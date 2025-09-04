Rum continues to win hearts and fill jiggers and glasses by virtue of being one of the world’s most versatile and diverse spirits. Distilled from sugar cane juice, molasses, and other derivatives, it is crafted in column and pot stills, and matured in climates ranging from the humid Caribbean to cooler, continental warehouses. The result is a category that stretches from grassy agricoles and funky, high-ester bottlings to ultra-aged expressions that rival any whiskey.

That breadth is just as evident at the bar: Rum is vital to classics like the Daiquiri, Mojito, and Mai Tai, and central to modern creations like the Kingston Negroni. Of course, there are dedicated, top-shelf sippers, as well as spiced shooters, which accounted for more than half of the rum sold in the U.S. last year.

With all due respect to the latter style, we did not consider flavored selections for our annual rum roundup. Instead, we focused on the diverse range of examples outlined above, tasting roughly 100 bottles from almost two dozen nations to compile this list of the 30 best rums to drink right now.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this rum roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each rum.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best rums to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted over 80 new submissions and also retasted more than a dozen bottles that were sent to VinePair throughout the course of the prior 12 months and that we were able to confirm are still available in retail channels.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best rums to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring bottles we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best examples of rum across every price and for every scenario — because while price is completely objective, “affordability” is not.

The 30 Best Rums to Drink in 2025

The Best Rum for Cocktails

Transcontinental Rum Line High Seas

As the old line goes, “what one rum can’t do, three rums can,” and that’s exactly the proposition with this blend of Panamanian, Jamaican, and Martinique distillates. Bottled at 45 percent ABV, High Seas delivers savory, vegetal, and lightly sweet notes, alongside bursts of tropical fruit, spice, and coffee. Expressive but never overwhelming, it offers plenty of personality without threatening to steal the show — making it equally at home in a Daiquiri, Mai Tai, or more modern creations. At $35 per bottle, it’s a top-tier option that’ll basically run you the same amount as two drinks at a bar.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

The Best Rum to Seek Out and Splurge On

Foursquare Rum Distillery Exceptional Cask Selection ‘Convocation’

Foursquare’s Exceptional Cask Selection series features limited, one-off releases, each highlighting a unique experiment in blending and maturation from the Barbados distillery. Convocation, the 28th entry in the series, is no exception.

At $173, this release lands on the more expensive end of the price spectrum. Bottled at 62 percent ABV, it’s a brooding, burly proposition. Those numbers translate to understandable intensity and — in a certain sense — unexpected value: You could proof it down to stretch the bottle further, though the alcohol is so well integrated you don’t need to.

Convocation blends two 14-year-old rums: one aged fully in ex-bourbon barrels, the other in ex-Madeira casks, before the two batches are married and bottled on site. The influence of fortified wine is unmistakable, adding richness and oxidative complexity to the distillery’s familiar vanilla and coconut core.

Expect additional waves of cocoa, candied citrus, and toasted nuts, wrapped in a chewy toffee richness that extends deep onto the finish. A high point in Foursquare’s Exceptional Cask Selection series, Convocation rewards enthusiasts who seek out rum’s most noteworthy releases.

Average price: $173

Rating: 96

The Best of the Rest

The Best Rums Under $50

Prichard’s Crystal Rum

Made with sweet molasses and Tennessee spring water, this American-made rum is well rounded and approachable while still offering character. Hints of spice give it a subtle edge, allowing its clean profile to shine in cocktails. Mix it in a bright, crowd-pleasing Daiquiri.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Rhum Clément ‘Canne Bleue’ White Rum

This Martinique rhum agricole is distilled from fermented fresh juice of the “blue sugar cane” variety. Bottled at 50 percent ABV, its expressive character shines from start to finish, with cucumber water, wet grass, and powdered sugar arriving on the nose, and peppery tropical fruit on the palate. With such depth of flavors, this is an unaged rum that can happily be sipped neat.

Average price: $33

Rating: 92

Ten to One Caribbean White Rum

A carefully crafted blend, this Caribbean white rum is a celebration of column-still Dominican distillate and pot-still Jamaican rum. It starts off slightly funky and esoteric, while the more approachable aromas and flavors from the Dominican component follow, rounding things out and providing generous richness to the palate. This is a versatile all-rounder for your bar cart and cocktail hour.

Average price: $33

Rating: 92

Copalli Organic White Rum

Born and made in the heart of the jungle in southern Belize, Copalli’s Organic White Rum includes only three ingredients: freshly squeezed juice from locally grown cane, rainwater, and yeast. Fresh and minerally in character, the nose flits between earthy and vegetal notes — an experience that’s mirrored on the approachable 42 percent-ABV palate.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Rhum J.M Atelier Fumée Volcanique

Distilled from fresh estate cane and aged 12 to 14 months in heavily charred ex-bourbon barrels, this Martinique agricole layers smoky depth into its grassy, cane-juice core. Grilled fruit and earthy spice meet flashes of citrus, while the bold proof (49 percent ABV) keeps things lively. Ideal for cocktails, it works equally well in shaken, fruity creations as it does in boozier stirred drinks.

Average price: $38

Rating: 93

Black Frost Distilling Small Batch Rum

Distilled from 100 percent Louisiana blackstrap molasses and matured in a mix of new and used barrels, this Minnesota-made rum packs plenty of character. Tropical fruit notes brighten its rich molasses base, while assertive new oak brings sweetness to the finish. At 46 percent ABV, it’s expressive without ever feeling too heavy-handed.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Diplomático Rum Reserva Exclusiva

An aged rum from Venezuela, Diplomático opens with a medley of stone fruits cooked with Demerara sugar and vanilla, and follows with subtle licorice aromas. The palate leans a little more savory, with additional oak notes. While a couple extra proof points on its 40 percent- ABV bottling strength would no doubt help dial up the definition, it’s hard to argue against this rum’s crowd-pleasing potential.

Average price: $40

Rating: 89

Ron del Barrilito Three Star Rum

Aged six to 10 years in former oloroso sherry casks, this Puerto Rican staple employs a maceration technique where a portion of the distillate is infused with dried fruits and spices prior to aging. The result is a rounded, approachable profile that leans classic in style. While not overly complex, it shows enough character to bring personality to cocktails, and is a textbook example of molasses-based rum.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Camikara 8 Year Old Cask Aged Rum

Distilled in copper stills and matured for eight years in American oak, this Indian rum bursts with tropical fruit aromas from the get-go. The palate is rich and unctuous, delivering depth without feeling flabby, with fruit returning for a lively encore on the finish.

Average price: $43

Rating: 92

Chairman’s Reserve The Forgotten Casks

Combining column- and pot-distilled spirits, this St. Lucia blend draws you in with alluring candied pineapple and floral aromas. Oak and maturation then emerge on the palate with sweet, toasty gusto. The profile may point to sipping occasions but its relative affordability allows it to be equally enjoyed in cocktails. Try it in place of bourbon in the modern classic Gold Rush.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

Planteray Rum Sealander

This three-island blend unites rums from Barbados, Mauritius, and Fiji. Molasses and cane juice distillates are crafted in both pot and column stills, then aged first in bourbon barrels and later in Ferrand Cognac casks. The profile is expressive and distinctive, opening with maple and tropical fruit before leaning into layers of spice and oak. Another standout release from Planteray, Sealander showcases the brand’s expertise in making inventive, multi-national blends.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

Charanda Single Agricole Añejo Rum Con Hongos Sol Tarasco

Produced by the Pacheco family in Uruapan, Michoacán, this D.O.-protected charanda — a Mexican sugar cane distillate — is made from estate-grown cane juice, twice pot-distilled, and aged for three years in ex-bourbon casks before a six-month maceration with locally sourced mushrooms. The result is strikingly savory, with that mushroom influence leading the nose and palate, followed by light sweetness on the finish. A fascinating, umami-rich rum, this is one for spirits geeks.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

The Best Rums Under $100

The Spirit of Haiti Clairin Vaval

Bottled at a precise 53.5 percent ABV, this Clairin is produced by Distillerie Arawaks — owned and operated by Fritz Vaval, whose family has been in the farm distillery business for close to 80 years. Fermented using ambient yeasts and distilled on a proprietary still, the nose juxtaposes papaya and mango with salty umami aromas. The palate commits to more fruity and vegetal notes, with an enjoyably abrasive finish that speaks to the hands-on, traditional practices that led to its creation.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

R.L. Seale’s 12 Year Aged Barbados Rum

For a quintessential example of aged Barbados rum, turn to R.L. Seale’s 12 Year. Crafted at the renowned Foursquare Distillery, it arrives at an easily sippable 46 percent ABV and packaged in an instantly recognizable bottle. R.L. Seale’s delivers a captivating profile of rich molasses and warming baking spices, and culminates in a delightful, toasty finish. With equal parts balance and complexity, this expression is a standout on every front.

Average price: $54

Rating: 94

Panamá Pacific Rum 15 Year

Produced using a 1922 copper and brass column still at Panama’s Las Cabras Distillery, this rum is matured for 15 years in toasted ex-Tennessee and Canadian whisky casks before being bottled at 42.1 percent ABV. The profile shows ripe fruit, gentle oxidative depth, and nicely integrated oak, all carried with supple weight. At just over $50, there’s remarkable value on offer here — especially for a spirit of this age.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

Rhum Barbancourt Estate Reserve 15 Year Old

This rhum agricole hails from one of Haiti’s oldest distilleries and undergoes aging in three different types of oak cask. A 15-year-old cane juice distillate, it showcases only the subtlest hints of green, grassy character, instead allowing sweet honeycomb notes to take center stage. Bottled at a relatively modest 86 proof, the finish hangs around for a good while, bringing textural tannins into play.

Average price: $58

Rating: 91

Don Q Gran Reserva

From Puerto Rico, this bottle blends spirits aged between nine and 12 years with liquor drawn from a 50-year-old solera system. Dried fruits and berry notes balance the heady luxury of sweet vanilla and toasted oak. There’s masterful blending on show here — a solid sipping rum that over-delivers on price.

Average price: $59

Rating: 92

Shakara 12 Year Thai Rum

Launched in early 2024, this Thai rum is made from local molasses and runs through a column still before spending 12 years in ex-bourbon casks. Spice leads the profile, with bright accents of lemongrass and lime leaf building over a classic molasses core. Expressive and vibrant, it’s a great example of quality Southeast Asian spirits increasingly making their way to our market.

Average price: $59

Rating: 93

Denver Distillery Bottled in Bond Dunder Rum

Made from U.S. molasses and twice pot-distilled, this release undergoes lengthy open-air fermentation with dunder (residual liquid from prior distillations that helps build complexity) and kveik, a Norwegian farmhouse yeast prized for its fruity character. Aged at least four years in ex-bourbon barrels and bottled at 100 proof, it balances savory depth with lively fruit. All told, it’s a clever blend of American bonded heritage and old-school rum tradition.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Alambique Serrano 3 Años Oaxacan Rum

Distilled from Java varietal cane juice and aged just over three years in new French oak, this blend of pot and Krassel column distillates arrives at 46.1 percent ABV. The profile is distinctly spiced, with ginger, nutmeg, and raisin notes evoking winter desserts and holiday delights — a vivid reminder that Oaxacan spirits extend well beyond mezcal.

Average price: $64

Rating: 93

Papalin Jamaica 5 Year High Ester Rum

Blended from Worthy Park, Long Pond, and Hampden distillates, this 5-year-old Jamaican rum is pot-distilled, aged in ex-bourbon casks, and bottled at 57 percent ABV. Aromas of overripe fruit and warm spice lead the way, with pepper, banana skin, and assertive heat defining the palate. While not the most intense rum Jamaica has to offer, it’s a complex, lively pour and a great intro to high-ester rum.

Average price: $67

Rating: 93

Dos Maderas Selección

This transatlantic blend begins with rums from Guyana and Barbados, aged 10 years in the Caribbean before further maturation in Jerez, Spain, where they’re blended with the sherry-cask-aged Dos Maderas 5+5 PX. The result carries classic solera character, with fruit and sweetness on the midpalate, and a savory, oxidative note emerging on the finish. Those who favor sweeter profiles will delight in this decadent, dessert-like release.

Average price: $68

Rating: 92

Privateer Rum The Queen’s Share

This Massachusetts rum revives the old Cognac tradition of collecting the “seconds” — the transitional cut between hearts and tails — and distilling everything a second time for added depth. Aged at least four years in a mix of new and used American oak, the barrels are then blended and re-casked for additional maturation. Bottled at cask strength, it delivers burnt sugar, coconut, and vanilla with remarkable balance. Approachable yet simultaneously complex, it stands as a benchmark American rum.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

Ron Zacapa Edición Negra

Initially introduced as a travel retail exclusive almost a decade ago, this Guatemalan blend of rums aged six to 24 years includes a period spent in double-charred American oak casks. Compared to the standard Zacapa 23, it carries more weight and definition, with dried fruit and plum notes wrapped in gentle smoke and spice. Bottled at 43 percent ABV (versus 40 for the core release), the added strength brings welcome depth and intensity.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum

Pot-distilled from estate-grown molasses and aged six to 10 years in once-used bourbon barrels, this rum opens with banana, baking spice, and toffee, before cocoa and peppery spice define the finish. At 45 percent ABV, the texture feels just right, with oak influence that’s present but never dominant. This is another Jamaican bottling that reins in the island’s signature funk.

Average price: $85

Rating: 93

The Best Rums Over $100

Holmes Cay Rum Barbados 2012

Distilled at the Foursquare Distillery and bottled at 55 percent ABV, this release was aged eight years in ex-bourbon casks in Barbados before an additional 18 months in second-fill port casks in New York. The port influence melds seamlessly with classic Barbadian rum profile, adding fruit and lift to a palate rich with baking spice and dessert-like character. Only five casks were bottled, so don’t expect it to stick around on shelves for long.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

Hampden Estate Pagos Jamaican Rum Batch 3

Aged entirely in former oloroso sherry casks from Bodegas Fundador, the third batch of Pagos builds on Hampden’s signature high-ester intensity with oxidative depth and dried fruit character. Bottled at 52 percent ABV, it delivers walnut, clove, and brandied cherry, alongside cocoa, honey, and citrus. The palate is nuanced, with savory depth meeting flashes of freshness.

Average price: $113

Rating: 94

Isautier Rhum Agricole 16 Year

Distilled in 2006 and aged 16 years in tropical conditions, this Reunion release was bottled at 59 percent ABV with just 3,790 bottles produced. The profile is bold yet refined, opening with dried fruits, warm spice, and citrus zest, then following with caramelized sugar and herbal accents. A singular agricole, it underscores Reunion’s credentials as one of the world’s most compelling — and still underappreciated — rum regions.

Average price: $144

Rating: 94

FAQ

What is the smoothest rum?

Some brands of rum are better suited for sipping and enjoying neat or on the rocks. These tend to be smoother expressions of the spirit. Examples and particular expressions from this list include Diplomático Rum Reserva Exclusiva, Prichard’s Crystal Rum, and Ron del Barrilito Three Star.

Is rum stronger than vodka?

Most vodkas clock in around 40 percent ABV while many of the types of rum brands that appear on this list come in higher — Papalin Jamaica 5 Year High Ester Rum, for example, arrives at close to 60 percent ABV.

Which rum is best with Coke?

Depending on your taste preferences — do you like spiced rum? Dark rum? White rum? — most rums will pair well with Coke. Among all the rum names out there, look for mass-market expressions priced for cocktails (think $40 and under) that won’t get lost in the flavor of the Coca-Cola.