Empress 1908 is launching its first alcohol-free spirit — and it’s reminiscent of the brand’s popular purple gin. The expression, which the Canadian distillery is labeling Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo, lands on retail shelves nationwide starting today.

The launch marks the brand’s entrance into the non-alcoholic beverage category, a growing market for legacy liquor producers. Empress’ decision to craft a zero-proof expression is a result of growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, per their announcement.

“Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo is completely alcohol-free, so on-premise and home bartenders alike can craft stunning zero-proof cocktails,” the brand says.

The expression mimics the flavors and aesthetics of Indigo Gin, the distillery’s flagship product. Botanicals including juniper berries, grapefruit peel, and butterfly pea flower — all of which are in the original 85-proof Indigo gin — flavor the zero-proof version with earthy, citrusy notes, according to the release. The botanicals are combined with filtered water and cane sugar to create the 0.0 facsimile, with the butterfly pea flower imbuing both the gin and new non-alcoholic version with the signature indigo hue.

“We dedicate the same craftsmanship to Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo as we do to all our award-winning gins,” Phil Lecours, master distiller at Victoria Distillers, says in the release.

The distillery is releasing the zero-proof expression just ahead of Dry January, and the brand sees it as a stand-in for gin in popular cocktails like a gin and tonic or the Bee’s Knees. The first release comes in 750 milliliter bottles retailing for around $39.99.

According to the announcement the launch responds to increasing consumer interest in no- to low-alcohol lifestyles. Empress is far from the first big-name alcohol brand to craft a non-alcoholic iteration of an alcoholic product: Guinness, Amaro Lucano, and Blue Moon, among others, have all done the same.