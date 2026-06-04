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It doesn’t get more laid back than a spritz. In its simplest form, it’s a combination of an apéritif (like St-Germain or the ever-popular Aperol) with sparkling wine and soda water.

The cocktail comes together in an instant with no special tools required, making it a recipe that even the most inexperienced home bartender can master. But in this case, basic does not mean boring. Spritzes are endlessly customizable, leaving plenty of opportunities for the pros to upgrade the humble beverage.

So ahead of prime spritz season, we asked bartenders from around the world which recipes they turn to as temperatures heat up. From subbing Prosecco for something a little funkier or adding spirits like tequila and vodka to the mix, here’s how seven top bartenders make a refreshing spritz when they’re off the clock.

Julian Cordero

Bartender, Reveler’s Hour, Washington, D.C.

A spritz should be two things: simple and fun. If you’re thinking about it too hard, you’re disregarding the very nature of the drink. Without thought, I will quite literally just reach into my fridge and grab any vermouth I see. Then I’ll reach into the cabinet and grab any amaro. An ounce of each, three ounces of Prosecco, some ice, and I’m done. This improvisational technique has never led me astray, and I often find flavor combinations that I never would have thought of in the first place. It’s very simple, and — more importantly — it’s very fun.

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Ingredients

3 ounces Prosecco

1 ounce vermouth

1 ounce amaro

Directions

Combine vermouth and amaro in a wine glass with ice. Gently stir to combine. Top with Prosecco.

Hugo Wai

General manager and wine director, Roscioli, New York City

To me, a spritz should be unserious: No more than three or four ingredients (eyeballed), cold, and refreshing. My go-to is usually a tropical, pretty vermouth like Naturale Orange or Elena Vermouth Rosso, topped off with two equal splashes of club soda and a good sparkling wine. In this case, I usually prefer a pét-nat since it gives a little more texture and interesting fruit tones compared to a traditional, neutral Prosecco. I always garnish with an orange slice, which I always eat later.

Ingredients

1 part vermouth (Naturale Orange or Elena Vermouth Rosso)

2 parts club soda

2 parts pét-nat

Garnish: orange slice

Directions

Add vermouth into a wine glass with ice. Top with club soda and sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange slice.

Sebastian Martinez

Bartender, Dante, NYC

Living and working in New York, I’m constantly surrounded by high-energy, detail-driven cocktail culture, but at home I like to strip things back and keep drinks simple and approachable. For me, this tropical Hugo Spritz is about making something that feels a little special but still effortless — something you can make in a wine glass on a warm day, share with friends, and enjoy without overthinking it. It’s bright, refreshing, and layered with vibrant flavors that make it easy to drink.

Ingredients

2 ounces Prosecco

1 ½ ounces St-Germain

½ ounce blanco tequila

½ ounce passion fruit purée

Soda water to top

Garnish: mint sprig

Directions

Combine St-Germain, tequila, and passion fruit purée in a wine glass with ice. Gently stir to combine. Top with Prosecco and a light splash of soda if desired. Garnish with mint.

Javier Reyes

Bartender, Temple Bar, NYC

The Cosmo Spritz is on the menu at Temple Bar, but it’s my go-to summer cocktail when I want the bright citrus character of a Cosmopolitan in a lighter, more refreshing format that’s perfect for warm weather. It has that polished, downtown cocktail bar feel that’s very Temple Bar, while still being incredibly easy to recreate at home — no shaker or complicated prep required. Just build it in a wine glass over ice, top with sparkling wine, garnish with an orange slice, and enjoy.

Ingredients

1 ounce citrus-flavored vodka

½ ounce Cointreau

½ ounce cranberry juice

½ ounce pomegranate syrup

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Prosecco to top

Garnish: orange slice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a wine glass with ice. Gently stir to combine. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice.

Arnaud Savard

Bar manager, Bar Bello, Montreal

Spritzes feel timeless to me; making one at home puts me in the same easy, celebratory mood as cracking open a bottle for Mimosas or Bellinis on a lazy Sunday morning. One afternoon I was in exactly that headspace, considering both a Cynar Spritz and a Bellini, so I combined them on a whim, and it’s been my go-to since. The bitterness and herbaceousness of the Cynar beautifully complements the sweetness of the peach; the Prosecco lifts everything up. Especially with the rise of the Hugo Spritz, people should feel free to experiment with different variations. It’s an unpretentious cocktail suitable for any occasion.

Ingredients

3 ounces Prosecco

1 ounce Cynar

1 ounce fresh peach juice

1 ounce soda water

Garnish: peach slice and basil leaf

Directions

Add fresh peach juice and Cynar to a wine glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco, then soda water. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a peach slice and basil leaf.

Jeremy Ortiz

Beverage director, Ms. Alice, NYC

My favorite spritz to make at home is the Sbagliato. It’s a spritz with some elegance that is balanced and has more depth than your classic Aperol or Campari Spritz. It’s also very easy to make with just three ingredients.

Ingredients

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

Prosecco to top

Garnish: orange slice

Directions

Combine campari and sweet vermouth in a rocks glass with ice Stir to combine. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice.

Tim Sweeney

Bar manager and partner, Pebble Bar, NYC

When it comes to making drinks at home, spritzes are a much more forgiving style of cocktail. You can sip what you’ve created and decide you’d like a bit more Prosecco or a bit more Aperol and then just go ahead and pour said ingredient into your active drink without major consequence. My current go-to is Pebble Bar’s spin on the Hugo Spritz, a peach version that I named after legendary late comedian and actor Jan Hooks, who worked at SNL (right outside of our bar) and was from Georgia. The peach gives an added summer-style dimension to the drink.

Ingredients

3 ounces Prosecco

1 ounce St-Germain

1 ounce soda water

½ ounce Juliette peach liqueur

¼ ounce Boiron white peach purée

¼ ounce lemon juice

Garnish: mint bouquet and lemon twist

Directions