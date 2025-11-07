If you like stirred and boozy classics like Negronis and Manhattans, chances are you’ve had Carpano Antica Formula. The Italian-born beverage is widely considered the world’s first-ever sweet vermouth — and now it’s a fixture at bars all around the world.

First invented in 1786 in Turin by Antonio Benedetto Carpano, the sweet vermouth is known for its rich notes of dried fruit, a hint of bitterness, and striking vanilla flavor. It can be enjoyed on its own, but the aromatized wine is most often used to round out a spirit-forward cocktail and add some subtle sweetness to the flavor profile. While there are many sweet vermouths on the market, only Carpano Antica Formula can say it has been behind the bar for nearly 240 years.

Before you sip your next Adonis or Boulevardier, here are six things you need to know about Carpano Antica Formula.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.