Several years into Espresso Martini-mania, what appeared to be a trend at first is proving to be a new staple in cocktail bars across the globe. And as much as bartenders occasionally bemoan the drink’s popularity, there’s no denying that Espresso Martinis are both delicious and versatile. Whether it’s made with vodka, tequila, or rum, and garnished with espresso beans, grated nutmeg, or a dusting of cocoa powder, the many riffs out there prove that coffee (and coffee liqueur) can mingle gracefully with myriad spirits and flavors.

This also proves that Espresso Martinis aren’t the be-all, end-all for coffee liqueur’s application in cocktails. There are plenty of other caffeinated classics out there that sadly go overlooked and deserve a new lease on life.

So what is one to do when Espresso Martini fatigue kicks in and that open bottle of Kahlúa or Mr. Black starts collecting dust on the bar cart? Try mixing up some of the coffee-laced sleeper hits listed below.

The Black Russian

Created in late 1940s Belgium, the Black Russian is essentially a primitive, stripped down version of an Espresso Martini. At its core, it serves the same function of being a mid-evening pick-me-up, but does so with half the ingredients and a fraction of the effort involved to prepare it. There’s no need to pull shots of espresso or whip up a batch of simple syrup. Just add two ounces of vodka and an ounce of coffee liqueur to an ice-filled glass, stir, and garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

The White Russian

Anyone who’s seen the 1998 Coen Brothers film “The Big Lebowski” likely recognizes the White Russian as The Dude’s beverage of choice, but the cocktail actually predates the movie by decades. As its name suggests, the drink is a close sibling of the Black Russian. It was created in the same year (1949) by the same bartender (Gustave Tops), and bears a similar, yet slightly more decadent spec. Pour equal parts vodka, coffee liqueur, and half-and-half in the same glass, stir, and serve over ice — no garnish necessary.

The Revolver

The Revolver is among the many Manhattan riffs that hit the cocktail circuit in the early aughts. Created by acclaimed bartender Jon Santer, the drink consists of Bulleit bourbon, coffee liqueur, orange bitters, and a flamed orange peel garnish. The San Francisco-born modern classic’s rise to prominence was a slow burn, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s a delicious, balanced drink that deserves a spot in any coffee cocktail-lover’s rotation.

The Spanish Coffee

A mix of overproof rum, coffee liqueur, triple sec, and coffee, gussied up with a caramelized sugar rim, whipped cream, and grated nutmeg, the Spanish Coffee doesn’t skimp on decadence or presentation. Oddly enough, there’s nothing really Spanish about it. The drink was allegedly invented in Mexico, before it hopped between a number of bars scattered across Oregon, eventually finding its home at Portland’s Huber’s Cafe in the mid-’70s. Be warned: the Spanish Coffee takes some practice to prepare and there’s a fair amount of fire involved, but once mastered, it’s one of the most dazzling, old-school cocktails in the canon.

The Bahama Mama

The Bahama Mama is a relatively simple tropical cocktail with a splash of coffee liqueur in the mix. While the drink’s creator is unknown, it made its bar menu debut in 1960 at the British Colonial Hotel in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. According to “The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails,” the original recipe was never recorded, and various iterations of the cocktail made their rounds throughout the U.S. during the ‘70s after the Bahamas Tourist Board began heavily promoting the drink. Although it may not be the original spec, The Oxford Companion lists the Bahama Mama’s build as 3 ounces pineapple juice, ½ ounce of dark rum, ½ ounce of coconut liqueur, ½ ounce lemon juice, and ¼ ounce coffee liqueur. Put all those ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass. For the finishing touch, float a ¼ ounce of 151-proof rum on top of the drink, and garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

The Baby Guinness

The Baby Guinness isn’t a full-fledged cocktail, nor does it have any Guinness in its build, but it makes for a delicious, after-dinner treat that looks just like a small pour of nitro stout. Fill a shot glass with three parts coffee liqueur and top with one part Irish cream liqueur, like Baileys.

The B-52

Another visually-appealing shot for coffee-lovers, the B-52 is a trifecta of coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier, layered on top of each other in that order. There are a few origin stories regarding the drink, but the most prevalent attributes its creation to Alberta-based bartender Peter Fich, who allegedly named the shot after the legendary pop band, the B-52s. For drinkers that aren’t crazy about Irish cream or orange liqueur, consider trying out one of the many B-52 variants, like the B-51 (Frangelico in place of orange liqueur) or the B-57 (peppermint schnapps swapped in for Irish cream liqueur).

