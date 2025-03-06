Acidity, tannins, fruit, and overall balance — there are tons of criteria to consider when it comes to reviewing wine, but how does one exactly quantify quality with a number?

Ever since Robert Parker invented the 100-point wine rating system in the late 1960s, it’s become the standard scale that many critics use to judge wine. After all, the system transcends language, making it universally understandable. The scores themselves, however, are not universal. No wine review is completely objective and tastes vary from person to person, so it’s up to consumers to find a critic that they trust.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith breaks down his own wine-reviewing process and discusses how other critics have formed their unique approaches to the 100-point system over the years. Tune in for more.

