Americans adore bourbon. Thankfully, it’s truly a great time to be a bourbon drinker, and the selection at your local bottle shop likely reflects this growing demand. While you’ll spot plenty of limited-edition expressions and aged examples that are ideal for savoring neat or on the rocks, other options shine even brighter when shaken or stirred into something special. But with so many styles out there, which bourbon is the best for cocktails?

To help take out the guesswork, we asked bartenders from around the country to share their favorite bourbons for mixed drinks. As the experts can attest, it really depends on the type of cocktail you’re craving. Whether you’re making a spirit-forward Old Fashioned that calls for a high-proof whiskey or you want a lighter, fruitier style for your highball, there’s a bottle below that will complement any mood.

The best bourbon for mixing cocktails, according to bartenders:

Knob Creek

Wild Turkey 101

Old Grand-Dad Bottled in Bond

Johnny Drum Small Batch

Old Forester 100 Proof

Four Roses Bourbon

George Dickel 8 Year

Michter’s Bourbon

Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Bourbon

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year

Maker’s Mark

Bulleit Bourbon

Great Jones Bourbon

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

Buffalo Trace

Woodinville Bourbon

Four Roses Single Barrel

High West Bourbon

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon

WhistlePig Piggyback 100 Proof Bourbon

Old Forester 86 Proof

Knob Creek Small Batch 9 Year

La Crosse Distilleries Downtown Toodeloo Rock and Rye

“For me, Knob Creek Bourbon is a great choice. Its bold, full-bodied flavor with notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel makes it stand out in mixed drinks. Whether I’m making an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan, or a Whiskey Sour, Knob Creek will add depth and complexity that can enhance the flavors of the cocktail without getting lost.” —Thi Nguyen, bar director, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

“I prefer Wild Turkey 101 or Old Grand-Dad Bottled in Bond. These are affordable, classic bourbons with a high enough proof to come through in any cocktail, from an Old Fashioned to a Smash to a sour. Both are underrated, [and carry] all the classic notes of caramel and baking spice. There are smoother bourbons, for sure, but they can get lost in cocktails and are best sipped straight.” —Eric Syed, beverage director, Parche, Oakland, Calif.

“When I think of bourbon for cocktails, I look at proof, mash bill, and age. I want at least 100 proof, which greatly improves the cocktail’s flavor and mouthfeel. I have always loved bourbons with more wheat in the mash; the extra sweetness adds flavor to cocktails. As for age, I don’t want anything too old because it undercuts the cereal flavor that is the hallmark of bourbon. The best combination of all of these for cocktails is Johnny Drum Small Batch. It hits all the notes: It’s 101 proof, at least 7 year old, high-wheat, and has all the flavor and intensity I want when making any cocktail. It shines in Manhattans and drinks with citrus.” —Karl Goranowski, beverage director, BATA, Tucson, Ariz.

“At The Golden Age, we love to use Old Forester 100 Proof. The barrel notes and slight caramel flavor is great, and the proof makes it feel just a little bit hot. It’s versatile and fun to use in drinks where the bourbon sits up front, making it the perfect bourbon for mixing in cocktails.” —Smokey Malan, general manager, The Golden Age, Washington, D.C.

“Four Roses Bourbon is the secret weapon in any bartender’s arsenal! Its smooth, balanced flavor hits just the right notes of sweetness, spice, and fruit, making it a dream to mix with. Whether you’re crafting a classic Old Fashioned or experimenting with a new concoction, Four Roses is the best partner, always ready to make your cocktail shine.” —Will Rivas, bartender, Rafael, NYC

“We like to use George Dickel 8 Year. It has a deep, earthy richness of baking spices, cornbread, and vanilla. It really stands out in a cocktail, whether it be spirit-forward or a refreshing sour. It has a reasonable price point for all levels of cocktail creation.” —Jason Lam, beverage director, Sens, Barcha & Bon Délire, San Francisco

“I’ve always liked mixing with Michter’s Bourbon. It has the perfect balance of age, proof, spice, fruit, and softness to uphold in the classics and the [new-wave] cocktails.” —Yana Volfson, beverage designer, Tokyo Record Bar, NYC

“All four common cereal grains for whiskey production give Laws Four Grain Bourbon a very well-rounded balance. This bourbon plays well with others, especially in more spirit-driven cocktails. It has enough character to stand up and not be lost or covered up, even by something big like Campari. [It works well in a] Revolver or other Old Fashioned-style cocktails with a bitter backbone.” —Joe Oddo, beverage director, Jack Rose, Washington, D.C.

“Two of our favorite options are Old Grand-Dad Bonded and Russell’s Reserve 10 Year. We love Old Grand-Dad for refreshing cocktails because it’s a big, 100-proof bourbon that can shine through even when paired with bolder flavors. Russell’s Reserve 10 Year is a bold, 90-proof bourbon that checks all the boxes as well: great value, great for sipping, and comes through perfectly in stirred and spirit-forward cocktails.” —George Lahlouh, co-owner, Paper Plane, Still O.G., Alter Ego, & MINIBOSS, San Jose, Calif.

“I think the best bourbon for mixing cocktails is Maker’s Mark. Different ingredients like vermouths and liqueurs in a cocktail showcase Maker’s Mark well, and [it] never overpowers any cocktail or diminishes the other flavors. It creates some very balanced Manhattans.” —Liz Boleslavsky, general manager, Fringe Bar, Philadelphia

“Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon is our go-to for all corners of bourbon cocktailing. With its oily richness and higher proof paired with notes of cherry wood, banana, and spice, this bourbon screams versatility in spirit-forward and sour-style applications alike. [It’s also] as affordable as it gets with this kind of quality!” —Brian Evans, director of bars, Hotel Chelsea, NYC

“The best bourbon for mixing cocktails is Bulleit: a smooth, classic-style bourbon with rich vanilla flavor. Bulleit plays well with many ingredients to be the perfect bourbon for your next Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or bourbon Whiskey Smash.” —Jay Cosico, assistant director of food & beverage, Conrad Los Angeles, Los Angeles

“I like to use Great Jones Bourbon; it’s distilled in New York [and] aged in American oak barrels. The sweet notes of vanilla and light pepper go great with our Corleone cocktail, crafted with amaro and crème de cacao. It’s our twist on a classic Old Fashioned.” —Alessandro Arduini, head bartender, Amarena, NYC

“The best bourbon that I would choose to mix in a cocktail is Garrison Brothers Small Batch. [Hailing] from the heat of Hye, Texas, it is a fun one to [use] in drinks that have a smoky and unique flavor. The bourbon is well balanced and is great in a sour, giving it just a hint of smoke.” —Vinny Spatafore, bartender and beverage operations manager, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Coronado, Calif.

“Buffalo Trace is my favorite as it has the perfect balance of rich flavors and smoothness with its notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice. It adds depth and complexity to cocktails without overpowering them, [and] its versatility shines through in classics and complex cocktails. Its price point is also approachable, especially if you’re running a bar program in NYC.” —Amir Babayoff, bar director, Ophelia, NYC

“Woodinville, a relative newcomer in the world of bourbon, boasts a remarkably rich flavor profile despite its youth. The palate is treated to notes of caramel, deep dark chocolate, and smooth vanilla, resulting in a delightfully sweet finish. While most bourbons are bottled at 80 proof, Woodinville stands out with its 90-proof bottling. This higher proof allows the bourbon to retain more of its robust flavors and character even when diluted with ice or water.” —Deon Togami, beverage director, Prince Waikiki, Honolulu

“My go-to bourbon for cocktails is Old Grand-Dad Bottled in Bond. Not only is it a great value — especially for a 100-proof bottle — but its cinnamon aromas, caramelized oak flavors, dark fruit, and rye-forward mash bill make it perfect for blending in any spirit-forward cocktail. We love it in a Paper Plane, a Brown Derby, a Kentucky Buck, and especially a Gold Rush.” —Michael McCaulley, beverage director, Schulson Collective, Philadelphia

“As a bourbon guy, every bourbon is the right bourbon for a cocktail. But recently, I’ve been enjoying High West Bourbon. It’s a blend of three different bourbons and they age anywhere from two to 12 years. It is delicious and has flavors like oak, vanilla, and spice doing the heaviest lifting. The bourbon has a roundness to its mouthfeel with a nice, medium viscosity. These qualities allow for a large spectrum to create a delicious cocktail.” —Jim Gallen, food and beverage manager, Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

“I often think about the acronym I learned early on in English composition: K.I.S.S., or ‘keep it simple, stupid.’ Sometimes less is more when building cocktails. In the case of an Old Fashioned, the spirit would be the primary focus, and the flavor profile can be drastically different between chosen spirits. When I choose a bourbon for a spirit-forward cocktail such as an Old Fashioned, I like bourbons a bit higher proof than your normal 90-proof standard many bourbons reside at. In this case, I am partial to Four Roses Single Barrel or Old Forester 100, both of which sit at 100 proof. This allows the spirits to really cut through and be the leading stars of the cocktail.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“For a versatile and flavorful option, I always reach for Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Blade and Bow offers a smooth blend where the peaches from the nose carry over and are joined by white pepper, vanilla, and oak. It’s light, enjoyable, [and] a nice balance between sweet and a dash of spice. The finish starts with a touch of heat that mellows into sweeter notes, making it perfect for cocktails like an Old Fashioned.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver, Denver

“I love using WhistlePig Piggyback 100 Proof Bourbon for making cocktails. It has wonderful maple and vanilla flavors while the high proof provides a balance to its natural sweetness.” —Joe Baumgardner, beverage director, Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, Calif.

“When trying to find a bourbon to use in cocktail applications, I try to find something with big flavor notes, but not overly complex so that the subtle flavors get lost in the mix. Old Forester 86 Proof is the best of both worlds. It tastes lovely and nicely complements other ingredients. Old Forester 86 fits well in everything, from a tiki classic like the Saturn to a dryer cocktail like a Boulevardier.” —Will Hancock, food + beverage manager, ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“My personal favorite bourbon for mixing cocktails is Maker’s Mark. I like how light-bodied it is while retaining its character after a shake or stir. It’s a bit on the sweeter side, with fruity notes of pears and sweet apples, brown sugar, and sweet caramel. These flavors are contrasted by orange citrus and black pepper on the finish. Maker’s is definitely my go-to for Old Fashioneds, and it’s perfect for a Whiskey Highball as well.” —Rollin Colmenares, head bartender, RT60 Rooftop Bar and Lounge, NYC

“Knob Creek Small Batch 9 Year is my bourbon of choice; the nutty notes stand out nicely when mixing in your favorite cocktail. The taste stands out particularly in a Manhattan.” —Kristen VanName, assistant director of food and beverage, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Las Vegas

“Being from the Midwest, I love showing off some more small-scale but high-quality wines and liquors that encapsulate the styles and flavors of Wisconsin. One of my favorite bourbons for mixing cocktails is the La Crosse Distilleries Downtown Toodeloo Rock and Rye. La Crosse Distilleries created a rye whiskey made with Wisconsin maple syrup, crystallized honey, and cranberries. Wisconsin is the largest producer of cranberries in the United States, and all the other locally grown and produced ingredients in this rye truly embody what our state has to offer.” —Tyler Flynn, beverage director, EsterEv, Milwaukee, Wis.

