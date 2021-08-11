Looking for our list of the best Sauvignon Blancs for 2020? Head over here!

With fresh, earthy aromas and plenty of minerality, Sauvignon Blanc has earned its place as one of the most popular white wine varieties in the world. Originating in France’s Loire Valley, the grape is now grown all over the globe — from Marlborough to Bordeaux, and beyond.

And while Australian, Greek, and even German Savvy Bs also received top scores from our tasting panel this year, American offerings impressed us the most — with over half of our top-rated Sauvignon Blancs from California and Washington. With fruit-forward flavors and restrained acidity, the Sauvignon Blancs coming out of Napa and Sonoma especially blew away the competition.

Whether you prefer notes of tropical fruit or savory minerality, there’s a Sauvignon Blanc for every palate. VinePair compiled a list of the best the variety had to offer this year to help you get started.

Read on for the 25 best Sauvignon Blancs to drink in 2021, with reviews from VinePair tastings director Keith Beavers. Looking for our 2020 edition of this list? Check it out here.

Hanna Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($19)

Soft, round, and flinty with great acidity, this wine smells citrusy with a minty vibe. It would be a great picnic wine — especially if some of the nibbles incorporate goat cheese.

Score: 94

Stonestreet Estate Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($30)

Lean and grippy with great balance, this is an awesome example of how Cali does Savvy B. It smells like honeysuckle flowers and a squeeze of lime with some sea salt. You could just chill with this wine, but a goat cheese and walnut salad with peppery arugula would shine with this bottle.

Score: 91

Alpha Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($20)

Wow, this is a good Sauvignon Blanc. It has just a tinge of bitterness that contrasts the ripe tropical fruit depth. It is steely crisp and would be a welcome addition to a warm sunny day. Pair this bottle with a pile of fresh shellfish bathed in a squeeze of fresh lemon, and OPA!

Score: 91

Cade Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($38)

This is a great American Sauvignon Blanc. It smells like a tropical fruit medley drizzled with honey. The body of the wine has structure with a slight grip. When the acidity hits your palate, it lifts the fruitiness and broadens. This, with something like an herb-stuffed roast chicken, would be amazing.

Score: 90

RouteStock Cellars ‘Route 29’ Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($18)

With smells of creamy mint, vanilla, and freshly cut grass (but like, two doors down), this wine is very balanced — with good natural acidity keeping things fresh.

Score: 90

Intrinsic Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($20)

Prominent aromas of cut tropical fruits like kiwis, mangoes, and a hint of orange dominate the nose. The palate is extremely balanced, with good and active natural acidity. This is just a straight-up solid wine for any occasion.

Score: 90

Von Winning ‘II’ Sauvignon Blanc Trocken 2019 ($21)

Smells like pears, wax, and a little bit of honey. The palate is sharp and angular, with bracing acidity. At first, it’s a bit intense, but the flavors settle in on the palate nicely. Goat cheese would be a great pairing.

Score: 90

Larkmead Vineyards ‘Lillie’ Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($81)

Pears and river rocks intertwine with lean fruit and mineral-feels. The acidity is vigorous and takes away from the fruit just slightly.

Score: 89

Aperture Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($41)

This wine smells like pears and lemons with a whiff of orange blossoms. The palate has a slight grip with low-ish acidity. It’s a little funky on the finish but is a nice, balanced wine.

Score: 89

Oak Farm Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($20)

Solid, lean, and fruity Sauvignon Blanc, with a waxy palate and calm acidity. It smells like a kiwi, grapefruit, and lemongrass smoothie. It’s a very pleasant wine that would be a great end-of-day sipper.

Score: 89

Jamieson Ranch Vineyards ‘Silver Spur’ Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($25)

Smells like a bunch of tropical fruits all cut up in a bowl, with a whiff of pepper. The palate has a slight bitter note. The acidity is active and refreshing, making it a fun everyday white.

Score: 88

Tangent Paragon Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($15)

This is a great option for the relatively low price. It has nice, big, juicy fruit vibes with frothy acidity winding through keeping things refreshing. It smells like a fruit salad with a hint of pepper. This is a legit summer day, everyday. bring-along-to-any-occasion wine.

Score: 88

Justin Vineyards & Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($15)

Smelling like honey and wax with a whiff of very ripe pears, this bottling is full on the palate with a slight grip. There is a very minor bitter note on the finish, but the round medium acidity and quiet depth make up for that. This is a cheese plate wine.

Score: 88

Sean Minor 4 Bears 4B Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($14)

I don’t know any other way to say it, but this wine smells like cheese. Like, runny cow’s milk cheese. Under that is a lean, wet rock vibe. The palate is pretty much balanced, with a slight bitter note on the end that can be ignored with a salad pairing.

Score: 88

Cullen Dancing in the Sun 2018 ($20)

The nose is subtle and mineral-driven. The acidity is calm and almost seamless, keeping the wine refreshing. The palate has a slight weight. You get an almost earthy vibe from this white wine.

Score: 88

Tablelands Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($14)

Lean, crisp, and smelling of apples and citrus, this bottle strikes a perfect balance between acid and fruit. With a nice, mineral-driven palate, this is definitely not a Marlborough Savvy B. It’s different, unique, and worth the switch. Average price: $14.

Score: 88

Saget La Petite Perrière Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($11)

If you like Sancerre, you get those vibes here for under $15. This is a ripe, bone dry, and peppery white wine. It’s not crazy complex, but it would be a good bottle to bring to a casual picnic lunch.

Score: 88

Clif Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($38)

A nice, refreshing Cali Savvy B, this offering has bracing acidity and smells like kiwis and pineapples. There’s a bit of a grip on the palate and would be a nice foil for a chicken salad sandwich, among other picnic fare.

Score: 88

Banshee Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($18)

Smells like pears and grass with some wet rock minerality. The palate is big and juicy with a lot of acidity. It’s very refreshing and would please all the wine lovers at any event.

Score: 88

Peregrine Mohua Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($13)

This is a Marlborough winner. Why? Because it tastes unique. Sure, it has the bell pepper, lime, and honey — crazy smells typical of this style — but it’s pleasantly muted by a salty, mineral-driven mouthfeel. It quenches the thirst instead of attacking the senses. And it’s under $15. Win-win.

Score: 88

See Review Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($20)

What a nice, lean, American Sauvignon Blanc. It has the punchy tropical fruit feels, smelling like guava and pineapple with a skosh of star fruit, but the acidity is high, which balances the wine well. The perception of babbling-brook minerality makes it a very refreshing wine.

Score: 88

Loveblock Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($27)

This is a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc with all the stuff that has made the region famous. It has sharp, intense green bell pepper notes with high acid and strong aroma of freshly cut grass. The difference is that the green bell pepper here is slightly muted by a saline quality, so may not be exactly what a lover of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is looking for. But it’s sustainable and has a really cool label, so it would make a fun gift.

Score: 88

Cono Sur Bicicleta Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($11)

Aromas of super green grass with apples of the same color and a floral whiff hit the nose. The acidity is soft but still refreshing. This is a very legit everyday go-to.

Score: 88

Ram’s Gate Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($38)

Wet rock and sugared pear aromas are balanced by a grippy, calmly acidic palate. There is a definite perception of sweetness in this wine, adding depth to its profile.

Score: 88

Chalk Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2019 ($25)

If a Sauvignon Blanc can be big and bold, this one is it. The nose hits you with confident ripe pears, clotted cream, and a dollop of honey. The palate is grippy and filled with active natural acidity. There is a slight bitter note on the finish, but this bottle would still be a good gift for a wine and cheese party.

Score: 88