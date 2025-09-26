If the rise of the Negroni put its leading liqueur, Campari, in the spotlight over the past decade or so, the same might be said of its feature vermouth. But how much do people really know about sweet vermouth, beyond its supporting role in the equal-parts cocktail?

Unlike its dry and blanco counterparts, sweet vermouth, or red vermouth, stands out for its vibrant ruby coloring that comes from the caramelized sugar used to produce the wine product. Naturally, red vermouth contains a higher concentration of sugar than other types of vermouth, but it also tends to contain botanicals like nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and vanilla. It’s for that reason that it plays so well in warming cocktails like the Manhattan, while its sweetness provides a nice counterbalance in more bitter drinks like the Negroni.

But outside of big-hitter classics, there are lots of cocktails that showcase the versatility of sweet vermouth. From New Orleans originals like the Vieux Carré to sherry-spiked cocktails named for ancient Greek hunters, here are 13 of the best cocktails to make using sweet vermouth.

The Boulevardier

A cousin of the Negroni, the Boulevardier was first stirred up in 1920s Paris by American expat Erskine Gwynne. The Boulevardier uses the same three-ingredient build as the Negroni, with one notable difference: Rather than gin, it’s bourbon that serves as one-third of the trio. By swapping in whiskey for the clear botanical spirit, the cocktail takes on a richer, oakier backbone that perfectly complements the sweet vermouth’s spice notes.

The Adonis

Named for the Greek mythological figure known as the pinnacle of male beauty, the Adonis is a pre-Prohibition cocktail with roots dating back to 1887. The first official recipe of the cocktail finally came about in Jacques Straub’s 1913 book “Straub’s Manual of Mixed Drinks,” in which it called for two parts sweet vermouth, one part sherry, and two dashes of orange bitters. Today, the recipe has been tweaked slightly to include equal parts sweet vermouth and fino sherry, with two dashes of orange bitters to round things out. Nutty and slightly sweet, the Adonis is a great way to enjoy a low-ABV stirred cocktail if a Manhattan feels too boozy.

The Martinez

While the ingredients of the Martinez might read like a combination of the Manhattan and the Martini, the Martinez actually predates the Martini by about four years. Instead, the Martinez originated as a riff on the Manhattan — the first recipe even says as much, with the only directions reading “Same as Manhattan, only you substitute gin for whisky.” The combination of gin, sweet vermouth, Maraschino liqueur, and Angostura bitters is complex, botanical, and ideal for those who enjoy 50:50 Martinis.

The Remember the Maine

The Remember the Main gets its name from the USS Maine, which exploded in Cuba’s Havana Harbor during the Cuban War of Independence in 1898. The incident gave rise to the phrase “Remember the Maine, to Hell with Spain” during the Spanish-American War, which inspired the creation of this cocktail. The recipe for the drink first appeared in “The Gentleman’s Companion” in 1939 and called for rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, cherry brandy, and a dash of absinthe. In most versions served today, Cherry Heering takes the place of cherry brandy, lending sweet cherry and almond notes to the spicy and botanical base.

The Vieux Carré

Invented at New Orleans’ iconic Carousel Bar in 1938, the Vieux Carré is one of the most popular classic cocktails created in the Crescent City. Named after the French Quarter (Vieux Carré, or old square, is what the neighborhood was called before it became known as the French Quarter), the cocktail begins with a split base of rye whiskey and Cognac before an ounce of sweet vermouth and a bar spoon of Bénédictine are added for balance. With both Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, the Vieux Carré takes on a bold complexity with notes of rye and baking spices, vanilla, and herbs.

The Little Italy

A riff on the classic Manhattan, the Little Italy gets its name from the actual Little Italy neighborhood in Manhattan, where the drink was born in 2005. Created by Audrey Saunders at the now-shuttered Pegu Club, the Little Italy swaps out Angostura bitters for Cynar, an Italian amaro made from artichoke and 13 other botanicals. The artichoke liqueur lends a more medicinal-like quality to the cocktail, with bitter botanicals and dried fruit marrying with rye’s characteristic spice notes.

The Left Hand

The Left Hand was created in 2007 at Milk & Honey by Sam Ross, who is known for creating several modern classics, including the Penicillin and the Paper Plane. While the Left Hand might not be as well known, it’s certainly no less beloved — the bourbon-based drink is widely considered to be a bartender’s handshake. Joining the bourbon are Campari and sweet vermouth à la the Boulevardier, though two dashes of chocolate-mole bitters imbue layered notes of chili, cinnamon, and cacao.

The Right Hand

As the official counterpart to the Left Hand cocktail, the Right Hand was similarly created by Ross at Milk & Honey. Given the two drinks’ similarities, they also share a practically identical spec, with Campari, sweet vermouth, and chocolate-mole bitters all in the mix. Instead of bourbon, however, aged rum serves as the base spirit, which lends a rounder sweetness to the boozy blend.

The Rob Roy

The Rob Roy is rumored to have been created at NYC’s iconic Waldorf Hotel — a fitting location for a famous riff on the Manhattan. Rather than rye whiskey, blended Scotch joins sweet vermouth and Angostura bitters, a swap that brings forth maltier and smokier notes. In another departure from the original, the Rob Roy is served over a block of fresh ice rather than up, which allows the flavors of the Scotch to evolve with dilution.

The Bobby Burns

Like most classic cocktails, the history of the Bobby Burns is murky at best, but what is known is that it’s a riff on the Rob Roy named for the Scottish poet Robert Burns. The recipe first appeared in Harry Craddock’s 1930 book “The Savoy Cocktail Book” in which it was described as “one of the best whisky cocktails.” The drink features a split base of blended Scotch and sweet vermouth, with the botanical element added via two bar spoons of Bénédictine.

The Tipperary

There aren’t many classic cocktails made with Irish whiskey as their base, but the Tipperary is one that should be on all whiskey lovers’ radars. Named for a small town in Ireland, the cocktail is an unusual combination of Irish whiskey, green Chartreuse, absinthe, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. The nose bursts with aromas of licorice, woody botanicals, and citrus oil from the garnish. On the palate, expect a complex blend of sweet and savory, with pops of spice and fruit from the whiskey.

The Hanky Panky

Created sometime in the 1920s by Ada Coleman at the American Bar at the Savoy Hotel in London, the Hanky Panky has been described as a punchier version of the Negroni. In true Negroni fashion, the drink begins with an equal parts gin and sweet vermouth base, though that’s where the similarities come to an end. Rather than Campari, the bitterness of the Hanky Panky comes from two dashes of Fernet-Branca before everything is combined and served up in a coupe glass.

The Greenpoint

The Greenpoint is yet another modern classic dreamed up at Milk & Honey, only this one was developed by bartender Michael McIlroy. Named for the waterfront Brooklyn neighborhood, the cocktail is yet another variation of the Manhattan, only this one features Chartreuse. In the Greenpoint, the sweet vermouth is split with yellow Chartreuse and added to the rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, and orange bitters. The resulting cocktail is one that delivers robust rye spice, floral and bitter herbs, and subtle candied orange and cherry notes.