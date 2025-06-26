The Fourth of July isn’t necessarily known as a wine holiday, but we’re here to suggest using the upcoming long weekend as an excuse to explore what American wine has to offer. (Though we won’t blame you if you throw a few beers or spritzes in the mix, too.)

If you think you don’t like American wine, think again. The domestic wine scene isn’t all Napa Cab. The country is full of diverse styles, from classics like Willamette Valley Pinot Noir or Finger Lakes Riesling to more off-the-beaten-path finds like cool-climate Syrah from the Central Coast or sparkling Cayuga White from Seneca Lake. There’s something for every drinker — even the most staunch European wine lovers — with many winemakers taking inspiration from Italian rosato, Loire Valley Chenin Blanc, or the Pinots and Chardonnays of Burgundy.

This list celebrates both iconic U.S. producers and inspiring up-and-comers in American wine. So take the approaching long weekend as an opportunity to try something new (or return to an old favorite) from your own backyard. Read on to see our picks for the best American wines to enjoy this Fourth of July.

Best American Wines Under $30

Apollo’s Praise Lahoma Vineyard Dry Riesling 2023

Founded in 2023 by longtime winemaker Kelby James Russell, Apollo’s Praise is a relatively new project in the Finger Lakes. But the winery’s entry-level Riesling has already garnered a dedicated fanbase in New York and beyond. This wine shows the bold side of Riesling with concentrated notes of ripe apricots, mango, and grapefruit. Though the tropical fruit notes shine on the palate, there’s still a bright acidity and salinity that shines through.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

Macari Vineyards Katherine’s Field Sauvignon Blanc 2022

A cold bottle of crisp Sauvignon Blanc should probably take center stage at any sweltering summer celebration. This bottle from Long Island’s Macari Vineyards is a great option. It brings the refreshment with good acidity and subtle citrus notes. There’s even a hint of green pepper on the palate — so save the jalapeños for the nachos.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

Margins Neutral Oak Hotel Red 2023

Though this red blend from California might seem complicated on paper — mixing varieties like Grenache, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Mourvèdre, and more — the wine is undeniably easy-drinking in the glass. It pops with notes of strawberry purée and blood orange, with a lively, almost spritzy energy on the palate. Throw this one in the fridge and bring it out just when the hot dogs come off the grill.

Average price: $24

Rating: 91

Trestle Thirty One Rosé 2023

This wine from the Finger Lakes manages to showcase all the complexities of Cabernet Franc, but packed into a refined and refreshing rosé package. It offers soft notes of honeysuckle, melon, and strawberry tops, and it lands crisp, steely, and dry on the palate, making this cool-climate wine utterly quaffable.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

BloodRoot Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2023

When we picture the long weekend, we like to imagine there will be a lot of freshly grilled seafood dripping with melted butter. BloodRoot’s Sonoma Coast Chardonnay certainly fits the bill for this occasion (and for a great value). It’s aged in a combination of stainless steel, neutral barrels, and a kiss of new French oak, hitting the ideal balance between richness and freshness. Crunchy green apples, Meyer lemon, and a hint of ginger fill the palate, lifted by a light and breezy acidity.

Average price: $25

Rating: 94

VARA Winery & Distillery Silverhead Brut NV

Whether you’re watching in the park or from the comfort of your own couch, when the fireworks go off, it’s time to pop some bubbly. And what’s more on-theme for the Fourth than a traditional-method sparkling wine made in New Mexico? The Silverhead Brut from VARA Winery brings delicate notes of chamomile, citrus, and almonds lifted by an endless stream of small bubbles.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Division-Villages Méthode Carbonique Pinot Noir 2024

Division’s “Villages” series is a tribute to the easy-drinking, entry-level bottles of French regions like Burgundy and Beaujolais. This Pinot Noir bottling is made with carbonic maceration to coax out its juicy, red fruit notes and keep the tannins at bay. The result is a quaffable red wine with pops of cherries, raspberries, and cranberries and a hint of earth. Though this wine takes cues from France, it’s still undeniably Oregonian.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

Haden Fig Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2023

For a taste of the Willamette Valley’s classic, refined Pinot Noir at an approachable price, look to Haden Fig, a new label made in collaboration with Oregon’s renowned Evesham Wood winery. This bottling, sourced from four vineyard sites across the region, brings layers of juicy cherry, raspberry, and rhubarb across the nose and palate. The red fruit notes are balanced by hints of earth and great acidity.

Average price: $26

Rating: 94

Las Jaras Rosato 2022

Inspired by the lush rosatos of Italy, this wine is a blend of Sangiovese, Primitivo, Barbera, Dolcetto, and Vermentino from across Northern California. The combo brings bright red berry notes with savory hints of sun-dried tomatoes and herbs that make it the ideal pairing for any caprese salad or pasta salad. Plus, the playful strawberry cartoon on the label just screams summer.

Average price: $29

Rating: 91

Best American Wines Under $50

Bow & Arrow Union School Vineyard Chenin Blanc 2023

Chenin Blanc is primarily found in France’s Loire Valley, but Bow & Arrow makes a compelling case for the grape variety in Oregon. Sourced from the Willamette Valley’s warmer Union School Vineyard, this Chenin delivers notes of both baked and fresh green apples, with a deliciously rounded, weighty texture that adds complexity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94

Newfound Wines Gravels Red Wine 2022

At barbecues, medium-bodied reds hit just the right spot. This blend of Grenache, Carignan, and Mourvèdre from California packs a punch of ripe fruit flavors like cherries and raspberries, but with some savory hints of herbs and cracked peppercorns. The juicy palate and slaking acidity make this wine a great candidate for a slight chill.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

DuCard Vineyards Rosé 2024

This blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot from Virginia shows a darker, more concentrated side of rosé. It offers notes of ripe strawberries, raspberries, and cherries, with just a touch of green pepper. It’s a fun rosé to sip on its own, but also has enough depth to pair with grilled burgers and charred vegetable skewers.

Average price: $34

Rating: 91

Forge Cellars Railroad Cabernet Franc 2023

The Finger Lakes’ cool climate leads to some beautifully refined red wines, including elegant expressions of Cabernet Franc. This medium-bodied wine from Forge Cellars is sourced from the higher-elevation Railroad Vineyard. The tart red berry flavors and savory green pepper and herb notes make this a great option to pair with a big dish of cowboy caviar or stuffed peppers.

Average price: $34

Rating: 94

Approachment Wine Company Chardonnay 2023

Partners Jessica and Paden West applied their experience from working at top estates in Oregon’s Willamette Valley to start Approachment Wine Company in 2021, and the two are certainly winemakers to watch in the area. Approachment offers a crisp, saline-driven take on Chardonnay with notes of fresh citrus and a lasting acidity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

Big Table Farm Laughing Pig Rosé 2024

Planning a menu of fresh farmers-market vegetables for your long weekend? Stock up on wines from Big Table Farm, a 70-acre estate in the Willamette Valley. There, Brian Marcy and Clare Carver raise hens, pigs, and cows, grow seasonable vegetables, and, yes, make wine. The wines reflect the farm’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, and this expressive Pinot Noir rosé is the perfect accompaniment to a veggie-heavy summer meal. It pops with aromas of orange blossoms and strawberry tops on the nose, and the palate brings tart cherry and bright acidity.

Average price: $36

Rating: 93

Johan Vineyards Savagnin 2022

If there’s one thing that defines America’s winemaking culture, it’s that anything goes. This biodynamic Savagnin from the Van Duzer Corridor is a great example of this. The grape variety is rarely seen outside France’s alpine Jura region, but it works so wonderfully in this windy corner of the Willamette Valley. The wine offers a waxy, textured palate with notes of yellow apples, nectarines, and toasted hazelnuts.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Little Clover Wine Company Cayuga White 2018

The Fourth of July is a great opportunity to swap out your typical Champagne or Prosecco for a domestic sparkler. This unique bottling from the Finger Lakes showcases Cayuga White, a hybrid grape developed in New York State. It’s made with grapes from sustainably farmed estate vineyards, made in the traditional method, and aged for 36 months on the lees. It offers delicate aromatics of honeysuckle and crisp green apples and the palate brings a complex texture.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Ridge Vineyards Frediani Ranch 2022

California’s Ridge Vineyards is best known for its iconic Monte Bello and Geyserville bottlings, but in the heat of the summer, we suggest opting for this lighter-bodied wine from Frediani Ranch. The blend of Valdiguié, Petite Sirah, and Charbono brings ripe and juicy notes of cranberries, blackberries, spiced meat, and herbs. It’s bright enough to chill down but complex and savory enough to accompany a full range of grilled meats and veggies.

Average price: $42

Rating: 90

Marine Layer Aries Chardonnay 2023

Whether you’re catching rays by a body of water or just lounging in a beach chair and using your imagination, it’s always great to have crisp, coastal wine on hand. Marine Layer focuses on the cool, coastal vineyard sites of Sonoma to craft lifted, well-balanced wines. The Aries Chardonnay brings this breezy, ocean-influenced vibe with aromas of green apples, freshly cut herbs, and salted butter, all wrapped in that signature Sonoma Coast acidity.

Average price: $45

Rating: 93

Dunites Wine Co. ODE Syrah 2023

Syrah doesn’t always have to be full-bodied. This expression from the cool, ocean-influenced San Luis Obispo Coast showcases a more high-toned, refreshing side of the grape. The palate offers a complex mix of tart and ripe berries with hints of black pepper and smoked meats. It’s hefty enough to stand up to a burger, but light enough to sip on its own at the picnic table.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

Linden Vineyards Hardscrabble Chardonnay 2020

Winemaker Jim Law was a pioneer in Virginia wine. He founded Linden Vineyards in 1983 when he purchased 76 acres of land on an abandoned apple orchard, and still makes wines that define the region. This wine, sourced from the high-elevation Hardscrabble Vineyard, is wonderfully balanced between rich, rounded fruit notes and more delicate hints of honeysuckle and wet stones.

Average price: $48

Rating: 98

Best American Wines Under $100

Reeve Heintz Vineyard Chardonnay 2022

Another Chardonnay built for seafood pairings, this bottle comes from the Heintz Vineyard on California’s cool Sonoma Coast. Aromas of Meyer lemon, honeysuckle, and saline waft up the nose. The plate brings texture, fruit depth, and acidity in equal measure, resulting in a lively and complex mouthfeel.

Average price: $74

Rating: 95

Valdemar Estates Blue Mountain Vineyard Syrah 2020

Though most of this list is focused on wines that help you keep cool on a hot summer day, sometimes you just need an unabashedly powerful wine to pair with a thick steak or burger. In this case, a rich, peppery Syrah might be your best bet. This example from Washington State brings dark fruit notes of blackberries and stewed plums framed by a grippy tannin structure.

Average price: $75

Rating: 93

Best American Wines Over $100

Hirsch Vineyards ‘Raschen Ridge’ Estate Pinot Noir 2022

Hirsch Vineyards is an icon of American Pinot Noir. So if you’re in the Pinot mood this long weekend, seek out a bottle from this absurdly talented Sonoma Coast estate. This particular cuvée comes from a special place on the property, a convergence of two plots on the western edge of the Raschen Ridge: one that’s exposed to the harsh Pacific winds and fog, which produces intense, concentrated wines, and another that’s more protected, lending to a more delicate expression. The combination of the two sites leads to a complex wine with enticing aromas of cherries, orange zest, and anise. The palate brings dense red fruit famed by fresh acidity and grippy tannins.

Average price: $105

Rating: 98

Corison Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

No matter what the setting, someone at the party will inevitably ask for a glass of Napa Cab. So it’s best to be prepared with an elegant bottle that won’t weigh you down on a steaming hot day. This refined Cabernet Sauvignon from Corison is the perfect one to have on hand for the summer, coming in at just 13.6 ABV. It delivers all the classic Cab notes of plum, blackberries, cocoa nibs, and spice that enthusiasts might look for, but with a wonderfully balanced and lifted palate.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94