Walking into any bar or restaurant in 2024, it would be a pretty safe bet that the tables were covered in various spritzes (Aperol, Hugo, Cynar) and Martinis (Espresso, Dirty, or even Sour Cream & Onion). Yes, not unlike 2023, the spritz and the Martini ruled cocktail menus this year. But 2024 also marked the rise of several other trends. There was a significant increase in creative no- and low-ABV menus, an obsession with clarified and carbonated cocktails, and, unfortunately, a massive price hike on bottle and by-the-glass wine lists.

While it’s unlikely that Martini mania or the beloved spritz will go away anytime soon, we suspect there are some new things in store for 2025. We predict some trends that have been incubating for the past few months will take off in dramatic fashion — is it possible for Guinness to get even bigger? — new fads will emerge, and economic factors will continue to shape how we go out to drink, for better or worse.

Here are 11 drinks trends to look out for in 2025.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

White Wine Continues its Rise

Red wine’s long reign over the category might officially be over. While Cab and Merlot got a boost in popularity from claims that they were healthier due to their polyphenol content, red wine’s health halo has subsided and drinkers are now looking to its lighter, lower-ABV counterpart: white wine. Over the past several years we’ve seen major acquisitions of brands — including white wine-focused California wineries Rombauer and Massican by Gallo — signaling that the demand for white wine is on the rise.

People are looking to eat lighter, and we suspect their drinking habits will follow suit (just look at the astronomical rise in seafood restaurants in NYC this year). Smithereens, a new restaurant in the East Village focused on New England cuisine, even opened with an entirely white wine list (with just one red option for the naysayers). We’re not saying every new restaurant in 2025 will serve only Riesling and Chardonnay, but white wine will continue to grow.

New Norms for Wine and Cocktail Pricing

2024 was the year of sticker shock. In many major cities, cocktail prices hit $20, bottles that used to be $50 were hiked up to $90 on restaurant lists, and entry-level Champagnes started at $80 a bottle on wine shop shelves. And it’s possible that prices might further spike with the new administration’s impending tariffs. Now we’re entering 2025 with the proper expectation: Going out to drink is expensive. We suspect that this new reality will continue to shape how and when we go out, and whether or not we choose to drink at a restaurant at all.

More Riffs on Classic Martini Variations

It’s not news that the Martini is hot right now. For the past several years industry pros and new drinkers alike have hopped on the Martini train — whether it be with gin or vodka, an olive or lemon twist, shaken or stirred, wet or dry, or even on the rocks. Bars have also been putting out their own more inventive takes on the cocktail for the past few years, from the Bonnie’s MSG Martini that started it all to the more recent Sour Cream & Onion version at Soho’s new haunt, The Corner Store. Now having an unexpected Martini on the menu is, well, expected. So what’s next? It seems the natural progression is to riff on already-classic Martini variations like the Tuxedo, the Gibson, or the Vesper. Expect to see more drinks like the Riff Raff Club’s Tuxedo No. 39, Tusk Bar’s Mignonette Gibson, and Bridges’ Pepper Vesper on the menu next year.

‘Zebra Striping’ Enters the Vernacular

Mindful alcohol consumption has been a trending topic for the past several years, and though many drinkers have always strived for moderation, there’s a new, buzzy term that might bring this concept top-of-mind in 2025. “Zebra striping,” as people are now calling it, is a strategy that entails subbing a booze-free beverage between each alcoholic drink. Sipping an entire glass of water or a club soda with lime between Manhattans is a sure-fire way to lower your chances of a brutal hangover, and is generally a good way to instill better hydration habits. So don’t be surprised when you hear guests walk into a house party next year proclaiming they are zebra striping that night, we anticipate it being a common occurrence.

Guinness Gets Even Bigger

In 2024, “splitting the G” captured a growing audience on social media. In 2025, we expect this trend to go global. While Guinness is already an iconic brand, with a history going back to the 18th century, the Ireland brewery is definitely having a moment right now. Next year, we expect even more patrons will opt for a Guinness at any given Irish pub or bar where it’s on tap, and we might even see people wearing Guinness merch or more Guinness brand collabs.

Fine Dining Takes on Shots

Shots might have been the last thing you’d expect to see at a high-end restaurant in the past. But we’re seeing more and more fine dining spots embrace the playful nature of shooters. At the Upper East Side’s newly revamped Le Veau d’Or, the cocktail menu has a “Les Shooters” section so guests can start their meal with a Trou Normand, made with frozen Armagnac and fresh green-apple juice, or share some Stinger shots with dessert. Brooklyn’s latest seafood hotspot Theodora also offers a selection of shots on its cocktail menu, and Kent Hospitality Group’s latest opening Time and Tide offers a mezcal shot with uni for $45 — a play on the ever-so-popular caviar and vodka combo. As more diners look for restaurants to provide a full night-out experience for them, expect more “fancy” restaurants to have a little fun with shots.

Coffee Shops Hit Peak Cold Foam

This year, we saw every specialty menu item at Starbucks topped with a buoyant layer of flavored cold foam, and the aesthetic appeal of this frothy topping took off in boutique coffee shops too. As the trend continues to gain steam, we’re seeing more cafés adding cream-topped Einspanner lattes to their repertoires and even coming out with menu items that are more akin to full meals than a quick caffeine hit: Patrons line up daily at NYC’s Dialogue to try their ultra-fluffy carrot cake latte. And even cocktails aren’t safe from the trend. We suspect the cold foam concoctions will only get crazier from here, and are slated to peak in 2025.

Craft Spirits Distillers Might be On The Rocks

While small-production artisanal spirits boomed during the pandemic, the category has seen a significant slowdown, as sales declined in 2024 for the first time in years. The outlook for these brands in 2025 is shaky, with continued issues in the supply chain and high interest rates. Plus, as consumers start to feel the effects of rising prices, they might opt for bigger, well-known brands on the shelf.

Sake Will Break Away from Japanese Cuisine

Tourism in Japan reached record highs in 2024. With many U.S. travelers returning from recent trips to the country, we expect more drinkers will be eager to embrace sake in more situations than just at the sushi counter. While many sommeliers have long pushed to feature sake alongside wine on their menus, it seems like the concept is finally starting to stick. Penny, a buzzy new raw bar in NYC features sake by-the-glass, Carmelia, a new French restaurant in Los Angeles offers glasses of sake and wine side-by-side on its menu, and Chez Fifi, a newly opened bistro on the Upper East Side will offer an extensive selection as well.

Popularity of GLP-1 Drugs Furthers Premiumization

There are several reasons people might be drinking less in 2025, from the rise of the sober-curious movement to more accessible NA beverage programs at bars and restaurants. But let’s not forget one major trend that we don’t think is going away anytime soon: the increased use of weightloss drugs. These medications severely decrease users’ appetites, leading to a lowered desire to eat and drink. We expect that while the quantity of what people drink might decrease, the quality will rise, further fueling premiumization in alcohol.

More Counter Service Wine Bars

With the cost of running a bar or restaurant in many cities across the U.S. going up and up, we predict more wine bars will try to save on labor by switching to a counter service model. Plus, vibey natural wine bars like NYC’s newly opened Plus de Vin, Frog, and Bouquet are embracing a more casual, European-inspired aesthetic, which the counter-service model fits into perfectly. (Some are even ditching wine lists altogether in favor of interactive wine walls.) So expect more laid-back wine bars in 2025, where guests can order a glass of the chilled red — and maybe some french fries — at the bar and post up on the back patio for hours.

*Image retrieved from aboutmomentsimages via stock.adobe.com