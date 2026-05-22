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It’s the same old trope: A trendy start-up in Brooklyn capitalizes on an of-the-moment fad with hopes of making it big before unceremoniously falling flat. But that’s not the story of St. Agrestis.

While the early days of St. Agrestis largely fall in line with that familiar narrative — it was founded in Brooklyn in an appeal to the growing popularity of aperitivo culture before pivoting to target the more prevalent sober-curious movement — the brand has endured.

St. Agrestis was started in 2014 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gowanus by New York City-based sommeliers Nicholas Finger and Fairlie McCollough. Three years later, the founders left the business in the hands of Louis Catizone, Matt Catizone, and Steven DeAngelo — the trio who revamped the contemporary amaro brand into the nationwide, non-alcoholic powerhouse it is today. Its most popular product, the Phony Negroni, has recorded rapid growth since hitting the market in 2022. Such stellar performance earned the company VinePair’s Next Wave Award for Rising Drinks Brand of the Year in 2025.

From its start as a spirit-focused brand to its buyout by a major player in the U.S. wine industry, here are seven things to know about St. Agrestis.