Lyre’s is taking the non-alcoholic world by storm, one zero-ABV spirit at a time.

Fresh on the scene, the brand was founded in 2019 and quickly rose to dominate the market, clocking at a 270 million British pound ($321.5 million) valuation in November 2021. Lyre’s is available in multiple distribution channels in more than 60 markets across the globe.

Its lineup offers a variety of spirit and wine alternatives — including bubbly, whiskey, London Dry gin, blanco tequila, a handful of liqueurs, and canned RTDs — all without the booze. Cocktail sets and drinks-related merchandise round out the brand’s NA portfolio.

Keep reading to acquaint yourself with this up-and-coming force in the non-alcoholic space.

It originated in the U.K.

In 2019, Lyre’s was established by two Australians in Britain. A globally minded company, Lyre’s has now expanded with offices in London, Sydney, New York, Singapore, Amsterdam, and Shanghai.

Lyre’s takes its name from an Australian bird.

The Lyrebird, a species of bird found in Australia, is incredibly skilled at mimicking sounds and tunes. It serves as the namesake for the brand — and an inspiration. In a similar manner, the brand hopes to accurately imitate the feel and flavor of booze.

Lyre’s product lineup mimics alcoholic staples.

The complete product line mirrors alcoholic offerings, making it a seamless switch for consumers intending to mix up cocktail favorites. Whether modeled after sparkling wine or an aperitivo, each Lyre’s product hopes to seamlessly replace the appearance and flavor of full-ABV classics.

Online sales are the name of its game.

Nearly a third of Lyre’s sales are direct-to-consumer (DTC), with the brand’s full product range available for purchase on its website. It markets itself as a digital-first business, prioritizing accessibility to consumers online. Plus, it offers free shipping for orders over $60.

It’s an industry darling.

Lyre’s products are stocked at 20 of the World’s 50 Best Bars — including Little Red Door in Paris and Zuma Dubai — and the brand has won countless industry awards. Its Non-Alcoholic Italian Orange bottle also won Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

It’s distributed in good company.

In the United States, Lyre’s products are distributed by wine and spirits behemoth Southern Glazer’s. The distributor’s portfolio includes over 7,000 brands, including big names such as Bacardi, Patrón, and Modelo.

Lyre’s may contain a teeny amount of alcohol.

While Lyre’s is a great non-alcoholic alternative, it isn’t zero percent ABV. Its alcohol content is low enough to be considered insignificant by U.S. legislation (think kombucha), though, with products typically falling under 0.5 percent ABV.

The brand offers free mixology classes.

For those sober-curious folks with zero cocktail experience, Lyre’s offers virtual cocktail-crafting classes using the brand’s non-alcoholic spirits. The online classes come free with every purchase.