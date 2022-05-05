As floral aromas perfume the streets and we restock the allergy medications in our cabinets, all signs point to spring’s arrival. And while these months symbolize growth and new life for most, they also signal the return of some of our favorite warm-weather drinks. While Daiquiris and spritzes remain popular choices, it’s no secret that the Margarita reigns supreme.

The simple cocktail, made with just tequila, lime, and triple sec, is delicious on its own and also prime for spicy and fruity variations.

Here are some of VinePair’s favorite Margarita recipes with which to kick off your warm-weather festivities from Cinco de Mayo on.

Spice up your Margarita with a fresh kick of jalapeño. This recipe adds half a pepper to the classic Marg recipe as well as a bit of agave syrup for balance. The resulting cocktail is vegetal, refreshing, and packs a punch.

While not quite a substitute for green juice, this recipe attempts to make the classic recipe a little less indulgent with the use of fresh orange juice and agave nectar in place of triple sec. Add a salted rim and lime wheel to your glass, and enjoy over plenty of ice.

No triple sec? No problem. This Marg simplifies the classic cocktail’s composition, including just tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in its recipe. The result is balanced and endlessly quaffable — the perfect warm-\weather tipple.

First crafted in the ‘90s in San Francisco, the Tommy’s Margarita gets its name from the restaurant in which it was created. With just a simple swap of agave nectar for triple sec, this variation has become one of the most popular Margarita riffs in America.

A Marg fit for every season, this spiced sipper has a unique depth of flavor imparted by tart blood orange juice and fiery jalapeño syrup. The recipe also calls for reposado rather than the typical blanco tequila, adding a layer of vanilla sweetness from oak contact.

Creamy and tropical, this Margarita is made with blanco tequila, lime, coconut cream, blueberry simple syrup, and a pinch of sea salt. Serve it over crushed ice, and prepare to be instantly transported to the beaches of Mexico.

Tequila’s lesser-known cousin mezcal is taking the world by storm — and for good reason. The agave spirit is bright yet vegetal, and imparts a layer of smoky sophistication to the classic Marg.

Embrace your beachy side with this bright, zesty take on the classic Margarita. To make it, simply combine blanco tequila with lime juice, coconut milk, grapefruit juice, and toasted coconut syrup. Top with a torched cinnamon stick and grapefruit slice for aromatic intrigue.

Made with strawberries, spice, and everything nice, this cocktail offers a beautifully balanced ingredient list that screams “summer.” Blanco tequila, lime juice, sliced serrano peppers, strawberries, and agave commingle in a bright, delicious drink. Serve it in a Tajin-rimmed glass for an extra kick.