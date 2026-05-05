“At this point, it’s less a cocktail and more a genre,” says Jade Ayala, beverage director at The Port of Call and Oyster Club in Mystic, Conn.

The drink Ayala is referring to is the Spicy Margarita — a classic formula of tequila, citrus, and salt, pushed just far enough with heat to feel like something more. Jalapeño, chile, tajín — details vary, but the structure doesn’t.

Though classic Margarita has long held the crown as the most popular cocktail in the U.S., there’s no denying the drink’s spicy cousin has developed its own dedicated fanbase. Those devoted to the cocktail credit its drinkability, complexity, and the thrill the touch of heat adds to the experience for why they keep coming back to it.

But while some drinkers may never tire of the refreshing, zesty flavor profile, bartenders are experiencing some serious Spicy Marg burnout. The issue isn’t that they dislike the drink. It’s that it rarely gives them the opportunity to push beyond it. When every third order is some version of tequila, citrus, and heat, the margin for experimentation shrinks.

Bartenders can build a menu designed to challenge people, introduce new flavors, or show off new techniques, but if guests keep defaulting to the same thing, that creativity has to live around the Spicy Margarita, not in place of it. As the cocktail and its endless riffs continue to take up more space on menus and in drinkers’ repertoires, more and more bartenders are left wondering if there’s any way to overcome its monumental presence. Can bartenders outrun the Spicy Margarita? Should they even try to?

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A Classic That Refuses to Budge

“People default to classics like the Spicy Margarita because they’re familiar, timeless, and uncomplicated,” says Victor Triebel, co-founder of Brooklyn-based Bar Rêve.

And he’s not wrong. Sit down at a group dinner or pull up to a lively happy hour and watch what happens when the first person orders a Spicy Margarita. Maybe it’s framed as a question — “Do you have a Spicy Marg?”— or said with confidence, like it’s already been decided. And then, almost without discussion, it starts to spread. One becomes two. Two becomes half the table.

The Margarita has been part of American cocktail culture for decades — although its origin story is a bit messy and unclear — and has seen many forms, from on the rocks to frozen. The tequila, lime, triple sec base can be riffed on easily and creatively — with heat being one of the more intuitive additions. The craft cocktail revival in the late ’90s, which championed the use of fresh ingredients, combined with the spice craze of the same period, was the perfect storm for the Spicy Margarita to make its mark on the drinks world.

It seems there’s just something perpetually compelling about the complex kick of flavor that spice can add to a drink. There’s a reason why wine lovers are opting to add the piquant slices of jalapeño to their glasses of rosé or Sauvignon Blanc; why Stella Rosa’s Chili Pineapple wine was the top new bottling of 2023; and why a spicy tamarind liqueur is the hottest new brand in pre-packaged shots right now.

“I keep coming back to Spicy Margaritas because they’re super refreshing, but also have a little kick,” says New York City-based Spicy Marg fanatic Sheila Wojo-Rich, who loves the drink so much she’s been dubbed “Sheila Tequila” by her group of friends. “I love citrusy drinks, but this never feels too sweet or heavy. The hint of spice makes it interesting without being overwhelming.”

Spicy Margarita enthusiast Amanda Rice echoed this sentiment. She and her husband, Denis, order it as their go-to when the menu is overwhelming, or they’re just at a loss for what they’re wanting to drink.

For bartenders, having guests default to the same drink over and over creates a strange dynamic — one that sits somewhere between fatigue and respect. That sentiment comes up repeatedly. There’s an acknowledgment that while the Spicy Margarita may not be the most creatively fulfilling drink to make, it does something many cocktails struggle to do: It consistently makes people happy.

“It can get repetitive, but bartenders usually respect drinks that sell, taste good, and make guests happy,” Sidhartha “Sid” Datta, lead bartender at Boston’s The Block at Woods Hill, admits.

Mixed Feelings

At Port of Call, Ayala meticulously crafts the award-winning cocktail menu to include not just the name, ingredients, and price of the drink, but also tasting notes, where it draws inspiration from, and the optimal pairings from the menu. Glancing at the menu, a thirsty patron might notice “The Ritual,” a drink described as a refreshing, easy-drinking “Mini Tini with a Spritz Back” and learn that the lemongrass-infused aperitivo drink is meant to evoke the vibe of Marseille, France, and would make a perfect accompaniment to the menu’s escargot frites. But even this thoughtful, deliberate wording can’t always sway consumers to ignore their impulse to order a Spicy Marg.

“People default to classics like the Spicy Margarita because they’re familiar, timeless, and uncomplicated.”

“You can write a whole menu like a love letter and someone will still say, ‘Do you have something spicy with tequila?’” she laments.

Will Patton, who builds highly conceptual cocktails at Press Club in Washington, D.C., admits that he loves a Spicy Margarita, often ordering the drink at a taqueria. But even he understands that there is a delicate balance of experimentation on classics versus experimentation for its own sake.

“If I have to explain to you why my fermented gooseberry and coconut-washed rhum agricole cocktail is good, then it’s probably not that good. Safer to go with what you know,” he says.

Another issue for bartenders? Not just making a Spicy Margarita — but making one that lives up to what guests think it should be. Most drinkers have a very specific version of the cocktail in their heads: the level of heat, the balance of citrus, the tequila they prefer. Miss that mark, even slightly, and it doesn’t matter how technically sound the drink is — it’s wrong.

“The Spicy Margarita is a notoriously difficult cocktail to perfect, which is why I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with it,” says Elle Bley, beverage manager at Libertee Grounds in Philadelphia. “So few places really hit the nail on the head with a balanced Spicy Marg. Often, they lean either too mild or overly artificial, likely due to their surge in popularity and mass production in recent years.”

Bartenders Tried to Move On. Guests Didn’t

Bartenders have tried to move away from the Spicy Marg — to no avail. Taking it off the menu sparks a quiet revolt, while leaving it off doesn’t stop guests from ordering it anyway. It puts beverage directors in a familiar bind: balancing what they want to create with what guests have already decided they want.

Luis Alatorre, who leads the beverage program at the Cabinet Mezcal Bar in NYC, says his team experimented with taking the Spicy Margarita off the menu entirely. It didn’t last long. “Guests kept ordering it anyway,” he says. “That made it clear it belongs on the menu.”

At The Block at the Woods, Datta admits the drink has never formally appeared on the menu — but that hasn’t stopped guests from asking for it.

“I’ve never put a Spicy Margarita on a menu because people honestly will order it on their own,” Datta explains. He notes that to deal with the requests, he stocks a homemade spicy simple syrup. That way, he doesn’t have to worry about ingredients or consistency.

“You can write a whole menu like a love letter and someone will still say, ‘Do you have something spicy with tequila?’”

Patton takes a different route. Even when it’s not listed, he expects guests to order the fiery drink, and explains that it’s often easier to build a version into the menu than to field off-menu requests all night.

“People will just order a Spicy Margarita,” he says. “It is easier for service if you have a variation on the menu already to execute.”

If You Can’t Beat ’Em, Join ’Em

There are still plenty of ways to find newness in something that feels predictable. Leaning into the demand for a Spicy Marg hasn’t boxed bartenders in — it’s forced them to get creative within it. Comfort, it turns out, is its own kind of challenge.

At the Cabinet, that means refining the drink rather than removing it, developing a jalapeño tincture to improve consistency and balance. For the beverage program at Libertee Grounds, Bley makes a syrup in house, using about 50 finely chopped Thai chiles per batch. At Bar Rêve, Triebel says his team spends days crafting a spicy cucumber tincture, complete with Fresno chiles, fresh cucumbers, and reposado tequila, which adds both complexity and heat.

“Our program is rooted in the classics: We do not look at classics as boring by any means. Rather, they’re exciting launching pads for us,” he says.

Patton notes that on the opening menu at Press Club, one of the top sellers was a Spicy Margarita variation made with Mijenta blanco tequila, serrano-infused Chenin Blanc, mango cordial, lime, and shiso bitters.

“People loved it, but I wouldn’t say it was a classic presentation. I think as long as you can package the cocktail in a way the guest can understand, it can be pretty tangentially related to a Spicy Margarita,” he says.

And that’s where real innovation is happening. Not in the structure, which remains largely unchanged, but in the details. Bartenders are experimenting with different types of heat, incorporating fruit, clarifying the liquid, adjusting texture, or building more complex back-end flavors.

Still, bartenders agree that there’s a limit to how far you can push it.

“There’s definitely evolution,” Alatorre says. “But even with those variations, most guests still gravitate toward a recognizable Margarita format.”

You can change the ingredients. You can change the technique. You can even change the presentation. But if it stops feeling like a Spicy Margarita, it stops working. Which is why, despite years of menu innovation, the drink shows no signs of disappearing. In fact, it’s done the opposite — settling into something more permanent.

“I think the biggest thing is that the Spicy Margarita is no longer just a trend; it is almost its own category,” Datta says. “Guests are not ordering it out of a lack of curiosity. A lot of the time, they are ordering it because it has become part of how they define a fun night out.”

While bartenders continue to experiment — building drinks with fermented ingredients, obscure spirits, and techniques that push the boundaries of what a cocktail can be — guests are still looking for something else entirely. Not the most inventive drink on the menu, just the one they know will work.

“Any drink that’s survived this long and still gets that kind of reaction has earned it,” Ayala says.