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Whiskey has always played a key role in the world of mixed drinks. The Old Fashioned is widely considered to be the world’s first cocktail, a foundation that eventually spun off into a wide range of classics like the Manhattan, Sazerac, and the Whiskey Sour. Though it’s easy to marry the robust, sugary, and sometimes spicy flavor profile of the brown spirit with other liquors and ingredients, choosing the right bottle is key to maximizing each cocktail.

Deciding between bourbon and rye for a whiskey-based cocktail is one thing; picking exactly which brand and expression is an entirely different ballgame. The best whiskey for, say, a Boulevardier is likely different from the best for a Paper Plane. Seasoned drinkers may prefer a high-proof expression that can stand up to other ingredients in complicated cocktails, whereas whiskey newcomers may like beginner-friendly bottles with mellow, welcoming flavors.

So, we tapped 10 bartenders from around the country to name the bottles of whiskey they reach for when building an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Whiskey Sour, and a wild card cocktail of their choice. Their answers range in proof, style, and mash bill — all dependent on personal preference.

Brandon Judd

Beverage manager, Camel Club, Lexington, Ky.

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Old Fashioned: I’ve always preferred rye in an Old-Fashioned, partly out of respect for the cocktail’s history, but Old Bardstown Bottled-in-Bond makes a compelling case for bourbon. Its 100-proof structure stands up beautifully to rich demerara syrup and aromatic bitters, while a touch of orange bitters and an expressed lemon twist bring the whole drink into focus.

Manhattan: I prefer rye in a Manhattan because its spice creates a necessary counterpoint to the richness of sweet vermouth. Rittenhouse Bottled-in-Bond Rye delivers enough weight and character at 100 proof to maintain that tension while allowing the vermouth and bitters to contribute their own complexity.

Whiskey Sour: Elijah Craig Small Batch has the balance of fruit, oak, and warm spice that I want in a Whiskey Sour. At 94 proof, it maintains a noticeable whiskey presence against the acidity of fresh lemon while its natural sweetness helps bring the cocktail together.

Boulevardier: I like my Boulevardiers whiskey-forward, typically using one and a half ounces of rye, although I wouldn’t argue with someone pouring two. Old Forester 100 Proof Rye has the spice, citrus, and backbone to stand up to Campari and sweet vermouth, creating a cocktail where the whiskey leads without sacrificing the beautiful bitterness that makes a Boulevardier so compelling.

Toby Maloney

Co-author, The Classic Cocktail Sessions; owner, The Elbow Room, Vancouver, Wash.

Old Fashioned: Old Forester Signature 100 Bourbon. I like to use a 100-proof whiskey in my Old Fashioned because I want the narrative arc to last for a slow sipper, starting a bit sweet and hot for the first few sips before settling into all its glory as the big ice cube melts. The last sip should still have a defined whiskey presence, so a big personality is key.

Manhattan: Rittenhouse Rye Bottled-in-Bond. As a Manhattan warms, it gets more nuanced and boozy. I love those last couple of sips when it’s sidling up to room temperature. The key is a spicy rye whiskey that can stand up to a big vermouth, such as Carpano Antica Formula, because the marriage of spirit and aromatized wine makes this cocktail pure bliss.

Whiskey Sour: Wild Turkey 101 Rye. I like my whiskies in triple digits, and this delightful distillate, idiomatically referred to as the Kickin’ Chicken, is great in egg white drinks that need a longer shake for proper aeration than regular sours.

Ward Eight: Copper & Kings Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in American apple brandy barrels. This whiskey adds an unexpected orchard note to the cocktail and dries out its sweetness. Working with whiskeys that have utilized brandies first make for great complex cocktails.

Ricky Dolinsky

Beverage director, Dandelion and Keepers, New York City

Old Fashioned: Hillrock Solera Aged Bourbon is a beautiful whiskey from upstate New York that was aged via the solera method, adding a sweet nuttiness. Expressing an authentic sense of terroir from the region, use it to build a New York Old Fashioned with locally made sorghum syrup and black walnut bitters.

Manhattan: Old Grand-Dad 114. Old Grand Dad Bottled-in-Bond has been my well whiskey for many years. There is hardly a better bang-for-buck, and it punches well above its weight in any whiskey cocktail. Because of its high rye mash bill, I find it sings best when paired with sweet vermouth, such as in a Manhattan or Boulevardier. The OGD 114 proof makes for a tantalizing concoction of a Manhattan: strong, viscous, and balances the perfect tension between boozy, sweet, and spicy.

Whiskey Sour: Yellowstone Bourbon 86. Of all the heritage brands, Yellowstone does the best of bridging tradition with modernity. The whiskey always tastes like it comes from a dusty bottle that had been long forgotten in your grandpa’s cabinet while still being able to translate compelling flavors through cocktails. In a Whiskey Sour, notes of pecan and brown sugar take me close to pecan pie notes without dominating the palate with sweetness. It’s truly a gift of a bourbon.

Paper Plane: Old Forester 86 Proof. My main complaint with Paper Planes is when a cheaper bourbon is used and all you can taste is oak and vanilla. Old Forester has enough esters to take away from that, leading to a cocktail that has more spice and fruit than oak. Those notes mingle harmoniously with amaro and Aperol, rounding out a drink that is the perfect blend of sweet, spiced, bitter, and refreshing.

Molly Horn

Chief mixologist and spirits educator, Total Wine & More, Washington, D.C.

Old Fashioned: I reach for a bourbon that has a good bite to it — a little overproof with a high rye mash bill, so both the heat and the spicy backbone stand up to this cocktail’s sweetness. Wolcott Rickhouse Reserve Bourbon is a great example of this style, coming in at 120 proof and packing a lot of bold, complex oak and peppery spice notes.

Manhattan: This is when things can get a little contentious: rye or bourbon? I’ll admit, my gateway Manhattan was actually a wheated bourbon version, but as I’ve developed my palate, my new favorite is a rich and full-bodied rye. Still Austin’s “The Artist” is an excellent everyday rye with a lot of spice and dark fruit notes that play well with sweet vermouth. If I want to treat myself, Angel’s Envy Rye finished in Caribbean Rum Casks layers in a rich, tropical fruit character that takes a classic Manhattan to the next level.

Whiskey Sour: A dive bar Whiskey Sour might make you think that there isn’t a lot of artistry behind this cocktail, but a good whiskey and proper technique can elevate this simple drink to a memorable experience. Because you’re adding sweetness (sugar), sourness (lemon), and texture (egg white) for the drink’s other components, I find that an intense, oaky bourbon is the key to achieving perfect balance, which is why I like to use Knob Creek bourbon. With its high proof point and deep, charred wood character, it really shines in this simple recipe.

Boulevardier: My husband’s favorite cocktail is a Boulevardier, and I find that the build is a really flexible blueprint that works with many different styles of bourbon. I recently started using Center Stave, and it brings delicious results. It’s an 88-proof port cask-finished bourbon that has rich and nutty stewed fruit notes on the finish along with caramel, vanilla, and a lingering spice character.

Hannah Hulsey

Head bartender, FKA: Formerly Known As, NYC

Old Fashioned: I always reach for Elijah Craig. It’s smooth and smoky with a subtle spice, beautifully rounded out by bitters and an expressed orange peel.

Manhattan: My ideal whiskey for Manhattan is Rittenhouse. Its strong constitution stands in delicious solidarity with vermouth.

Whiskey Sour: Four Roses is perfectly suited for whiskey sour. The subtle sweetness of the whiskey is a lovely balance for the punchiness of lemon juice, resulting in a smooth, delicious cocktail.

Sazerac: A Sazerac is an unbeatable cocktail, especially if made with Michter’s Rye. The notes of oak, pepper, and butterscotch give the green fairy a lovely place to land.

Jennifer Yim

Master mixologist, Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Old Fashioned: I’d go with Four Roses Small Batch. It has a lovely balance of ripe fruit, caramel, and warm baking spices, with a soft, rounded mouthfeel. I love how a little sugar, bitters, and proper dilution open up those flavors while letting the bourbon speak for itself.

Manhattan: I’d recommend Still Austin Single Barrel Rye. I love the richness and depth it brings, with layers of oak, peppery spice, and a lingering warmth. That spice cuts through the sweetness of the vermouth, giving the cocktail a beautiful balance and a nice, structured finish.

Whiskey Sour: Wild Turkey 101 is my pick. I love its full-bodied richness, with notes of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak. The higher proof brings more intensity and complexity, allowing the bourbon’s character to shine through the fresh citrus while maintaining a beautiful balance of sweetness and acidity.

Vieux Carré: One of my favorite whiskey cocktails is the Vieux Carré. I love how it brings together the richness of Cognac, the spice of rye, and the herbal complexity of sweet vermouth and Bénédictine. I enjoy using High West Rendezvous Rye because its warm spices, subtle herbal notes, and rich texture add beautiful depth while keeping all those layers in harmony.

Ektoras Binikos

Co-founder, Atheras Spirits, Bitter Monk, and Sugar Monk, NYC and Brooklyn

Old Fashioned: I highly recommend Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon. Its luxurious chocolate notes, complemented by hints of oak and a delightful nutty texture, create a beautifully balanced drink.

Manhattan: Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Straight Rye is my pick. This whiskey offers exquisite flavors of butterscotch, white pepper, juicy melon, and a hint of baking spice, making it the perfect companion to a rich Italian vermouth with a strong wormwood presence.

Whiskey Sour: Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon is the way to go. With a proof of 94, it boasts a robust character that imparts deep flavors of toasted oak, baking spice, and honey, enhancing the cocktail magnificently.

Paper Plane: I choose Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon. Its high proof ensures it stands up brilliantly to the citrus and harmonizes seamlessly with the amaro and Aperol, allowing all the intricate flavors to emerge for a truly complex experience.

Lauren Pizzo

Head bartender, Streetlight Taco, Tampa, Fla.

Old Fashioned: An Old Fashioned should showcase the whiskey, with sugar and bitters simply enhancing what’s already there. Elijah Craig Small Batch delivers with its 94-proof backbone, rich vanilla, toasted oak, and deep Kentucky bourbon heritage. It has the structure and complexity to shine without needing much help.

Manhattan: A great Manhattan deserves a rye with character, and Michter’s rye brings plenty of it. Its warming baking spices, subtle citrus, and peppery finish beautifully complement the caramel sweetness and herbaceous complexity of sweet vermouth, creating a rich and balanced cocktail.

Whiskey Sour: A Whiskey Sour needs a bourbon bold enough to stand up to lemon, sugar, and egg white. Old Grand-Dad 114 Single Barrel 7-Year Bourbon high-rye mash bill and high proof delivers plenty of spice, oak, and richness, giving the cocktail a strong backbone without overpowering its refreshing balance.

Brown Derby: Basil Hayden Toast uses brown rice instead of rye in its mash bill. That removes the peppery spice that can sharpen against grapefruit’s bitterness and the rice gives a softer, slightly nutty, cereal-sweet profile that lets the grapefruit taste bright rather than harsh. Its secondary finish in toasted (not charred) barrels leans toward caramelized sugar, toasted bread, and marshmallow rather than heavy char, and it plays nicely with honey as a compliment.

Tyler Davidson

Head Bartender, Monkey Thief, NYC

Old Fashioned: The first whiskey I think about when making an Old Fashioned is Rittenhouse. An Old Fashioned, for me, is meant to be a low-frills drink that really showcases the nature of whatever bottle you’re grabbing, so a nice bonded rye is a great start. Rittenhouse packs that necessary punch to start, and then backs it up with round flavors of baking spice and orange peel on the finish.

Manhattan: I usually gravitate more toward a rye that’s not too harsh around the edges. Michter’s Rye is a go-to for me: I find that the elegantly subtle bite combined with the sweet corn finish makes for a smooth sip and pairs nicely with many different styles of sweet vermouth.

Whiskey Sour: I typically will grab something a tad overproof to cut through the richness of the lemon, sugar, and egg white. Old Grand-Dad 114 is a bottle I’m always excited to mix with for a classic sour: Notes of vanilla come through to complement the bright flavors, yet it’s bold and spiced enough to ground the drink and linger on the palate.

Saratoga: One of my favorite classic cocktails that I don’t see around very often is a Saratoga, an equal-part split of rye, cognac, and sweet vermouth with a couple dashes of Angostura bitters. For this, I would go for something with some bold and rounded character to stand up well with the cognac, something like Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye with its complex fruitiness.

Darryl Chan

Bar director, NoHo Hospitality Group, NYC

Old Fashioned: Knob Creek 9 Year Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon. Maybe it’s the change in weather, but I’m loving a good high-proof bourbon like this one: It won’t go flabby as it dilutes, and it has great notes of toasted nuts and charred oak. The bitters, rich syrup, and orange amplify all the goodness in this bottle.

Manhattan: Rittenhouse Rye. This is a nostalgic choice for me, since a certain Manhattan that a friend once made with Rittenhouse, Carpano Antica, and a healthy dash of Angostura opened my eyes to what the drink could be. Beyond the pepperiness, the rye’s dried fruit and toffee notes really sing with the vermouth, and the high proof reminds you to slow down and savor it.

Whiskey Sour: Booker’s — because why not? The high proof and sturdy tannins balance out the sweet and sour and make you appreciate the frothiness from the egg white.

Old Pal: Wild Turkey 101 Rye. My boss is a big fan of this drink, and so am I, especially since I love giving high-proof bottles a good home in a cocktail. This rye’s bright, high-toned flavors complement the Campari and dry vermouth in the best way.