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Tequila has been enjoying somewhat of a heyday in the U.S. of late. In addition to the long-established legacy brands, the tequila category is rife with young companies leveraging celebrities and influencers to get noticed. While LALO Tequila is a relatively new producer, its founders have made a concerted effort to do the opposite and set out to make quality juice without any of the bells and whistles.

Eduardo Gonzàlez and David R. Carballido — both from Guadalajara, the capital of Mexico’s famed Jalisco region — met as children and have been friends ever since. The two learned the tequila-making ropes through recreational production of the spirit starting in 2015 and later by sharing it with friends and family under the label Casa Pujol 87. Together with Carballido’s husband, Jim McDermott, the three officially brought LALO to market in 2020. Five years later, VinePair named LALO the Next Wave Awards Spirits Brand of the Year.

From its artisanal approach to its non-booze offerings, here are seven things to know about LALO tequila.

Only three ingredients go into LALO Tequila. Just a trio of ingredients goes into LALO Tequila: water sourced from the Jalisco highlands, Champagne yeast, and six- to seven-year-old Blue Weber agave. The tequila-making process begins by steaming the agave in ovens for roughly one day before juicing the plants with a roller mill. LALO prefers a slow distillation process to help the liquid develop a more complex flavor profile. The team opted for Champagne yeast to facilitate fermentation because it highlights the bright, zippy flavors in tequila. For the final result, brand tasting notes call attention to sweet potato and cinnamon at the forefront of the palate with hints of dulce de leche. LALO isn’t a legacy brand, but a co-founder is part of a legendary tequilero’s lineage. LALO may be just six years old, but the González family’s tequila-making history runs deep. Gonzàlez’s grandfather was Don Julio González, who founded Don Julio in 1942 at just 17 years old. In its early days, the tequila was sold locally, until Don Julio’s son, Edward “Lalo” González, Sr., father of González, Jr., took over as vice president and expanded the now-famed, luxury tequila brand to larger commercial markets. LALO gets its name from a nickname. In Spanish, the name “Eduardo” is often abbreviated to “Lalo.” After initially naming the brand Casa Pujol 87 in 2017, McDermott suggested that the tequila company be officially christened “Lalo” to honor González, Sr. after his passing. Today, the youngest González still goes by the nickname. The brand’s core lineup is made up of just one offering. The brand’s only alcoholic product currently available is the flagship LALO Tequila Blanco. While the brand regularly releases a limited-edition, still-strength blanco and offers a customizable version of its flagship product each holiday season, neither is permanently available. LALO’s founders made a conscious decision to solely focus on blanco tequila to showcase “the beauty of the agave plant in its purest form,” González told VinePair last year. Tito’s Handmade Vodka owns the majority of LALO. In September 2025, Tito’s Handmade Vodka announced it had acquired a majority stake in LALO, the first strategic acquisition in the vodka brand’s history. The move came after years of significant growth for LALO: In 2024, the brand doubled its volume sales year-over-year, and in 2025, Shanken News Daily named it the fastest-growing upscale tequila brand. Part of the brand’s lineup is a tequila-inspired candle. Beyond the booze, LALO crafted an agave- and tequila-scented candle in partnership with the Brooklyn-based perfumery D.S. & DURGA. The candle is titled “Jalisco Rain” and takes inspiration from rainy days in Guadalajara, which locals refer to as “tequila days,” according to the brand’s website. As such, the candle brings notes of blue agave, tequila, wet soil, and rose. LALO has fans on the ATP Tour. In 2025, LALO hosted a ping-pong and tequila activation to celebrate the U.S. Open. In attendance were Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova — two top-20, American, female tennis players. They are both ambassadors for LALO, appearing in campaigns and at branded events. Keys has shared that she prefers her LALO in a Spicy Marg.