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There is a lot to unpack about rum. It has a complicated history marred by colonialism. It can be made from sugar cane or molasses. It can taste light and sweet or funky and vegetal depending on where it’s coming from and whether it’s spelled with an “h.” There’s a perpetual push to move the category past its lowbrow image of a good-time party drink. These elements tend to scatter rum’s general narrative all over the place.

Fortunately, cocktails deliver a common denominator to the category’s chaos. Rum is a dominant force in the mixed drinks scene, providing the liquid soul to popular, cherished concoctions like the Daiquiri and the Mai Tai. It’s the juice of a vibrant subculture which also magnifies its tangled past. This may be the reason why rum has never quite taken off as a sipping spirit in the United States — it never had to.

Rum’s wide range of styles and flavor profiles can make the category a fun choice for bartenders working on new cocktail creations, sometimes mixing several different expressions in one drink. At the same time, some professionals have one rum they rely on most, whether they’re engaged in research and development or creating a classic. So we asked 15 bartenders to spill the tea on which rum they prefer for mixing up cocktails, from the Ti’ Punch to the Piña Colada and beyond.

The best rums for mixing cocktails, according to bartenders:

Probitas White Blended Rum

Santa Teresa 1796

Cruzan Rum

Chairman’s Reserve White Rum

Saint James Rhum Agricole

Chairman’s Reserve Spiced

Ten to One White Rum

Hampden Estate 8 Year Old

Ron del Barrilito Three Star

Ron Zacapa 23

Holmes Cay Heritage Blend

Planteray 3 Stars

Mount Gay

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

Flor de Caña 12 Year

“I am someone who strongly believes that not all spirits are replaceable, or can just plug and play into any cocktail, as some cocktails are just paired so perfectly with the spirits that build it. That being said, there is one rum I adore and often pull for a classic rum cocktail like a Daiquiri, Mojito, Cuba Libre, or even a Piña Colada. That rum is Probitas White Blended Rum. It’s a beautiful synergy of rums blended together — unaged Jamaican pot still from Hampden Estate in Jamaica and unaged coffey still rum from Foursquare in Barbados. This rum has the right body and complexity with just enough funk that it is a great and reliable pull at your bar or to stock at home.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie and Lolita, New York City

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“Santa Teresa 1796 is my top choice. Besides being made in my home country, Venezuela, it delivers an exceptional balance of richness and versatility. Its solera-aged character offers layers of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, dried fruit, and subtle spice that are outstanding when poured neat. What truly sets it apart, though, is how it elevates mixed drinks, adding structure and sophistication without overshadowing the other ingredients. Beyond the liquid itself, I have a deep appreciation for Santa Teresa’s commitment to community through Project Alcatraz, using rugby as a vehicle of transformation and rehabilitative opportunity [for gang members and prison inmates]. As a former rugby player, that mission resonates with me personally, making Santa Teresa 1796 not just a great rum, but a brand whose values I genuinely admire.” —Juan P. Laginia, general manager, InterContinental Houston, Houston

“Cruzan Rum, developed on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, is perfect for any mixed rum cocktail. Whether guests want a classic Rum and Coke or a ‘Cruzan Confusion’ which blends multiple flavored Cruzan rums together alongside fruit juices of guests’ choice, there is something to make all types of rum drinkers happy.” —Al Boston, bartender, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

“If I’m making a shaken rum cocktail, I’m often reaching for Chairman’s Reserve White Rum. It’s crisp and clean, so it’s a great starting point for Daiquiris and Mojitos. But because it’s a blend of column and pot still rums, it still has great structure so it won’t get overwhelmed by the other ingredients.“ —Kathryn “Pepper” Stashek, creative bartender, Bar Kabawa, NYC

“This may take it a little out of left field, but I have become a huge fan of Saint James Rhum Agricole coming out of Martinique. I’ve never thought about terroir in rhum the way that they do. They have a full lineup of rhums, from a blanc and overproof blanc to some very pretty aged expressions, some of which surpass 15 years. The blanc adds a nice little dimension to a Daiquiri or Piña Colada, and we use the VSOP in a Rhum Old Fashioned to specifically play to the Cognac barrel notes that come from the rhum itself. Overall, it’s really awesome juice with a lot of character beyond adding another ingredient.” —Alex Cuper, director of beverage and hospitality, El Che and Brasero, Chicago

“Our go-to is Chairman’s Reserve Spiced whenever we’re mixing something special for a guest. It’s got just enough vanilla, cinnamon, and baking spices to make the drink more interesting, but it still tastes like real rum rather than just sugar. It’s the first thing we grab from behind the bar because it works with just about everything, whether it’s a Rum Punch, a Rum Old Fashioned, or even the classic Rum and Coke. It adds a little extra flavor without taking over the whole drink. It’s smooth, easy to mix with, and honestly just one of those bottles we know is going to make a great cocktail every time.” —David Lewis, co-owner, Wylie & Rum, Atlanta

“Summer is here, and nothing says warm weather quite like a tropical drink in the sun. My go-to spirit in this situation? Ten to One White Rum. Blending rums from multiple Caribbean islands, Ten to One is clean, bright, and maintains traditional flavors like banana and pineapple without adding any extra sugar. It has a funky complexity that keeps it from getting lost in new cocktail ideations while also being able hold its own with the classics. Not every white rum can be built into any cocktail and maintain its identity, which makes this one an easy choice!” —Michael Vollmer, food and beverage supervisor, InterContinental San Diego, San Diego

“Hampden Estate 8 Year Old Rum is a benchmark expression of traditional Jamaican rum, offering exceptional structure, aromatic intensity, and versatility behind the bar. Its naturally high-ester profile reveals layers of grilled pineapple, overripe banana, orange zest, allspice, and subtle olive brine, supported by integrated oak from eight years of tropical maturation. The result is a spirit with remarkable length and precision that maintains its identity in both stirred and shaken cocktails. Rather than simply adding sweetness, Hampden contributes complexity, texture, and lift, making it an ideal foundation for our cocktail program.” —Nick Heileman, general manager and wine director, Bosq, Aspen, Colo.

“Ron del Barrilito Three Star rum is Puerto Rican history in a glass. Made the same way since 1880, it’s a go-to pour for our bar. Served neat or over ice, the slightly fruity, woody sip is one of my all-time favorites. That being said, a stirred down cocktail with Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars is always a winner.” —Christian Davila, beverage director, Donna, NYC

“My go-to behind the bar is Ron Zacapa. The bottle I reach for most is probably Zacapa 23. It is rich with caramel, vanilla, dried fruit, baking spice, and oak. It makes a Rum Old Fashioned feel a little more decadent; it also adds some nice depth to a classic like the Daiquiri. I do have to admit I’m slightly biased — the truth is my father is from Zacapa, Guatemala, so the rum has a special place in my heart.” —Carlos Ardon, mixologist, Staytion Market & Bar, Chicago

“For a bottle with great versatility, I really like the Heritage Blend from Holmes Cay. This bottling blends both molasses- and sugar cane-based rums from Barbados, Martinique, and Venezuela, and it has a touch of age on it. So, if you’re looking for something to use across a wide range of rum-based cocktail styles, whether it be a Rum Old Fashioned or something leaning a bit more tropical, you really can’t go wrong with this.” —Brian Callahan, co-owner and beverage director, Darling, Cambridge, Mass.

“One rum I really enjoy using in mixed drinks is Planteray 3 Stars Artisanal Rum. It’s a blend of rums from Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad, which gives it a nice balance of light, fruity, and slightly funky characteristics. The flavor is versatile enough to work in classics like a Daiquiri or Mojito while still adding enough character to stand out. It’s approachable, reliable, and mixes beautifully with citrus, tropical fruits, and tea-based ingredients.” —Ray Liang, beverage director, La Fleur Rouge, NYC

“The best rum for making cocktails is Mount Gay. According to historical records, Mount Gay is the oldest rum distillery in the Caribbean and Latin America, having begun distilling rum in Barbados in 1703. It is a British-style rum that is highly versatile, with a dry profile and no added sugars during production, making it an excellent choice for cocktails. Its dry character, combined with notes of ripe banana, vanilla, and mocha, adds structure and complexity without overpowering the drink. Personally, I think it’s perfect for creating a twist on the classic Negroni, where its elegance balances the bitterness and enhances the cocktail’s aromatic nuances.” —Luis Ortega, bartender, Cooper’s within Nekajui Peninsula Papagayo, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Liberia, Costa Rica

“Recently, my go-to rum for cocktails has been Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva. It has yummy notes of orange peel and toffee that really shine through in mixed drinks. These candied flavors pair well with creamy orgeat, citrus, and fruit juices. I even like to use it for my personal favorite, the Hemingway Daquiri, in place of the traditional silver rum. It gives the drink more of a rounded body, with a boost of sweetness to balance out the dry and tart classic recipe. Diplomático also makes for a great sipper, and the price makes it a must-have for the back bar.” —Jessica Brown, bar director, Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“Flor de Caña 12 Year is my choice for mixing because it brings the polish of aged whiskey while preserving true rum character. Its naturally aged profile delivers oak, baking spice, caramelized sugar, dried fruit, and a clean finish, giving cocktails structure without heaviness. It is also amazing neat, especially alongside a dark CAO Flathead cigar, where the oak and spice shine. In a clarified Jungle Bird, it adds depth and warmth while pineapple, lime, and Campari stay bright, elegant, tropical, refined, layered, balanced, and strong enough to stand out in any modern bar program with confidence and lasting appeal.” —Ehsan Mackani, director of beverage and fine dining, InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles