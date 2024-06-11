Among the biggest myths in beverage alcohol is that vodka is a flavorless, odorless spirit. As ever more producers seek to highlight the character of an increasing array of base ingredients — rice, grapes, and even agave — it’s become something of a cliché in spirits circles to repeat the fact that the TTB now recognizes vodka can exhibit character.

Of course, there are also producers who continue to employ a dizzying number of runs through the still to strip the spirit of the flavor of its base ingredient(s). But not all “neutral” vodkas are created equally. There are high-quality expressions that barely register on nose or palate; and then there are others that, while they don’t deliver notes of fruit, grain, flowers, or spice, brim with the unpleasant scent and taste of ethanol — qualities no one can reasonably argue are “neutral.”

All the bottles featured on this list fall into one of the first two styles listed: exhibiting enjoyable character from base ingredients or arriving truly neutral without a whisper of ethanol. Each has its merits and use-case scenarios, as we’ll soon get into.

First, a word on how VinePair compiled the 2024 edition of our annual vodka roundup. We sampled more than 60 expressions submitted for consideration (free of charge) from producers, distributors, and PR firms. We factored price into the equation when tasting (non-blind), and aimed to compile a list that showcases the best bottles across a range of price points — from as little as $15 up to around $50. For a so-called “neutral” spirit, we’re confident you’ll be just as impressed with the diversity of styles and profiles on offer as we are.

Here are the 20 best vodkas to drink right now.

The Best Vodkas Under $20

Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

Unrivaled in ubiquity and affordability, the world’s most popular vodka is as dependable as it is unremarkable from a profile standpoint. That’s meant as no slight — if you’re simply looking to spike your favorite mixer, this is the way to go.

Average price: $15

Rating: 87

Wódka Vodka

Poland’s rye-based Wódka is five times distilled and twice charcoal-filtered. It’s light and crisp in profile, with subtle bready notes and a white pepper finish. Shoot ice cold or mix in spirit-forward vodka cocktails, like the Martini or Vesper.

Average price: $16

Rating: 91

Helix 7 Vodka

Produced from French winter wheat and ever so slightly alkaline Icelandic water, this is a fruity and bright vodka with an exceptionally clean and neutral finish.

Average price: $18

Rating: 91

The Best Vodkas Under $30

Broken Shed Vodka

This New Zealand vodka is distilled from whey protein, and produced using both mineral and spring water. That combination yields a high-quality spirit with a neutral flavor profile and rich mouthfeel.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One’s column- and pot-distilled wheat vodka barely registers on the nose. Things take a quick and pleasing turn on the palate, which has a soft, rounded texture and finishes with a gentle sprinkle of white pepper.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Finger Lakes Distilling Mac’s Vodka

Produced from New York–grown corn, this vodka is fruity and textured on the palate, with a light kiss of sweetness on the finish. Mix in a dry Martini and garnish with a twist.

Average price: $27

Rating: 92

OKA Brand Vodka

Among the most characterful vodkas we sampled this year, this rice-based Japanese entrant from Oka in Kumamoto utilizes sake brewer’s yeast, and sings with notes of sweet rice and white flowers. Bottled at 43 percent ABV, this is a truly enjoyable outlier.

Average price: $27

Rating: 94

Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka

Another outlier that brims with character, this Blue Weber agave–based vodka is first distilled in Jalisco, Mexico, then undergoes some additional runs through pot and column stills in Texas. There are obvious similarities to tequila in its profile, but it also hits some light fruity and vegetal notes not common in that category. This is a must-try for spirits nerds.

Average price: $27

Rating: 93

Du Nord Social Spirits Foundation Vodka

From Minneapolis’s Du Nord Social Spirits, this vodka serves an entirely neutral nose and clean flavor profile on the palate. More notable, therefore, are its rich texture and velvety finish, making this a versatile all-rounder.

Average price: $29

Rating: 91

The Best Vodkas Under $40

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

Distilled from grapes, this French vodka races out of the gates with vibrant candied fruit aromas. It doubles down on the palate, with light sweetness running throughout and an opulent weight that will add body to cocktails. Try it in highballs and shaken classics, like the Lemon Drop.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Drumshanbo Sausage Tree Irish Vodka

Irish grain and fruit from the Kigelia Africana — a.k.a. Sausage Tree — provide the base for this unusual vodka, which is also distilled with wild Irish nettle. With distant echoes of gin, sans juniper, each sip is herbaceous and intriguing, and culminates in a mineral-rich finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94

High Ground Vodka

From the high deserts of Minden, Nev., this is a 100 percent estate-grown rye vodka. It switches from light caraway and spice aromas to gentle sweetness on the palate, which has an overall bright and assertive profile. Another great all-rounder here.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Purity Distillery Connoisseur 51 Reserve Vodka

From Sweden, this expression undergoes a staggering 51 distillations, as referenced in its name. Typically, increasing the number of runs in the still leads to spirits with almost no character, but this unfiltered vodka arrives with a surprising amount of sweetness and fruity notes. Mix in highballs and Martinis served with a grapefruit twist.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94

Castle & Key Sacred Spring Vodka

Castle & Key’s Sacred Spring Vodka utilizes the same mash bill as the distillery’s bourbon: 73 percent corn, 10 percent rye, and 17 percent malted barley. With sweet and spicy grain character, hints of candy and flowers, this is a layered, nuanced vodka, and high-quality mixing spirit.

Average price: $31

Rating: 92

Reyka Vodka

From Iceland, this vodka takes full advantage of the nation’s glacial spring water and volcanic rocks, which are used for filtration. Impeccably clean and lithe, stick a bottle in the freezer and enjoy with smoked salmon blinis or caviar, if you want to really ball out.

Average price: $33

Rating: 91

Hinterhaus Distilling North Grove Vodka

Produced from 100 percent California wine, this American vodka offers the typical fruity, candied notes found in unaged grape-based distillates. But there’s more: Mineral, green, almost botanical notes run throughout, building complexity and providing noteworthy balance.

Average price: $33

Rating: 94

NEFT Vodka

Arriving in white and black “barrels,” the unconventional packaging for this Austrian rye vodka might seem gimmicky, but the spirit inside is high-quality, flavorsome, and brimming with character. Beyond appearance, the brand claims that the packaging will keep the spirit chilled longer, while its lighter weight ensures a lower carbon footprint than glass.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

The Best Vodkas Under $50

Belvedere Organic Vodka

Arguably the gold standard when it comes to widely available, high-quality rye vodka, Belvedere opens with glacial-like mineral aromas, before the peppery bite of cereal emerges on the palate. Mix in an exceedingly dry (stirred) Martini or sip ice-cold neat or on the rocks.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Chateau Chantal Vintner’s Vodka

Hailing not from France, nor even California, this vodka is triple-distilled from Michigan-grown grapes. Bright and fruit-forward, its aromas transport you to the orchard, while the palate delivers a distinctive Welch’s Grape Juice note. Skip Martinis and stick to simple highballs with this vodka.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Reisetbauer Axberg Vodka

Austria’s Hans Reisetbauer is best known for its stunning fruit and vegetable eaux de vie, and — to a lesser extent — its highly regarded Blue Gin. Don’t sleep on this floral, perfumed wheat vodka, though, which captivates with a rich, velvety texture and lithe finish.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

FAQ

What is vodka made of?

No set regulations govern the base ingredients for vodka’s production. It can therefore be distilled from any agricultural product containing sugar or starch. Most vodkas are distilled from rice, corn, wheat, or potatoes.

What is the most popular vodka in the U.S.?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the most popular vodka in the U.S.

What is the most popular vodka in the world?

Smirnoff is the most popular vodka in the world.

What makes a vodka smooth?

Vodka brands often claim the use of spring or glacier water can give the spirit a smooth, clean-tasting vodka.