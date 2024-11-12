Here at VinePair HQ, we love a good wine bar. And as more and more continue to pop up across the U.S., we’ve noticed some emerging themes — a lot of which have to do with the food they’re serving. While traditional wine bars used to sell cheese and charcuterie and call it a day, this new crop of openings continue to put more emphasis on well-rounded menus. (Some establishments might even be more akin to full-service restaurants, but that’s another story.)

Many wine bars still sling old-school classics like pâté, olives, or sausage, but there are a few new dishes and hot ingredients making their way onto menus across the country. (Did someone say anchovies?) These items fall under a new category that we like to call “wine bar small plates,” and we decided it was time to rank some of these dishes based on shareability, consistency, wine-pairing capability, and general deliciousness.

So, without further ado, here’s our very official list of the top 20 wine bar small plates ranked from worst to best.

20. Big Chunks of Cheese With Not Enough Bread

We’ve all been there: you’re enjoying a beautiful assortment of cheeses, fig jam, and honey when suddenly, there’s no more bread to spread it all on. Utter disaster. In some cases, the cheese can be fine on its own, but with creamier varieties, you can end up leaving much of the board untouched. Or worse, you’re forced to order extra bread for an additional $10.

19. A Big Slice of Bread With Not Enough Cheese

Look, we don’t make the rules. Wine bars just rarely get the bread-to-cheese ratio right. We slightly prefer this outcome to the above, though, as snacking on a piece of bread is usually easier than scooping up chèvre without a proper vehicle.

18. The Seasonal Burrata

There’s nothing trickier than trying to share a gooey blob of burrata four ways. There are the awkward fork motions, the strands of cheese falling on the table mid-transport, and everyone vying for that last, milky bite. Plus, the predictable accompaniments (summer tomatoes and balsamic, fall figs, winter squash, and the like) can get a little tired.

17. Hamachi Crudo

Similar to the seasonal burrata above, this classic small plate feels a little played out. Though fresh, citrusy fish is delicious — and lends itself well to spritzy white wine pairings — we find ourselves passing on the $25 crudo more often these days.

16. A Pretty Plate of Produce

For some bars, it’s all about the aesthetics. And who are we to judge? Aren’t vibes half the reason we go out instead of drinking at home on the couch? But there’s something just a little funny about a plate of fruit or veggies that takes itself too seriously. We love basking in the glory of pristine figs placed delicately around a ceramic plate or freshly picked radishes with salty whipped butter, but sometimes, it feels like these dishes exist surely for the Insta feed.

15. A Tiny Bowl of Olives or Nuts

While these classics can run close to $10 these days, we still have to show some love to these reliable, itty-bitty bowls. These aperitivo-hour staples are always there for us in our moments of need. Want to grab a quick glass before dinner and need something to do with your hands? This one will never let you down.

14. Sweaty Charcuterie

Charcuterie is the undisputed wine bar snacking champ. Rarely will you find a spot that doesn’t offer some form of cured meat — so, why is it listed so far down in the rankings? Well, quality can vary drastically. While you might be rewarded with delicate house-made mortadella or freshly sliced jamón ibérico, more often than not, you’ll be met with a board of sweaty slices of salami that are still stuck together from their plastic packaging.

13. Prosciutto-Draped Cantaloupe

The marriage between a good, in-season cantaloupe and a thin piece of prosciutto is a thing of beauty. But unfortunately, finding that perfectly succulent slice of melon can be a rarity.

12. Pâté

If done well, pâté can be a wonderfully creamy and indulgent pairing for your Champagne or white Burgundy. We also love the more spreadable duck rillettes. That said, there’s a big margin for error here, and forcemeat isn’t always a hit with everyone at the table.

11. Tinned Fish

While tinned fish might be one of the greater trends of the past half-decade, we can’t in good conscience put it in our top 10, considering the restaurant just has to open a package and place it on your table. We do appreciate an extravagant spread with crackers and aioli, though, and tinned fish might be one of the best at-home wine snacks around.

10. Crispy Potatoes

We’re really here for potatoes in any form. From patatas bravas to roasted rosemary fingerlings, it’s hard to go wrong — bonus points if there’s a bathtub sized bowl of aioli to accompany them.

9. Anchovy Anything

Trendy wine bars have majorly assisted the anchovy’s long-awaited rebrand. What was once a dreaded pizza topping that your one weird friend liked is now a hot menu item. Whether they’re speared on a toothpick with olives and peppers gilda-style or simply presented with bread and butter, it’s hard to come across a menu without anchovies these days. Though this might be a delight to some, the anchovy haters are still out there, wondering when they’ll get a chance to hate on the fishy fish again.

8. Croquettes

What’s better than a pre-portioned bar snack to share with friends? While we could go on about a whole list of popular Spanish tapas, croquettes are always a must-order.

7. A Random Pasta

More often than not, going to the bar for “one drink” with your friends will turn into a whole evening out. That means a “small-plates” hang may inevitably turn into a full-on dinner. But don’t worry, as you can always rely on a wine bar’s one random pasta dish to be there for you when you decide you need to load up on carbs.

6. A Heaping Bowl of Beans

If we’ve learned anything from the internet’s most famous Instagram chefs, it’s that a bowl of beans can be an entire meal. Wine bars caught onto this bean extravaganza, and we’re here for it. Beans can be an incredible blank slate for flavor, leaving a lot of room for creativity from the chef.

5. Oysters

Whether they’re served on a simple plate with a humble lemon wedge happy hour-style or atop an intricate seafood tower complete with a mignonette and caviar, oysters always add to the wine bar experience. Even though they likely won’t fill you up, they offer ample pairing opportunities.

4. House-Made Focaccia

With its fluffy, cloud-like texture and endless topping combinations, focaccia is something we rarely find ourselves passing up. As always, bonus points here for the extra carbs.

3. A Big, Hulking Sausage

We really appreciate when a spot takes the time to make its sausage in-house. The French bistro staple evokes the wine bars of Paris, particularly when it’s plated over a bed of pommes purée. Its rich, indulgent flavors can also lend to an endless number of wine pairings — though sometimes, their presentation can make us giggle.

2. Bottomless French Fries

We don’t actually see this on menus as much as we’d like, but man, does a big bowl of french fries hit hard after a few glasses of wine. The greasy, salty, crunchy slivers of potato can pair with basically any wine from Champagne to glou-glou reds. This is our official plea for more wine-bar french fries.

1. Literally Anything on Toast

Can it toast? For wine bars, the answer is always yes. There’s no denying that the scene has catapulted the old standby into another dimension over the past few years, and nowadays, chefs are throwing just about anything on thick slices of sourdough. From seafood-heavy toppings like tuna, crab, sardines, or clams to the more classic tomatoes or crispy mushrooms, toast is where it’s at. It offers the perfect combo of fresh produce, herbs, and fat, all on top of a thick layer of carbs.