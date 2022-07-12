To say that interest in the orange wine category has exploded over the last few years would be a complete understatement. But while its popularity in the U.S. may have begun as a growing trend among natural wine enthusiasts, its diverse flavors have been treasured around the world for ages.

To be clear, orange wine is not a wine made from oranges and it doesn’t always look orange. With a shade range as varied as its flavor profiles, these wines — created in the same skin- contact method as rosés — have roots in European styles and traditions. Most notably the country of Georgia, which is known as the birthplace of amber wines.

From light in body to meaty and grippy textures, orange wines are ideal for sipping during summer and well into fall. The growing interest in the category has ensured increased offerings at wine shops. To help you find the best of the bunch we’ve curated a list of our favorites. If you’re as moved by good, no, great orange wine as we are, keep reading to see our top picks right now.

Teliani Valley Amber Blend 2019

This amber wine is made from native Georgian grapes such as Rkatsiteli and Mtsvane, which blend beautifully to create a tannic but balanced wine. With notes of agave, orange peel, and refreshing acidity, this wine is best served slightly chilled and alongside grilled foods and salty cheeses.

Average price: $20

Rating: 96

Field Recording Skins 2020

If you’re familiar with the Field Recordings label, you’ll know this wine won’t disappoint. It has a bit more depth than other wines on this list, which makes it stand out. Full of fruit and slightly grippy, this bottling is a great option for those just getting into skin-contact wines.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof ‘Das Ist Kein Orange’ 2019

Gather some friends for an impromptu evening in the park and bring a couple of bottles of this wine along. Its screw top makes it great for the outdoors but, above all, this German orange wine shines via its blend of sweet fragrant flavors, including flowers and honey. This bottle is ideal for easy sipping and for pleasing a crowd.

Average price: $20

Rating: 91

Breaking Bread Orange Wine

More than just a fun label, this wine is bursting with floral notes that are peppered with herbs. Its peachy color also nods to the creamy texture and luxe feel this wine offers. If you want to impress your wine friends with a knockout natural wine, this bottle is the way to go.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

Weingut Familie Bauer Barig Alte Reben 2019

Grüners are a fan favorite come summer and this orange version, though deeper in flavor, is no exception. With its honeyed hue and a hint of spice and minerality, this wine is a great pairing for herb cheeses and will easily make you look like the wine pro in your circle.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

See Saw ‘SAMM’ Orange Wine

Don’t be fooled by the cloudy color or the sediment floating at the bottom of the bottle — this orange wine is anything but basic. Its blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Marsanne grapes brings a tropical taste that is refreshing and intriguing.

Average price: $19

Rating: 90

Koncho & Co Kisi Qvevri 2019

Looking for a standout wine to bring to your next dinner party? This orange wine has you covered. With a modest amount of mint and black pepper and a deep golden hue, this Georgian amber wine is the perfect mate for alfresco dining all summer long.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

Camurrìa Orange

With its golden hue and cheeky snail label, this wine stands out on any shelf. But dive a little deeper and you’ll find that it’s made from Grillo, an understated white grape native to Sicily, and it exudes traditional regional flavors — such as high acidity, rich floral notes, and touches of salinity. Full of softly muddled stone fruits and savory notes, this wine is great for those who love Old World techniques and rich full flavors.

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

Paraschos ‘One’ Orange Wine

Subtle aromas of minerals and saline give this amber wine a refreshing yet clean feel. Add in the earthy notes of sweet agave and orange peel and you’ll see the well-balanced wines the indigenous Italian grapes Malvasia, Friulano, and Ribolla Gialla can produce.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

G&C Lurton L’Orange Wine

This skin-contact Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma delivers a bouquet of bruised peaches, delicate agave, and just the slightest hint of mint. It’s the perfect blend of flavors for a refreshing orange wine that is light enough for outdoor sipping and complex enough for dining.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Bojo do Luar Doralice

Made from the Loureiro grape native to Portugal, this orange wine is fermented with chestnut flowers to achieve unique floral aromas such as honeysuckle and lilies, which are offset by its spicy and acidic notes. The result is a peculiar but lively wine, and with just 11 percent ABV it is perfect for easy evenings and lingering summer lunches.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

Casreli Qvevri Erekle’s Wine

Dedicated to preserving Georgian amber wine-making techniques, this wine from the Casreli winery is an ode to the country’s style and cuisines. It’s brimming with hefty notes of spiced meats, roasted nuts, fresh citrus rinds, and hints of butterscotch. Fit for a feast or a nice charcuterie board, this wine is a delightful find.

Average price: $17

Rating: 92