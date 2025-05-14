Located in the Aloxe-Corton commune in Burgundy’s Côte-d’Or one will find Louis Latour, a historic winery established in 1797 by third-generation winegrower Jean Latour. Over the centuries, the Latour family has retained ownership of the winery and gradually expanded its vineyard holdings in some of the most prized Burgundian villages. Today, the winery owns approximately 120 acres of vineyards, roughly 67 of which are Grand Cru, making Louis Latour the largest holder of Grand Cru plots in all of Burgundy.

While the family primarily focuses on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay production in Burgundy, the wine label has spread to other French regions in recent decades, including Ardeche, Beaujolais, and Les Pierres Dorées. And while several Louis Latour bottles can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars, the winery also produces a number of entry-level wines available for less than $50.

Currently in its 11th generation of family ownership, Louis Latour is one of the longest family-owned producers in Burgundy. Here are six more things you should know about the wine brand.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.