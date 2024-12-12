The Margarita is undeniably one of the most popular cocktails in the U.S. With an easily modified recipe, the drink has a near-endless number of variations that offer unique flavor profiles, introduce a different spirit, or even bring beer into the equation. But if there’s one version of the classic that continues to enrapture the American drinking public, it’s the Skinny Margarita.

Popularized by former reality star Bethenny Frankel — who later went on to start the Skinnygirl brand — the Skinny Margarita hit the cultural zeitgeist in the late 2000s and has been holding drinkers captive ever since. But despite its ubiquity, no one can seem to agree on what ingredients actually go into the cocktail, which presents a particular challenge for your bartender and can potentially result in you ending up with a drink that isn’t exactly what you wanted. So what should you order instead?

To clear up the Skinny Margarita confusion, VinePair tapped Janice Bailon, head bartender at Brooklyn’s Latin spirits-focused cocktail bar Leyenda.

“In the late 2000s, we saw this big shift into ‘skinny culture’ drinks-wise, and the marketing of this culture has been incredibly problematic,” Bailon explains. “Essentially, it just meant no sugar added, so really, the Skinny Margarita should be just a classic Margarita made with tequila, lime, and Cointreau. But for a lot of people, it can mean several things.”

At Leyenda, Bailon is typically asked to make at least two Skinny Margaritas per day, though on weekends, that number can get all the way up to 10. And more often than not, the only thing similar about the orders is that the guests requesting them don’t really know what they want in their drink. “I’ve had people ask me for them thinking they’re made with tequila, club soda, and lime juice,” she says. “Others ask for a Margarita but no triple sec or Cointreau. To that, I usually say, ‘So you want tequila and lime juice?’ And they’re always like no, I want a Margarita.”

As she points out, a person’s geographic location has a lot to do with informing their idea of a Skinny Margarita. Originally from San Francisco, Bailon notices that when she’s bartending on the West Coast, consumers asking for the “skinny” version are actually looking for a Tommy’s Margarita, a riff made with tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar. In New York, guests are most often looking to enjoy a traditional Margarita — they just might not understand that the original recipe doesn’t call for added sugar.

Even Frankel, an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and the self-titled “creator” of the Skinny Margarita, orders hers with Patrón, Cointreau, and lime juice. The combination is otherwise known as… a Margarita.

“I think when people ask for a Skinny Margarita, it’s doing one of two things,” Bailon argues. “It’s giving them more acidity, typically because there’s less sugar to balance out the actual cocktail. Or, it’s subliminally making them feel better about what they’re ordering. By simply saying ‘Skinny Margarita,’ you’re already like, ‘Well, in my brain and my consciousness, this is better for me.’”

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with ordering a Margarita the “Skinny” way, the cocktail is simply too convoluted for your bartender to truly know what you’re looking to enjoy. As such, if you’re in the market for a Margarita simply made with no added sugar, simply order a classic Margarita and feel free to ask whether or not the bar adds simple syrup to the build. If their answer is yes, ask them to ditch the sweetener when shaking up yours. If you’re instead looking to enjoy a Marg made without triple sec, a Tommy’s might be better for you.

“The true issue with the Skinny Margarita is just that no one knows what it is. If you ask one person, the person sitting next to them will have a different answer because we’re all individuals,” Bailon explains. “It’s just on us as hospitality veterans to be like, ‘I see you, I feel you, I understand where you’re coming from. Let me get you what you actually want.’”