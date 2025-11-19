When it comes to Thanksgiving, food is undeniably the star. But, as always, great wine can help enhance the experience. Unlike some holidays where you might want to show off a baller bottle of Champagne or break out a special vintage, Thanksgiving calls for wines that subtly complement the food without overpowering it, or falling into the background.

Finding this balance can be tricky, but there are some tried-and-true rules to abide by that will make scanning the aisles of the bottle shop a little less daunting. In terms of structure, it’s typically a good idea to look for high-acid, low-alcohol wines. The acidity helps break through the richer components of the meal (looking at you, gravy, and butter-topped mashed potatoes) and keeps your palate refreshed bite after bite. Full-bodied wines with higher ABVs can overpower the meal, and aren’t as sessionable over the course of a long day, so tempting as it may be to reach for your favorite Napa Cab, it’s probably best to save it for another time. Some wines that usually fit the bill include Riesling, Chenin Blanc, and Chardonnay on the white wine side and Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Cabernet Franc for the reds.

That said, there’s no one way to enjoy Thanksgiving. No matter how you celebrate, there’s a wine on this list for you. From sparkling rosé to get the festivities started to punchy reds perfect for the holiday table, read on to discover the 30 best wines to drink this Thanksgiving.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the best Thanksgiving wines roundup, our tastings department reviewed the wines that were featured across VinePair’s buying guides throughout the year and compiled a list of the bottles that are best suited for food pairings — specifically those associated with Thanksgiving. We also considered what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S. to ensure a comprehensive selection.

What Makes a Great Thanksgiving Wine

Wines that work well for Thanksgiving typically have bright acidity, are low in alcohol (it’s a long day), and offer flavors that complement the dishes. For example, varieties like Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, and Gamay all offer bright red fruit with hints of herbs and spices, which provide a classic pairing for the holiday’s classic seasonings.

Also, don’t shy away from offering wine with a slight hint of sweetness on the Thanksgiving table. White wines like Chenin Blanc and Riesling with a touch of residual sugar can make a great complementary pairing to the sweeter dishes like cranberry sauce or a sweet potato casserole — especially one with marshmallows.

Thanksgiving is also a great time to highlight American wines. Some on this list include sparkling wine from Oregon, Cabernet Franc from New York, Pinot Noir from Virginia, and even a skin-contact wine from the Sierra Foothills.

Overall, the most important factor is that everyone has something in their glass that they love, so choosing crowd-pleasing wines that can suit a wide variety of palates is always optimal.

The Best Easy-to-Find Thanksgiving Wine

Haden Fig Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2023

Pinot Noir is a classic Thanksgiving wine for a reason. The variety’s natural crunchy red fruit notes and subtle herbaceous hints perfectly match the holiday’s classic cranberry and thyme flavors. And if you’re in a pinch, this great-value bottle from Haden Fig is an easy pick.

Haden Fig is a project out of Oregon’s revered Evesham Wood winery. While both labels offer some single-vineyard Pinot cuvées, this bottling is sourced from four sites across the Willamette Valley. The result is a bright, accessible expression of Pinot Noir with notes of ripe cherries, raspberries, rhubarb, and earth with the thirst-quenching acidity essential for Thanksgiving.

Average price: $26

Rating: 94

The Best Budget Thanksgiving Wine

Fox Run Vineyards Doyle Family Unoaked Chardonnay 2022

The Finger Lakes provide some of the best values the wine world has to offer. And since the region’s high-acid, low-ABV wines are such a great match for the Thanksgiving table, you should head straight to this section of the wine shop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly buy.

This bottle comes from Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake. This unoaked Chardonnay opens with aromas of yellow apples, pears, honey, and flaky salt. The palate balances bright acidity with good depth of flavor. For a wine made without oak, it’s wonderfully complex and layered — and for under $15.

Average price: $14

Rating: 92

The Best Splurge Thanksgiving Wine

Joh. Jos. Prüm Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese 2023

Some classic Thanksgiving dishes beg for a slightly off-dry wine. (Hello, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole!) So having something like a spätlese Riesling on the table is essential.

This expression from the Mosel’s historic Joh. Jos. Prüm winery is sourced from the estate’s esteemed Wehlener Sonnenuhr site, located on steep, slate-based soils. The result is a fresh, mineral-driven wine that comes in at just 8 percent ABV. It has subtle floral notes of honeysuckle and orange blossom, zippy citrus fruit on the plate, and just a touch of perfectly balanced sweetness on the finish.

Average price: $85

Rating: 93

The Best American Thanksgiving Wine

Ridge Vineyards Green & Red Zinfandel 2023

Ridge Vineyards is an iconic American winery. Zinfandel is an iconic American(ish) grape. And it just so happens that this Zinfandel from Ridge Vineyards is the perfect Thanksgiving wine. Zin might have a reputation as a thick, jammy grape, but Ridge makes a number of elegant, site-specific expressions that show off its more refined side.

This bottling comes from Napa’s high-elevation Green & Red Vineyard, which is named for its unique soil composition of red chert-based soils with veins of green serpentine rock. This location lends to a medium-bodied wine, with an ABV of just 13.8 percent (impressively low for Zinfandel). Its mix of tart and ripe blackberry and strawberry notes with touches of earth, cedar, and spice perfectly match seasonal fall flavors. And its bright acidity and soft tannins give it the ideal structure for a long Thanksgiving meal.

Average price: $42

Rating: 95

The Best of the Rest:

The Best Sparkling Wines for Thanksgiving

Domaine Amirault Crémant de Loire Les Quarterons NV

For an affordable bubbly option, look to France’s crémant wines. Made in the traditional method, these can offer similar flavors to Champagne, but at a fraction of the price. This Crémant de Loire brings together Chenin Blanc, Cabernet Franc, and Chardonnay from Domaine Amirault’s Les Quarterons vineyard. Fine bubbles bring forward notes of ripe apples, pears, and citrus.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Barnaut ‘Grande Réserve’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV

No need for baller bottles of Champagne on Thanksgiving. Remember, the food is the focus here! But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have great bubbles on the table. It’s best to stick to more approachable Champagnes, like this great value from Barnaut. It opens with aromas of preserved lemons, yellow apples, and Camembert. The palate offers a steely acidity, a steady stream of bubbles, and a creamy texture that will perfectly complement your buttery mashed potatoes.

Average price: $69

Rating: 93

Soter Vineyards Mineral Springs Brut Rosé 2021

While you’re putting the finishing touches on the big meal, it’s great to have some bubbles on hand to serve eager guests as they wait to be seated. This sparkling rosé from Soter Vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley is a great option. It has perfumed aromas of jasmine and raspberry jam on the nose. The palate brings soft red berry notes with touches of pastry dough.

Average price: $80

Rating: 94

The Best White Wines for Thanksgiving

Strasserhof Pinot Grigio 2023

For those who think Pinot Grigio has no business on the Thanksgiving table, think again. This bottle from the mountainous, high-elevation vineyards of Alto Adige has laser-like acidity that’s more reminiscent of a crisp Chablis than a typical Italian Pinot Grigio. This bottle will keep the palate refreshed and ready for that next bite.

Average price: $23

Rating: 94

Domaine Bersan Saint Bris 2023

It’s basically a given that every get-together will have a die-hard Sauvignon Blanc drinker at the table. But the grape variety’s riper, tropical fruit flavors typically found in bottles from New Zealand can clash with some of Thanksgiving’s classic flavors. This mineral-driven bottle from Saint Bris — a peculiar appellation in Burgundy dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc — offers more subtle notes of grapefruit, green apples, and salty butter.

Average price: $27

Rating: 93

Domaine Oudin Chablis 2022

A crisp, bright Chablis is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, but sometimes can get a little pricey to stock up on if you’re hosting a big group. This great-value bottle from Domaine Oudin delivers all of Chablis’ signature fresh, mineral character at a surprisingly approachable price.

Average price: $34

Rating: 92

Hermann J. Wiemer HJW Vineyard Riesling 2022

One of the most esteemed names in the Finger Lakes, Hermann J. Wiemer makes a lineup of stunning, expressive Rieslings. This bottling comes from the HJW Vineyard, the estate’s original vines planted on Seneca Lake in 1977 that the property recently converted to biodynamics. The area produces Rieslings with rich, concentrated flavor. Lime zest, pineapple, and lemon oil pop on the palate here. Focused acidity keeps the wine bright and refreshing.

Average price: $45

Rating: 94

Cristom Vineyards Eola-Amity Hills Chardonnay 2022

This is a delicate expression of Chardonnay from the Willamette Valley’s Eola-Amity Hills region. Aged in 20 percent new French oak barrels for 11 months, the wine offers just a touch of richness without overwhelming the palate. The palate is precise with fresh citrus, orchard fruit, and honeysuckle. A crisp, saline minerality runs through the wine from start to finish.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Domaine de Bellivière Coteaux du Loir Blanc ‘Vieilles Vignes Eparses’ 2020

Chenin Blanc often goes overlooked during the holidays, but we think this grape’s natural notes of orchard fruit and autumn spice make it a lovely match for fall’s seasonal flavors. This one from the small Coteaux du Loire region offers deep, concentrated notes of baked yellow apples, honey, and anise. The palate’s rich, intense flavor is matched by an equally powerful acidity.

Average price: $68

Rating: 95

Clau de Nell Chenin Blanc 2021

This is another incredibly food-friendly Chenin Blanc to have on the table. This expression from the Loire Valley town of Anjou offers a great balance of crisp fruit and rich texture, with notes of ripe apples, juicy pears, ginger, and spice. The palate brings blazing acidity that’s balanced by a rounded, creamy finish.

Average price: $71

Rating: 94

Early Mountain Vineyards Quaker Run Chardonnay 2021

For those who might prefer a richer Chardonnay, this bottle from Virginia’s Early Mountain delivers a touch of decadence while maintaining balance. The wine is aged on the lees in small barrels for 12 months followed by four months in stainless steel tanks, lending to a layered wine with some crisp, mineral-driven elements complemented by rich vanilla and baking spice notes.

Average price: $85

Rating: 94

The Best Rosé Wines for Thanksgiving

Istine Rosato 2024

As a red wine Sangiovese is revered for its notes of herbs, tomato leaf, and earth. And this wine shows that the grape’s signature savory character can shine through even when it’s made as a rosé. This bottle from Istine pops with wild strawberries, ripe raspberries, sage, and thyme.

Average price: $29

Rating: 93

Aldina Vineyards Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

While the summer’s poolside sipper might not be top of mind when buying wine for this fall holiday, there are some great rosés that offer serious body and complexity that are fit for a big meal like Thanksgiving. This rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma is a great example. It’s a dark magenta color in the glass and offers concentrated notes of hibiscus, strawberry jam, pepper, and earth.

Average price: $32

Rating: 91

The Best Orange Wines for Thanksgiving

Ptujska Klet ‘Halozan’ Orange 2023

Sometimes a large group meal like Thanksgiving just calls for a liter of fun, easy-drinking skin-contact wine. This bottle from Slovenia is full of juicy citrus and tropical fruit notes. Plus, at just 10 percent ABV, it’s perfectly quaffable for the marathon day of eating.

Average price: $19

Rating: 92

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Amber 2023

Verdelho, Albariño, Muscat, and Chardonnay come together in this eclectic skin-contact wine from California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. There are bright aromatics of guava, orange zest, and ginger on the nose, and the palate brings ripe apricot, honey, and mineral notes with a grippy texture.

Average price: $25

Rating: 94

The Best Red Wines for Thanksgiving

BloodRoot Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2023

This is a great value in Sonoma Pinot Noir, punching high above its price point with an elegant, silky structure and complex mix of fruit and earth notes. It opens with aromas of dried herbs and red berries, and the palate brings bursts of tart cherry and cranberry notes.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

Antoine Sunier Régnié 2022

Beaujolais has always had a special connection to Thanksgiving. Just as Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year, Beaujolais Nouveau Day — a day celebrating the first wine released of the year’s harvest — always arrives on the third Thursday of the month. So naturally, Beaujolais is on the brain when buying wine for the holiday. Rather than going for the juicy, candied nouveau wines, though, we recommend looking for a more structured cru bottling. This one from the Régnié cru delivers cherry and blackberry notes with hints of dried herbs, cinnamon, and earth. It’s medium-bodied on the palate with great natural acidity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

Ignaz Niedrist Kalterersee Classico Superiore 2023

Another lighter-bodied red that deserves a spot at the Thanksgiving table is Schiava from Alto Adige. The mountainous, high-evelation region yields a bright, high-toned wine with notes of tart cherries and strawberries flecked with hints of white pepper and minerals. Its thirst-quenching acidity and lively fruit character help cut through the meal’s heavier dishes.

Average price: $30

Rating: 95

Âmevive Gamay 2024

While Beaujolais is often a Thanksgiving staple, Gamay from other parts of the world also fit the bill for the holiday table. This expression from Santa Barbara is light on its feet at an easy 11.5 percent ABV, but the palate still packs a punch of flavor. It pops with tart cherry and strawberry notes with sprinkles of fresh herbs.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Brendan Stater-West Saumur Rouge 2021

Cabernet Franc was essentially built to match fall flavors. The grape’s natural pyrazine content can give the wines notes of thyme and rosemary, mirroring many dishes found around this time of year. This expression from Saumur in the Loire Valley opens with complex savory notes of dried herbs and cedar, giving way to black raspberry, strawberries, and potting soil on the palate.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94

Brij Wines Oso Rouge 2024

Grenache and Mourvèdre are typically considered heavy, bold grapes, but on California’s San Luis Obispo Coast, the varieties show a lighter side. This blend from winemaker Rajat Parr’s SLO Coast project Brij Wines is wonderfully juicy and ripe, but lands light on the palate at just 12.5 percent ABV. It’s brimming with bright notes of cherries, dried flowers, thyme, and pepper.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Nathan K. Cabernet Franc 2020

Outside of the Loire Valley, Cabernet Franc also thrives in New York’s cool-climate Finger Lakes region. The region lends to an acid-driven, medium-bodied wine full of peppery, savory complexity. This bottle from winemaker Nathan Kendall opens with a medley of seasonal herbs on the nose. The palate weaves in flavors of strawberries, blackberries, cedar, and earth.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94

Division Winemaking Company Trousseau 2023

Trousseau is rarely seen outside of France’s alpine Jura region, but Division is doing great things with the grape in Oregon. This expression comes from the organically farmed Abbey Road Farm Vineyard in the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA, and is all about crunchy red fruit like pomegranate, cranberry, and raspberry. The juicy fruit is backed by a ripping acidity and slate-like mineral character.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Ankida Ridge Vineyards Pinot Noir 2022

Situated about 2,000 feet above sea level in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Ankida Ridge crafts elegant, high-elevation wines like this lovely Pinot Noir. Notes of leather, clove, and mushroom lead to ripe red fruit flavors of cherry, cranberry, and raspberry. The palate offers a harmonious balance of fruit, earth, soft tannins, and bright acidity.

Average price: $60

Rating: 98

The Best Dessert Wines for Thanksgiving

Kiona Vineyards Estate Red Mountain Chenin Blanc Ice Wine 2022

This is a truly unique bottling: ice wine, made from Chenin Blanc, grown on Washington State’s Red Mountain? A combination of things we never thought we’d see together, but it works. This vibrant dessert wine brings Chenin’s classic orchard fruit characteristics with ripe pear and caramel apple notes. This is the perfect partner for your favorite apple pie.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Castello di Volpaia Vinsanto del Chianti Classico 2019

Tuscany’s traditional Vinsanto wines are produced by drying out the grapes to concentrate the sugars. The result is a rich, luscious wine with notes of baked apples, caramel, honey, and roasted hazelnuts. The nutty, spiced notes make this a great pairing for pecan or pumpkin pies.

Average price: $90

Rating: 90

FAQs

What is the most popular drink for Thanksgiving?

While there’s no one drink or alcoholic beverage associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, one might assume that wine, beer, and whiskey — specifically bourbon — are all widely consumed on Thanksgiving.

How do you pick wine for Thanksgiving?

To pick an appropriate wine or wines for Thanksgiving, consider first the type of meal you’re having. Will your spread feature turkey as the star? Or perhaps something less traditional, like chicken or a pork loin. Will there be Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce? Once you have a sense of the menu, picking a crowd-pleasing, versatile wine that goes with most things (think Pinot Noir or Chardonnay) is your best bet. You also might consider your own wine preferences or the wine preferences of your guests. If you don’t particularly love Pinot Noir, or you know Aunt Christine prefers white wine, opt instead for a dry Riesling or rosé, or even a sparkling wine.

What wine goes best with Thanksgiving turkey?

In most cases, you can’t go wrong with a Pinot Noir or a Chardonnay when you have a Thanksgiving turkey in mind. But there are plenty of options, as this list demonstrates, for wines that can pair wonderfully with turkey.

Is white or red wine better for Thanksgiving dinner?

Because of its cornucopia of flavors and sheer abundance of food, Thanksgiving is a good time to offer both white and red wine, as different styles of both can pair well with the many dishes offered on Thanksgiving.