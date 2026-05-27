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No cocktail puts its ingredients on display quite like a Martini. There’s nowhere to hide in this combination of gin, vermouth, and possibly a dash of bitters or a bit of brine. If the spirit is sub-par or vermouth has gone bad, it’ll be clear from the very first sip.

So it’s no wonder bartenders have strong feelings about which gin to use in each style of Martini. While there are certainly a few one-size-fits-all options out there, a classic, bone-dry Martini might require a different flavor profile than a layered Vesper or an aromatic Alaska. Some gins really pop when paired with a twist while others can stand up to vermouth and olive brine well enough to shine in a 50/50 or Dirty Martini.

So we asked eight bartenders which bottle they reach for when guests order a classic Martini, a 50/50 split of gin and vermouth, and one other variation of their choice. Here are their top picks for each category.

Laurel Delany

Head bartender, Dean’s, New York City

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Classic Martini: For a classic dry Martini, I love Beefeater. It’s crisp, well balanced, and light on its feet, so one Martini can become two easily.

50/50 Martini: Definitely Fords for a 50/50. I love the delicate floral notes of jasmine with a big lemon twist.

Dirty Martini: For a Dirty Martini, I go with Fishers Gin. I like my Dirty Martini extra salty and briny, and this gin makes such a difference.

Mitch Lyons

Co-owner and operator, Highball, Phoenix

Classic Martini: Nolet’s Gin because it stands up to the dilution in a classic Martini at 47.6 percent ABV and has some fun fruit notes on the palate that bring more to the tastebuds than just heavy botanicals and juniper.

50/50 Martini: Fords Gin is my go to for a 50/50 Martini, which is also my go-to Martini at any steakhouse. I love the way that the coriander and citrus notes in Fords play with dry vermouth. It’s like a beautiful dance. Fords also has enough spice on the finish to linger on your palate.

Vesper Martini: My pick for this one would have to be the hidden gem of Zephyr Black Gin. The black peppercorn notes that burst out from this gin combine so well with the Chardonnay notes in Lillet Blanc that it’s a perfect match. I prefer all of my Martinis stirred, but most specifically with a Zephyr Vesper as to not overdilute the harmonious flavors.

Natasha Bermudez

Bar manager, Seed Library, NYC

Classic Martini: Tanqueray. This classic London Dry is made with only four botanicals and offers a super-dry finish that is perfectly lifted by dry vermouth. We love serving it with a lemon twist.

50/50 Martini: Plymouth Navy Strength. It has beautiful citrus and floral notes that hold up perfectly against equal parts dry vermouth. Finish it with a Gibson onion for extra salinity and umami.

Alaska Martini: Roku. We love this gin for its bright yuzu notes and complex finish of green tea and sansho peppercorn. It is a spirit that can easily stand up to luscious yellow Chartreuse.

Brian Chambliss

Beverage lead, Chandelier Bar, New Orleans

Classic Martini: For a classic Martini, I like The Botanist because it’s not your typical London Dry gin. It has a softer botanical profile without the heavy juniper punch, which makes it more approachable and broadly appealing for guests while still delivering complexity and structure.

50/50 Martini: For a 50/50 Martini, I’d reach for Hendrick’s. It’s delicate, cucumber-forward and won’t overpower the vermouth. I especially like pairing it with Lillet for a lighter, balanced sip.

Vesper Martini: If I’m stepping out, I’d go with a Vesper. A combination of Malfy Gin and Grey Goose with Lillet creates a bright, citrus-driven cocktail with floral, dry notes. I love a Vesper because it feels more refined than a heavily botanical Martini.

Pro Chowdhury

Founder and head bartender, Prolific Pours Mixology, NYC

Classic Martini: I’ve been reaching for Komasa Gin. Made with Japanese satsumas, which are the smallest Mandarin oranges in the world, its bright citrus character creates a refined Martini. The gin has enough structure to hold up in a very dry build, and delivers an elegant finish that keeps the cocktail balanced.

50/50 Martini: Fords Gin is my go-to for a 50/50 Martini. Its balanced profile and classic juniper- forward London Dry style gives it a nice structure that plays well with the vermouth.

Martinez: I love using Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin in a Martinez. The barrel-aged character and raw honey notes add incredible warmth and depth and make for a luxurious-feeling Martinez.

Patty Dennison

Co-owner, Kinda Nice, Brooklyn

Classic Martini: Boatyard Gin is my gin choice for every style of Martini! It is non-chill filtered, which means the oil compounds and all the aromatics remain in the gin, giving it a really nice bright flavor. It is also 46 percent ABV, so it doesn’t get lost in the Martini. With more and more gins dropping their ABV to 40 percent, I think something a little higher in alcohol really does well in a Martini.

50/50 Martini: I’ve always loved the Neversink Mockingbird Gin in a 50/50 Martini. It has a very delicate anise quality that makes the Martini flirt with the vibes of a Turf Club, making it a fun gin to experiment with in Martinis.

Dirty Martini: Honestly, this flirts with the “is it or isn’t it a gin?” question, but Empirical just released an olive distillate. It is so savory, cheesy, briny, and makes a complex, almost fatty, Dirty Martini.

Tammy Bouma

Bar manager, Lady Jane, Denver

Classic Martini: To me, a Martini should be crisp and cold, enlivening, coat the mouth in a silky way, and not overstay its welcome. Lady Jane has some unique gins on the back bar and the Kyoya YUZUGIN is by far my favorite for a classic dry Martini; the yuzu flavor brings a different lightness and complexity beyond classic juniper. It’s not too harsh and the florality of the yuzu comes through nicely and gets amplified by a more astringent-style vermouth for something that just feels exotic and luxurious. The shochu in the base is a nice round mouthfeel and a subtle sweetness that (with orange bitters!) balances perfectly with most dry vermouths.

50/50 Martini: I tend to lean toward gins that have a sense of place (savory Mediterranean or spiced Indian) and aren’t just beating you over the head with one-note juniper; The Botanist fills this role nicely and brings a fresh-earth vegetal note that fortified wines tend to lean on for structure. The juniper stays nicely present while other botanicals are pulled out by choice of vermouth (or sherry!), and your 50/50 Martini should be able to stand up to getting a touch warmer than a dry (it’s sessionable, after all).

Dirty Martini: Look, it’s the year of the Dirty Martini. They’re back and filthier than ever. To ease someone out of their 50/50 olive brine and vodka Martini, I love to lean on Four Pillars Olive Leaf. It’s made with olive tea and olive leaf, giving it this really beautiful olive oil-style feeling; great for a lightly Dirty Martini.

Jack Hubbard

Bartender, Hawksmoor, NYC

Classic Martini: I like Fords for the classic Martini — it’s very approachable, which we love for our house Hawksmoor Martini.

50/50 Martini: Plymouth Gin is near to my heart as I am actually from Plymouth, England. The 50/50 is my favorite Martini, and the London Dry style gin is perfect for it.

Alaska Martini: Sipsmith is the one here. It has its roots in a traditional London Dry gin, but is floral and easy to drink.