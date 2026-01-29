Drawing conclusions about cocktail lovers based on their drink order alone often comes attached to wildly outdated stereotypes. Whiskey is a spirit that’s strong and powerful, so cocktails based with the stuff are only enjoyed by men. Wrong. Sweet and fruity cocktails are inherently feminine and shouldn’t be taken seriously. Also wrong. While it’s unfair to judge someone on their cocktail of choice, one’s drink order does reveal something about them — and it’s usually a quality bartenders pick up on immediately.

To find out which cocktail orders divulge the most about a guest, we asked 11 bartenders from across the country to share their thoughts. While something like a 50/50 Martini might signal that the person across the bar is also in the industry, a call for a Mai Tai could show that the guest is willing to take a risk. Keep reading to discover which cocktail orders reveal the most about bar guests, according to 11 bartenders.

The cocktails that reveal the most about a guest, according to bartenders:

Amari cocktails

Black Manhattan

Boulevardier

Vodka Martini with no vermouth

Mezcal neat

Mai Tai

Daiquiri

Skinny Margarita

Negroni

Martini

Aviation

50/50 Martini

“When a guest orders something with amaro — like a Black Manhattan, a Boulevardier, or even asks to swap an amaro into a classic — it usually tells me they either work in the industry or they really just understand how cocktails work. They’re comfortable with bitterness and love a balance. Those guests tend to be thoughtful drinkers who’ve spent time exploring classics and variations, and now order within that framework rather than chasing whatever’s trendy. It’s quiet, yet telling of a sort of cocktail sophistication.” —Lauren Rojas, head bartender, Jac’s on Bond, New York City

“I’d say a Vodka Martini with no vermouth is a really telling order. This is someone who is trying to get their booze in as efficiently as possible, and I also know that they’ll usually be ordering a second one pretty quickly.” —Kat Foster, beverage director, Marlow East, NYC

“One thing I tend to notice is when someone orders a mezcal neat — specifically by agave varietal, no ice, room temperature. These are often people who have either traveled extensively across Mexico or have a refined palate and an appreciation for spirits from around the world.” —Alex Anderson, beverage director, Peychaud’s, New Orleans

“A Mai Tai tells me a lot about a guest. It signals that they’re adventurous, maybe even brave, and willing to gamble. A Mai Tai can be the best drink you’ve ever had or the worst mistake of your night, and this person knows that going in. This is someone who’s seen things. They’ve survived neon-orange versions with artificial sweeteners, mystery juices, and paper umbrellas, but they’ve also tasted the real thing with proper orgeat, thoughtful rum blends, and, most importantly, balance over gimmick. One thing is non-negotiable: It should be boozy, and I respect that commitment. They know the risks and order it anyway. Many bartenders would complain, but I don’t. Even on a packed Friday night with 10 tickets in hand, I admire the audacity. It’s the kind of confidence that makes me want to be your friend, maybe even invite you home to meet my family. So I’ll make you the best Mai Tai the bar can offer. Just… don’t order another one.” —CJ Lapid, head bartender, Pinky Swear, NYC

“There are a lot of cocktails that tell a story, but for me, the one that says everything I need to know about a person is a Daiquiri. Order one, and I’m already 90 percent sure you’re in the industry and looking for something that truly hits the spot, or you’re a guest that has picked up a really good drink that we love to make. Extra points if you ask for Planteray Stiggins. At that point, I know we’re not just having a drink, we’re partying… and yes, we’re definitely industry.” —Oscar Simoza, director of spirits, BCB3 Hospitality, Boston

“One drink that says a lot about the guest is a Skinny Margarita. Made simply with tequila and lime juice, ordering it implies the guest is either looking for a low-sugar twist on a classic cocktail or looking to skip a headache the next morning. Some people just enjoy the clean, straightforward taste of a cocktail without all the extra sweetness, which tells me they are looking for good vibes only.” —Charlie Fedgy, beverage director, Togyushi, NYC

“The one drink that keeps popping into my head is the Negroni. The Negroni is one of my favorite drinks, and when people order it, it shows me that they are either a more experienced drinker or just trying to show off and impress someone with their drink choice. It’s such a simple drink, but it can be modified numerous ways, most often with tequila or mezcal. Overall, the Negroni drinker tells me that they know what they want and they don’t care if they’re drinking a bright red cocktail.” —Christian Siglin, owner & partner, Happy Medium, San Diego

“A Martini says an awful lot about a guest. It shows pretty quickly how they drink, what they know about spirits, and when to order one. I’ve had a lot of bad Manhattans and Old Fashioneds in bars, but those drinks are a little like pizza — even if it’s not well done, it’s still pretty enjoyable. A bad Martini is a bad drink, and it’s probably something you shouldn’t order unless you’re in a place that can make a solid cocktail. I’m a big proponent of ordering a classic if you’re at a cocktail bar or place with an elevated menu and you have any hesitation with what’s listed on their menu. And if someone knows that they’re in the right place to order a Martini, I would say they already know what they’re doing. Their gin selection says something as well — some gins simply don’t work well in a Martini, and people are choosing based on brand loyalty. Garnish choice says a lot, too. I’ve warmed up to a single olive in a proper Martini along with a lemon twist, and with the right brine, a Dirty Martini is great. I’m not here to judge people’s preferences, but blue cheese olives — if you’re going to do it, they better be on the side and not in the drink. It can really turn things in the wrong direction.” —Brian Grummert, owner, Chin Up Bar, NYC

“If a guest sits down at my bar and orders an Aviation, I know I’m dealing with someone old school and classy. While not my favorite drink personally, I can respect the order as it’s a relatively forgotten classic with a rich history. It tells me the guest’s palate is more singular than the typical, familiar with floral tones and crisp herbaceous notes. These guests usually have amazing stories and can be fantastic to chat with once you get them started!” —Emily Harkins, head bartender, Rosevale Cocktail Room, NYC

“When a guest orders a Daiquiri, it can reveal a bit about their personality or preferences. For instance, someone who chooses a classic Daiquiri made with rum, lime juice, and sugar might appreciate timeless flavors and enjoy simplicity. It’s also a good indicator that the guest in front of you is an enthusiast or appreciator of mixology. This order is essentially the trust fall of cocktails for bartenders. It’s a great drink to establish a baseline of the bartender’s skill set. If you can execute the classics correctly, it establishes trust to dabble in other specialty cocktail offerings. I get most excited when someone orders this drink because it feels like the ultimate test to earn someone’s trust.” —James Ruggiero, beverage director, Washington Street Hospitality

“The 50/50 Martini is usually the industry giveaway for me. With the Martini getting drier and dirtier by the minute, seeing a 2:1 is rare — let alone a 50/50. Even more so if they ask for blanc vermouth.” —Chris Lemperle, beverage director, Crane Club, NYC