed on the National Register for Historic Places in 1972. Because of this, they had to leave many of the historic touches intact, including the old milling equipment. What followed was 14 months of renovation with the new 15-barrel brewery occupying the former ballroom. It’s a pretty stunning transformation, especially in an era of craft beer uncertainty. And if you find yourself in the Rochester area, it’s a must-stop.” —Will Cleveland, beer writer at the Cleveland Prost beer newsletter