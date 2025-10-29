Zinfandel has been central to the American wine industry since its early days — there are still some Zinfandel vines in California that date back to the 19th century to prove it. But that doesn’t mean the grape has always gotten the love and appreciation it deserves.

The variety hit a few snafus over its long history in the U.S., particularly with the invention of “White Zinfandel” in the 1970s — the sweet, deeply hued rosé wine that damaged the reputations of both Zinfandel wines and dark rosés in one fell swoop. Beyond these pink wines, red Zinfandels weren’t highly regarded, either, with over-extracted, over-oaked expressions leading many to believe the grape could never produce refined, terroir-driven wines. Over time, Zinfandel vines were pulled up in favor of more lucrative grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir.

But there are some winemakers interested in digging into the history of America’s signature grape, finding old (sometimes forgotten) sites and making stunning, site-specific Zinfandels. Here, we highlight some of the producers that were pioneers in this mission, like Ravenswood and Ridge Vineyards, as well as some newer producers turning their attention to the oft-maligned grape.

We tasted a range of Zinfandels from up and down the West Coast as well as one stand-out expression from Croatia (where, it turns out, the grape is originally from). Here are the 30 best Zinfandels to drink in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Zinfandels to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Zinfandel roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best Zinfandels to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Zinfandel from the U.S.

Gagnon-Kennedy Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel 2023

The history of the Napa Valley is still being written. Every generation gives the industry a new set of skilled producers, doing innovative work in the vineyard and winery. Some push Napa Valley further into the future with new ideas, while others give a nod to the past by respecting the older traditions while using modern thought to achieve greatness in a bottle like Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards.

Marc Gagnon is one of the standout winemakers shaping this generation of Napa. He is laser-focused on quality in every aspect of the winemaking process from vine to bottle. And he and his partner Michael Kennedy are making wines that will go down in the history of wine in the Napa Valley as some of the best bottles around. Together, they make a few labels under the Fraiche Wine Group umbrella, and one of the most exciting is the Gagnon-Kenedy line of wines, each sourced from 19th-century vineyards.

This Zinfandel is from a historic vineyard planted in 1886 on the back of Mount Veeder in Sonoma’s Moon Mountain District. The site was farmed by the talented Brenae Royal for a decade. To say this wine is incredible is just scratching the surface. Every aroma, flavor, and texture is balanced in the exact right place.

The wine pops on the nose with savory notes of black tea and olive brine. Along for the ride are pleasant aromas of sandalwood and blackberries with some black pepper for good measure (think Northern Rhône Syrah). The palate offers soft, elegant fruit and warming cooking spices. This is a true American classic.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 98

The Best Zinfandel from Outside the U.S.

Zlatan Otok Crljenak 2018

Though Zinfandel has long thrived in the U.S., and is widely considered to be California’s signature grape, the variety’s home is actually Croatia, where it’s known as Crljenak Kaštelanski. In 2001, grape geneticist Carole Meredith and a team from Croatia used DNA technology and a lot of vineyard visits to find the origins of this variety and found it was the red “Crljenak” wine of Kaštela, a town on the Dalmatian coast. We don’t see enough of these wines on our market so when this wine came through the tasting room the excitement was palpable.

Zlatan Plenković, a fisherman with no formal winemaking training but a fierce belief in the potential of coastal Croatian wines took the plunge to start Zlatan Otok in 1986. It was kind of a big deal since it was only the second private winery to open following Croatia’s independence. He was a pioneering presence in the region.

The grapes for this wine are hand-harvested and the wine is aged in large Slavonian and French oak barrels for 12 months. The result is one of the best examples of the original Zinfandel on our market.

This wine is downright amazing — and is already aging beautifully. It opens with dense fruit notes that border on savory, like cooking down wild berries without sugar and enjoying the earthiness of the compote. The palate is full of plush fruit from plums to black raspberries, with hints of autumnal spices. It offers stunning balance, with good acidity and well integrated tannins. This wine is not only beautiful but a road map to our history with this grape.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 98

The Best of the Rest:

The Best Zinfandels Under $25

Granite Hill Cellars Old Vine Zinfandel 2023

Zinfandel is a true American variety due its ability to produce delicious wines at any price point. And this is a great example from Lodi for under $15. It has pops of bright berry fruit with some campfire smoke in the background. The palate is solid and juicy, making for a good everyday Zin.

Average Price: $14

Rating: 90

Cline Family Cellars Ancient Vines Zinfandel 2022

The Contra Costa AVA, located just east of San Francisco, is a wine- growing region with a history dating back to the Gold Rush. Today these American-ancient vines are disappearing due to urban development. This is a core piece of our wine history and the Cline family is doing what it can to keep it alive. This Zinfandel is made with a selection of vines from across the Contra Costa AVA, including some that are well over 100 years old. The nose brings notes of stewed fruit, aged balsamic, and worn leather. The palate is rich and fleshy with soft, deep fruit.

Average Price: $15

Rating: 95

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Old Vines Zinfandel 2022

It’s Thanksgiving — or any big dinner for that matter — and you’re in a pinch. You need a few bottles of well-priced, quality wine from a store that’s still open. This is your lifeline. It’s affordable and widely distributed. It’s a very solid old-vine Zin from Sonoma with a savory nose and pops of black and blue fruit. The palate is balanced and even with soft tannins and good fruit depth. Crowd pleaser 100 percent.

Average Price: $22

Rating: 90

The Best Zinfandels Under $30

Boeger Winery Walker Zinfandel 2022

Not all Zinfandel comes from Napa and Sonoma. The grape has been on the West Coast for so long that it can be found all over the state of California. This Zin comes from the high-elevation El Dorado AVA, tucked into the Sierra Foothills. The majority of the fruit for this wine is sourced from the Walker Vineyard, a site that dates back to 1980. The area’s history is deep, so it makes sense that Zinfandel lives in these hills. This wine has nice, deep aromas of black plum and cherry on the nose with a touch of oak and some pepper. The palate is calm with soft tannins and a juicy core of fruit.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 92

Bedrock Wine Co. Old Vine Zinfandel 2023

Morgan Twain-Peterson’s father was known as the “Godfather of Zinfandel” in the ‘80s when he was the winemaker for the legendary Ravenswood Winery. Twain-Peterson, along with partner Chris Cottrell, now make delicious Zin under their own label. Bedrock Wine Co. focuses on historic vineyard sites across California, including many plots of old- vine Zinfandel that come together to make this bottling. The nose is savory with wild berries, baking spices, and a soft vanilla aroma. The palate is deep and soulful with plunging fruit depth and wonderful acidity doing the work to keep everything in place.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 93

Dancing Sonoma Fresh Take Zinfandel 2023

In 2022, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Lauren Russell started restoring a vineyard in Northern California’s Dry Creek Valley. The vineyard was home to 12 acres of Zinfandel, and records indicate that many of the vines are over 80 years old. Dancing’s Fresh Take bottling has a drop of Carignan and a dose of Petit Verdot to round things out, and the result is delicious. The nose is floral and bright with aromas of ripe cherry, orange blossom, and pepper. The palate is super approachable, with juicy fruit and with great acidity. It has a lean, old-school Cali vibe but with a modern twist.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 90

DeLoach Vineyards Russian River Valley Zinfandel 2023

Zinfandel is central to the story of DeLoach Vineyards. The winery was founded by Cecil and Christine DeLoach in 1970 when they purchased 24 acres of old-vine Zinfandel in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley. And that’s where the estate still stands today. On the nose, aromas of black tea and autumn leaves mingle with peppercorns and blackberries. The mouthfeel has a fleshy softness, balanced by a very present yet well-managed acidity.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 93

The Best Zinfandels Under $50

Notre Vue Estate Balverne Zinfandel 2021

The Notre Vue Estate is perched on a stunning ridge in Sonoma, overlooking 710 acres of vineyards. This location inspired the winery’s name, which translates to “our view” in French. This Zinfandel, sourced from the Russian River Valley, is co-fermented with small percentages of Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Petite Sirah, giving it a ripe, juicy palate. It’s plush and approachable with notes of wild berries, plums, and a hint of black pepper. The mouthfeel is wonderful with a slight grip around the edges and a medium depth of fruit.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 93

Ridge Vineyards Green & Red Zinfandel 2023

California’s iconic Ridge Vineyards is one of the state’s best-known Zinfandel producers, committed to sharing site-specific expressions of the grape. This bottling comes from the Green & Red Vineyard in Napa Valley that’s named for its unique soil composition: red chert-based soils with veins of green serpentine rock. The nose opens with subtle blackberry and strawberry aromas and touches of earth, cedar, and spice. The palate is impeccably balanced, with notes of fresh berries dusted in herbs. The bright acidity and minerality keep the abundant fruit in check.

Average Price: $42

Rating: 95

Dry Creek Vineyard Old Vine Zinfandel 2022

Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley is known for its Zinfandel. The area is home to a historic concentration of old vines that never really left. Made from vines over 95 years old, this wine helps keep the history of this place alive. Rhubarb and olive tapenade welcome the nose with touches of espresso and wild berry fruit. The mouthfeel is rich with a grippy edge. The finish is lingering and pleasant.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 92

Ironstone Vineyards Rous Vineyard Ancient Vine Zinfandel 2021

Ironstone’s Kautz family has been farming in California’s Lodi area since 1926, and the vines used to make this wine were planted in 1909. You can sense the history in this bottle made from the low-yielding old vines in Lodi’s Rous Vineyard. The nose has aromas of pepper, wild raspberries, blackberry jam, and Earl Grey tea. The mouthfeel has soft, fleshy fruit and a touch of vanilla from 10 months of aging in French oak barrels. It’s a classically plush Zin, without going overboard.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 92

Sky Vineyards Mt. Veeder Zinfandel 2016

After working with Napa icons like Beaulieu and Mayacamas Vineyards, Lore Olds founded Sky Vineyards in 1973. He established the winery on a high-elevation site near the peak of Mount Veeder — wide open to the expansive skies. This vineyard produces elegant, lifted expressions of Zinfandel. Aromas of worn leather, wild berry compote, and cured tobacco leaf welcome the nose. The palate is medium-bodied with subtle notes of autumnal baking spices. The fruit and tannins are seamlessly integrated. This is a beautifully aged Zin.

Average Price: $46

Rating: 95

Kokomo Winery Timber Crest Vineyard Zinfandel 2023

Winemaker Erik Miller and grower Randy Peters are one hell of a match. If you visit their homey and welcoming tasting room and get a chance to speak with Miller, have a seat, you’ll be there for a while. His attention to detail and approach to wine is so focused that he can speak about it for hours. Sit with Peters and you will get chapters of Dry Creek Valley wine history. Together, they make wonderful wines that we at VinePair have enjoyed over the years. With this being our first taste of one of their Zinfandels, it reinforces this amazing partnership. This wine is incredible. The nose is savory with notes of black tea, tree bark, and cooking herbs, accented by tangy boysenberries. The palate is soft and deep with quiet, edgy tannins and a waft of herbs and savory earth.

Average Price: $48

Rating: 96

The Best Zinfandel Over $50

Chateau Montelena Estate Zinfandel 2022

Chateau Montelena is known for its 1973 Chardonnay — yes, the one that beat out some of France’s best bottles in the 1976 Judgment of Paris. But the winery is more than just a moment in time, it’s part of the fabric of American wine history. So it makes sense the estate would also make a great Zinfandel. The nose features elegant waves of cranberry and blueberry fruits with the slightest hints of citrus peel and pepper. The mouthfeel is savory and soft with a slight tannic frame. Elegant. Historic. Delicious.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 97

Seghesio Family Vineyards Cortina Zinfandel 2023

Seghesio Family Vineyards has been in operation since the late 19th century, since Edoardo Seghesio and his partner Angela planted their first Zinfandel vines in Sonoma County. Today, Zinfandel is still part of the family’s pride and joy, as the winery produces a full lineup of different Zinfandel expressions. We were particularly impressed with the Cortina bottling from the Dry Creek Valley. It has peppery wild berries on the nose with wafts of black olives and soil. The mouthfeel has a welcoming depth with more savory spices on the palate. The balance of this wine is spectacular.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 95

Stewart Cellars Napa Valley Zinfandel 2022

For a winery known mostly for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Stewart Cellars also makes a stunning Zinfandel. It has a deep core of flavor: freshly brewed coffee, blueberries, black peppercorns, and earth. The wine has a rich mouthfeel with fruit that soaks into your palate. It has extremely soft edges and beautiful fruit.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 94

Ravenswood Winery MacMurray Vineyard Zinfandel 2023

Winemaker Joel Peterson founded Ravenswood Winery in 1976 and his dedication to the Zinfandel grape earned him the title “the Godfather of Zinfandel.” He wasn’t the first to make wine from this variety; far from it, but he was the first to really show the grape’s ability to express a sense of place by making site-specific bottlings. And in 2025, Ravenswood is back, working with Michael Eddy-Cort to bring the winery’s original vision to life, producing terroir-driven Zins from iconic California sites. This bottling comes from the MacMurray Ranch vineyard, a celebrated hilltop site above the cool Russian River Valley AVA. The nose opens with aromas of mocha, vanilla, and earth. The mouthfeel is wonderful with a soft core of fruit supported by bright acidity. The evenness on the palate is the success of this wine and it only improves with some air time.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 94

Croix Estate 1904 Zinfandel 2023

As you may have guessed by its name, this wine is sourced from a vineyard planted in 1904. It’s made with 90 percent Zinfandel and 10 percent Alicante Bouschet from the Croix Estate Vineyard in Sonoma’s Laguna Ridge area. This results in an inky, jammy wine with a lot of character. There’s a layer of heat that hovers above black olive, vanilla, and wild berry fruit aromas. The palate is full-bodied, with a hearty 15.1 percent ABV, but the wine’s plush fruit and savory edge keep the alcohol in check.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 92

Dunites Wine Co. Bedrock Vineyard Zinfandel 2024

Dunites Wine Co. is based on the San Luis Obispo Coast, but the winery ventured beyond its home region when given the opportunity to work with this historic site. Located in Sonoma, the Bedrock Vineyard is home to 27 different grape varieties, with the oldest vines dating back to 1888. Bottled as a field blend, Dunites showcases the lighter side of Zinfandel in this well-balanced wine. The nose brings notes of blackberry jam and Earl Grey tea. The palate is savory with wild berries, autumn spices, and soil. It’s medium bodied with wonderful acidity lifting the fruit.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 94

Matthiasson Wines Old Vine Zinfandel Armor Plate Vineyard 2022

This Zinfandel comes from Sonoma’s organically farmed Armor Plate Vineyard. This site was planted in the 1890s, making the Zin vines about 130 years old. Matthiasson is known for making wines with a light touch, and at 12.5 percent ABV, this bottle is a great example. The nose offers aromas of black cherry, plum, and black tea with a hint of nori. The palate is even with mild fruit, a touch of balsamic, and great acidity.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 92

Mauritson Wines Grower’s Reserve Zinfandel 2023

The Mauritson family has been growing grapes in the Dry Creek Valley since 1868. But it wasn’t until the 1990s that the family started producing and bottling wine of their own. Zinfandel is at the heart of what they do, and the Growers Reserve bottling — made from a selection of distinctive vineyards across the Dry Creek Valley — showcases Mauritson’s commitment to the grape. Aged for 14 months in 100 percent French oak, it opens with notes of vanilla and baking spice. The mouthfeel is an exceptional balance between rich, ripe berry fruit and acidity.

Average Price: $60

Rating: 98

Buena Vista Winery Private Reserve Zinfandel 2023

Founded in 1857 by Hungarian immigrant Agoston Haraszthy, the self-proclaimed “Count of Buena Vista,” this winery is central to Sonoma’s history. This Zinfandel, sourced from warmer spots in Sonoma Valley to maximize the rich fruit character, is a wonderful testament to one of the biggest personalities in American wine. This is a classic, full-bodied Zin with notes of blackberry jam and herbs. The palate is deep with silky fruit, a good dose of oak, and soft tannins.

Average Price: $64

Rating: 92

History Wine The Pines Vineyard Zinfandel 2020

Outside of California it’s not easy to find old Zinfandel vines, but the Stoller Wine Group found some in the Columbia Valley. They come from The Pines Vineyard, a steep, terraced site that was planted in the late 19th century by an Italian stone mason with cuttings from Italy. (Sadly, the 2020 bottling is the last vintage History made from this plot.) The nose is welcoming with aromas of ripe raspberries, orange zest, tarragon, and thyme. The mouthfeel is impeccable with soft fruit and a vibrant mix of spices. The acidity is perfect and the depth is just right.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 96

Pali Wine Co. Tower 15 ‘Enz Vineyard’ Zinfandel 2021

The Enz Vineyard is an ancient site, planted in the late 1800s in California’s Lime Kiln Valley. This is the source for Pali Wine Co.’s Tower 15 Zinfandel. The vines are dry-farmed, resulting in a rich concentration of fruit, from black cherry to punchy cranberries. The fruit is complemented by savory hints of black olives, black tea, and pepper. The palate is inviting with soft, fleshy fruit and barely-there tannins.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 94

Hartford Family Winery Russian River Valley Zinfandel 2023

The Hartford family produces over two dozen wines, and about half a dozen of them are Zinfandels. This says a lot about the family’s love for this variety. This expression from the Russian River Valley offers coffee and cranberry notes on the nose with a dollop of oak. The palate is even and refreshing with a salty minerality that helps contrast the ripe fruit.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 90

Ballentine Vineyards Reserve Zinfandel 2022

Ballentine Vineyards sources fruit for its Reserve Zinfandel bottling from the Pocai Ranch, a warm site on the southern end of Calistoga. The area lends to a big, ripe Zinfandel that comes in at 15.9 percent ABV. And though it’s definitely full-bodied, it still manages to be well balanced. The nose brings notes of ripe blackberries, stewed plums, toasted coconut, and spiced meat. The mouthfeel is rich and concentrated, but with a solid structure that holds it all together.

Average Price: $75

Rating: 94

Denner Paso Robles Zinfandel 2023

Denner sources this wine from the Willow Creek District AVA, a high- elevation section in the western part of Paso Robles. The area’s limestone soils and diurnal shifts lead to a lifted, balanced expression of Zin. Aromas of cranberries and earth fill the nose, and the palate offers concentrated blackberry and cherry flavors with a slight tannic edge.

Average Price: $80

Rating: 93

Violet’s Paradise Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel 2023

In 2015, Brenae Royal became a vineyard manager for Sonoma’s Monte Rosso Vineyard — one of the most celebrated, coveted, and historic sites in the U.S. For a decade she and her vineyard dog, Violet Mae, farmed and protected this special spot on the planet. Now Royal has her own label, Violet’s Paradise, named for her trusted companion. This Zinfandel from the Monte Rosso Vineyard is a masterclass in bringing out this variety’s true character. It’s lifted and bright with notes of citrus peel, ripe berries, and spiced meat. Soft tannins are present and accounted for, playing a supporting role to the fruit. This harmonious wine is an American triumph.

Average Price: $100

Rating: 98

FAQs

Where is Zinfandel from?

Originally the Zinfandel grape was from the country of Croatia. DNA profiling in the late ‘90s shows that it has the same genetic makeup of the native Tribidrag grape, also known as Crljenak Kaštelanski.

Where is Zinfandel grown?

Zinfandel as we know it grows mostly on the West Coast of the United States. It is mostly concentrated in the Dry Creek AVA and the Lodi AVA, though it is prevalent across Sonoma County. It can also be found in smaller quantities in Oregon and Washington State.

What is old-vine Zinfandel?

There is no official definition for old-vine Zinfandel but it is generally agreed upon that a vine 50 years or older is considered “old” or “ancient.” Some consider 30 years to be enough. Since there are so many historic sites in California, it’s more common to see this designation on Zinfandel bottlings from the state than other grapes.