The market for non-alcoholic (NA) drinks is on fire right now. In 2025, the NA business in the United States was valued at approximately $1 billion, according to Nielsen IQ, and things won’t be slowing down any time soon. As IWSR predicts, the U.S. no-alcohol market will continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent through 2028, at which point the market will be worth almost $5 billion.

Given the nature of the exploding market, there’s never been a better time to sample everything that non-alcoholic spirits and RTDs have to offer, but knowing where to start can be a challenge. After all, there are hundreds of brands lining the shelves, displaying their flashy packaging, and promising to alter your mood sans spirits — no one would blame you for feeling overwhelmed. That’s why we tasted hundreds of samples of NA spirits, cocktails, RTDs, and functional beverages to pinpoint the best of the best.

Before we delve in, it’s important to share how we approached this tasting and how it differs from our tasting of full-proof spirits. As these products do not have alcohol, they will never taste exactly like the ones they seek to replicate and will always have a slightly different mouthfeel. Despite all that, texture remained the most important criteria for our tasting panel, with each sample analyzed based on how well it plays on the palate in addition to its flavor profile. Once again, we found bitter profiles best suited for NA applications, offering the most complex and layered drinking experience of any category.

Without further ado, here are the 22 best non-alcoholic drink brands to sip on in 2026.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Almave

Launched in 2023 as a collaboration between legendary master distiller Iván Saldaña (Mezcal Montelobos and Nocheluna Sotol) and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Almave was the first premium, NA agave spirit to hit the market. Distilled in Jalisco, Almave is made from Blue agave and is a dealcoholized spirit, meaning it’s actually crafted using the same process distillers use to produce full-proof tequila. The brand currently offers three expressions: Ámbar and Blanco — both tequila alternatives — as well as Humo, a non-alcoholic mezcal made from Espadin agave. While we found Humo to be a solid, smoky, zero-proof option, we were most attracted to the flagship Ámbar, which offers an añejo-like profile with peppery, vegetal agave notes along with pops of caramel and vanilla.

Price: Blanco ($29), Ámbar ($34), Humo ($36) / 700-mL bottle

Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic

For one of the most robust NA amari we sampled this year, look no further than Amaro Lucano. Established in Pisticci, Italy, in 1894, the brand has distilled amaro from the original top-secret recipe of 30 botanicals for over 130 years, but it only recently added an NA version to its lineup. Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic is produced using the same herbal bouquet used for its alcoholic counterpart to create a lush, dark liqueur more akin to Italian amari like Ramazzotti than Campari. You can expect the palate to deliver impressive viscosity and a woody bitterness with lingering floral and cola notes.

Price: $35 / 750-mL bottle

Aplós

Co-founded by beverage alcohol industry vets Emily Onkey and David Fudge, Aplós is a hemp-based non-alc option developed in partnership with James Beard honoree and Speed Rack co-founder Lynnette Marrero. The brand launched in 2020 with Calme, a bright and citrus-forward NA spirit, before following up with Arise, Ease, and several canned cocktails. While the pre-packaged mocktails are great (looking at you, Ume Spritz), we couldn’t get enough of the brand’s spirits, finding that each contains a unique flavor profile not often observed in the NA space. If we had to choose a favorite, it would be Ease, which delivers refreshing notes of cucumber, mint, and basil. While the brand says its spirits are designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed with soda water, we recommend them sipped neat or over a large ice cube for the best drinking experience.

Price: $48 / 750-mL bottle / 8-pack 8.5-ounce cans

Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo

With its flashy purple hue, it didn’t take long for Empress 1908 to establish itself on both the gin and social media scenes upon its debut in 2017. And now, fans of the butterfly pea flower gin have a chance to sample a zero-proof version in the form of 0.0 Indigo, which hit the market just in time for Dry January. The NA gin drinks fairly similarly to its full-proof sibling, so don’t expect an abundance of juniper notes. Instead, the nose opens with a medley of botanical aromas before a citrus-forward, weighty palate takes over with a pleasant burn mimicking that of true gin.

Price: $40 / 750-mL bottle

Figlia

Established in 2021, Figlia has kept its portfolio tight from the start with options limited to the Fiore aperitivo and its mixed version, Fiore Frizzante. That all changed in April 2025 when the brand unveiled Sole, a fellow NA aperitif that leans slightly sweeter and serves as the perfect foil to the bitter, red Fiore. The yellow spirit is like taking a sip of the sun, with juicy ripe peach and bright lemon hitting the palate, supported by a slightly acerbic backbone. For those who prefer true bitter-bombs, be sure to opt for Fiore or its canned mocktail, both of which contain punchy ginger and pithy orange peel notes.

Price: $43 / 750-mL bottle or $72 / 12-pack 8.4-oz cans

Ghia

Ghia is one of the most recognizable names in the NA category, with its non-alc aperitifs and canned mocktails lining the shelves of “shoppy shops” nationwide. For the brand’s first three years of existence, its flagship Aperitif was the only spirit under its umbrella, though it added “Berry” in December 2023. Both versions are equally impressive, with the former offering a powerful, bitter palate with pops of ginger, citrus, and florals. The latter leans on the juicier side, with puckering notes of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry plus hints of fresh evergreen. Don’t feel like making a spritz at home? Grab something from the Le Spritz lineup — we particularly admired the Blood Orange and Sumac & Chili expressions — or Le Fizz, the brand’s pre-bottled, carbonated cocktail.

Price: $38 / 16.5-oz bottle or $60 / 12-pack 8-oz cans or $40 / 2-pack 750-mL bottles

Lyre’s

Founded by two Australians and initially launched in the United Kingdom, Lyre’s has become one of the world’s best-selling non-alcoholic spirits brands. In its seven years on shelves, Lyres has expanded to include alternatives to practically every spirit, with expressions ranging from the usual gin, rum, and tequila to more niche options like triple sec and amaretto. Of the 12 bottles in Lyre’s lineup, we prefer the Bourbon Alternative (previously known as American Malt) which delivers a robust warmth and a finish reminiscent of maple syrup. For Espresso Martini lovers, grab a bottle of the Coffee Liqueur Alternative, which has a weighty mouthfeel and strong, roasted espresso bean notes.

Price: $38 / 700-mL bottle

Martini

Martini (formerly Martini & Rossi) has been crafting some of the world’s best-selling vermouths and aromatized wines since 1863. In 2022, the brand applied that century and a half of knowledge to the NA sphere with the launch of two aperitifs coming in at less than 0.5 percent ABV: Floreale and Vibrante. Both expressions are produced just like the brand’s alcoholic aromatized wines before they are dealcoholized and infused with botanicals to achieve the proper flavor profile. In Floreale’s case, those include Roman chamomile and artemisia, which give the spirit a Suze-like character. The nose presents strong aromas of gentian root and ginger, which transfer onto the palate where they’re joined by bursts of honeysuckle.

Price: $22 / 750-mL bottle

Mother Root

Mother Root was established in the U.K. in 2018 by Bethan Higson after 10 years of experience in wine and spirits. While pregnant with her first child, Higson found herself craving something that would scratch the same itch as her favorite white wines when she stumbled upon switchels — drinks made with water, vinegar, and ginger. So she started tinkering in her kitchen with different ingredients and winemaking techniques like maceration, blending, and aging before landing on the recipe for Mother Root. In true switchel form, the NA aperitif is activated with zippy apple cider vinegar and flavored extensively with both ginger extract and ginger juice. As such, expect a ginger explosion on the palate, with an additional chili kick delivering a profile reminiscent of ginger health shots. This would be fantastic with a bit of soda water for an NA spritz — especially if you’re feeling slightly under the weather. It’s sure to clear your sinuses right up.

Price: $40 / 500-mL bottle

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root

If there were ever a cult-followed NA spirit, it would be The Pathfinder Hemp and Root. Co-founded in 2021 by cannabis entrepreneur Chris Abbott and expert brand builders Guy Escolme and Steven Grasse (Hendrick’s Gin), The Pathfinder is fermented and distilled using non-psychoactive hemp before it’s infused with a wide range of botanicals then dealcoholized. Some of the hallmarks include wormwood, angelica root, orange peel, ginger, sage, and Douglas fir, resulting in a heady and woodsy NA spirit. Expect an impressive balance between forest-floor bitterness, bright citrus, and subtle sweetness on a viscous palate.

Price: $40 / 700-mL bottle

Ritual Zero Proof

Lining the shelves of back bars nationwide is Ritual Zero Proof, a Chicago-born brand established in 2019 by a trio of lifelong friends. With a lineup spanning whiskey, tequila, gin, rum, and aperitif, Ritual rose to popularity in the U.S., establishing itself as the No. 1 NA spirits brand in the country. The company’s rapid growth made it an attractive target for Diageo, which scooped up the brand in September 2024, four years after purchasing a minority stake. While the brand’s range is all solid, our tasting panel was most drawn to the aperitif, which bursts with citrus peel, cranberry, and rhubarb notes that shine in an NA Negroni.

Price: $33 / 750-mL bottle

Roots Divino

Co-founded in 2013 by Manos and Mikolas Smyrlakis, Roots actually got its start as an alcoholic liqueur producer taking inspiration from the two brothers’ “roots” in the Greek distilling industry. Each of the brand’s expressions is crafted from traditional Greek liqueur recipes, including its dealcoholized vermouths, which made their debut in 2019. Both Roots Divino Bianco and Rosso are made similarly to dealcoholized wine, with botanicals such as rosemary, wormwood, gentian root, and others undergoing a full fermentation process before the alcohol is removed via reverse osmosis. The end result is two fantastic NA vermouths. The Bianco delivers notes of bitter gentian, citrus blossom, and savory herbs while the Rosso leans sweeter and more citrusy, making it a solid option for red vermouth cocktails.

Price: $39 / 750-mL bottle

Three Spirit

Rather than aiming to fit its NA spirits into a specific, recognizable category, Three Spirit’s range of “social elixirs” are named for how the product might make one feel depending on the adaptogens and nootropics used in production. The brand currently has five expressions on offer: its core three — Livener, Social, and Nightcap — as well as two limited edition bottles, Livener XS (extra spicy) and Cherry Love Social XXX. For a juicy sipper, reach for Livener, which washes the palate with ripe cherry, pomegranate, and candied watermelon notes. Its spicy counterpart hits the taste buds with a burst of ginger on the finish. Keep the party going with the cold-brew-inspired Social (or its Cherry-spiked sibling Love Social XXX) before finishing things up with the luscious, saffron- and ginger-forward Nightcap.

Price: $39 / 16.9-oz bottle

Wilfred’s Aperitif

Picture this: the perfect blend of Campari and Aperol, but with none of the alcohol. That’s what sipping on Wilfred’s Aperitif feels like. Launched in the U.K. in 2020 before its U.S. debut the next year, Wilfred infuses each batch of its alcohol-free aperitif with botanicals including bitter orange, rhubarb, rosemary, and clove, making it the perfect addition to a spritz. Bright and bittersweet, the zero-proof spirit drinks equally as well on the rocks with a slice of orange.

Price: $34 / 500-mL bottle

The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, RTDs, and Functional Beverages

Casamara Club

Casamara Club might have only one “true” NA cocktail — the Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Cocktail — but the brand also offers a vast selection of botanical sodas inspired by European and Caribbean flavors that also drink like mocktails. Alta, Como, Onda, and Sera taste strikingly similar to amari spritzes, while options like Isla and Fora offer the same herbal qualities alongside notes of strawberry and ginger, respectively. Of the bunch, the “Riviera-style” Sera wowed us most, with delicate grapefruit peel, savory green herb, and bitter gentian notes.

Price: $54 / 12-pack 12-oz cans or bottles (sodas) or $60 / 12-pack 8-oz cans (NA Aperitivo Cocktail)

Crodino

The entire spritz category has deep roots in Italian culture — especially northern Italian culture — so it’s no shock that one of the best NA spritzes hails from the region. Created in Crodo, Italy, in 1965, Crodino was initially crafted in response to mid-century drinkers seeking out lower- or no-alcohol options to enjoy during apéro hour. The recipe is crafted from a top-secret blend of 15 botanicals (all extracted using traditional methods) and has remained unchanged since it was formulated 61 years ago — despite the fact that the brand was acquired by Campari in 1995. Using the Campari framework, Crodino can best be described as an NA Aperol Spritz, offering the same bittersweet candied orange notes and slight vanilla finish as the classic cocktail.

Price: $14 / 4-pack 6-oz bottles

Hiyo

Year after year, Hiyo blows us away with its carbonated “social tonics” that deliver all the same qualities as some of our favorite hard seltzers. Each functional beverage is infused with adaptogens like lion’s mane, L-theanine, or ashwagandha, which are said to help one “feel the float” without any alcohol. The brand currently offers six flavors — Blackberry Lemon, Passionfruit Tangerine, Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Guava, and Watermelon Lime — with two different variety packs available for those who can’t make up their minds. And it’s a struggle to narrow down a favorite, but if we had to, it would be Blackberry Lemon, which is almost Bramble-y in its essence, offering a black-fruit lemonade-like flavor. While Hiyo has remained a relatively niche brand since its founding in 2021, you’re probably about to see a lot more of it. In December 2025, the brand partnered with Live Nation to bring cans into concert and festival spaces nationwide, and, as of Jan. 7, the brand is stocked in over 400 Costco stores across the U.S.

Price: $45 / 12-pack 12-oz cans

Naked Life

Started in Melbourne by David Andrew in 2016, Naked Life began as a small operation in the founder’s kitchen as he sought ways to cut sugar from his own diet. The result was a range of non-alcoholic cocktails all made sugar-free — and they were a hit. By 2024, the brand was the best-selling non-alcoholic canned cocktail in Australia, catching the attention of Molson Coors, which brought five flavors into the U.S. market: Negroni Spritz, Cosmo, Mojito, Margarita, and G&T. After considering each, our tasting panel identified the Negroni Spritz and Mojito as our favorites. The former is a solid entry point to the world of bitter bevs, offering an Aperol-like bitterness. The Mojito, on the other hand, is extremely refreshing, with a bright palate of zingy lime and fresh mint flavors, a difficult feat to achieve in canned formats.

Price: $10 / 4-pack, 8.4-oz cans

PARCH

Tucson-based PARCH launched in 2022 as the world’s first non-alcoholic canned cocktail crafted from Blue agave. Each of the brand’s three expressions is inspired by classic agave cocktails, with each produced by roasting and crushing piñas before the juice is infused with local botanicals from the Sonoran Desert. While the Prickly Paloma and Desert Margarita certainly don’t disappoint, we couldn’t get enough of the Spiced Piñarita. The mocktail drinks similarly to an Espadín mezcal Margarita with notes of vegetal agave, citrus, pineapple, and earthy smoke.

Price: $40 8-pack 250-mL cans

RIVR

Founded by California’s Soboba Band of Liuseño Indians, RIVR is a lineup of mushroom-infused functional teas that hit the U.S. market for the first time in January 2025. Each recipe is based on the Indigenous tribe’s millennium-plus of ancestral wisdom, and flavor-wise, they are a triumph. For relaxation, reach for the Blackberry Lavender Tea, which is the only non-caffeinated option. The lavender-and-hibiscus tea blend is infused with reishi and ashwagandha for a soothing effect, resulting in a beverage bursting with notes of black fruits, pear, and florals. Conversely, Raspberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit each contain 100 milligrams of yerba-mate-derived caffeine, with the former offering sugared raspberry and hibiscus notes while the latter gives an explosion of tropical fruit. For those who want to level things up without consuming any alcohol, the brand also offers each flavor infused with 5 milligrams of THC.

Price: $20 / 4-pack 12-oz cans

St. Agrestis

This list just wouldn’t be complete without a St. Agrestis inclusion. The Brooklyn-based amaro brand was established in 2014 by sommeliers Nicholas Finger and Fairlie McCollough, who returned to the wine industry in 2017, leaving the project behind. That’s when Louie Catizone, Matt Catizone, and Steven DeAngelo acquired the brand and resumed production of the alcoholic amaro before debuting the aptly named Phony Negroni in 2022. The slightly carbonated, bitter NA Negroni absolutely knocks it out of the park, delivering the same weight, texture, and flavor one typically only expects from full-proof tipples. Equally impressive are the Phony brand extensions, currently an Espresso Negroni, a Mezcal Negroni, a White Negroni, the Amaro Falso, and the limited-edition Limone Negroni. Since its launch four years ago, the Phony Negroni has been practically unstoppable, earning it the title of VinePair’s 2025 Next Wave Awards Rising Drinks Brand of the Year.

Price: $65 / 12-pack 200-mL bottles

Suze Tonic 0%

In its alcoholic form, Suze might be most commonly used to make cocktails like the White Negroni, but the sharp gentian liqueur holds up equally well with just a splash of tonic. The brand knows this, which is why it launched a zero-proof version of the simple highball in January 2025. And what a delicious highball it is. After an explosion of bittersweet gentian and quinine on the palate, Suze Tonic 0% has notes of citrus pith, woody tree bark, and licorice.

Price: $5 / 8-oz bottle

How are non-alcoholic spirits made?

Non-alcoholic spirits can be made with a variety of techniques including dealcoholization, maceration, infusion, and more. The first process sees spirits produced as usual vis-à-vis distillation before gently dealcoholizing the liquid through reverse osmosis, thermal dealcoholization, or vacuum distillation, the latter of which is most often used in wine. Other non-alc “spirits” are made by infusing distilled water with dozens of herbs and botanicals that flavor the liquid through maceration and infusion processes to evoke flavor profiles similar to that of distilled spirits.

How long do non-alcoholic spirits last?

After opening, non-alcoholic spirits will remain shelf-stable for between six and 12 weeks. Considering zero-proof alternatives do not have any alcohol acting as a stabilizing agent, they will spoil much faster than their boozy counterparts and should always be stored in a cool, dark area or your refrigerator if specified.

Why do non-alcoholic spirits cost so much?

Producing zero-proof spirits typically requires the same amount of labor and raw materials as the full-proof thing, which is why some non-alcoholic drinks cost just as much as alcoholic ones. Often, NA drink brands craft their products exclusively in small batches with high-quality ingredients to achieve a specific flavor profile. Moreover, complex production processes like dealcoholization and filtration add even more back-end costs, further upping the sticker price for consumers.

Are non-alcoholic and alcohol-free the same thing?

No, non-alcoholic and alcohol-free do not mean the same thing. According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), non-alcoholic products may contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, while alcohol-free beverages are 0.0 proof. All 0.0 percent ABV claims are verified by the TTB via samples submitted by brands before labels are approved for printing.