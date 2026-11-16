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Almost 20 years into the Bourbon Boom, there are few hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From major distilleries to non-distilling producers, brands are fighting for shelf space as the market undergoes contraction. Somehow, Four Roses has still managed to fly under the radar, at least relative to its scale.

For all its assets — 10 distinct recipes, a vaunted single barrel program, and 600,000 barrels of whiskey — one of Four Roses’ hallmarks has been a low-key approach to marketing. Across decades, that’s meant a focus on straight bourbon while eschewing industry trends like novel blends and cask finishes.

“What some newcomers to the hobby might consider a lack of flash, enthusiasts and loyalists see as reliability,” says Steve Berman, a whiskey content creator and longtime Four Roses fan. “For the mega-nerds among us, we love the isolation from the hype-chasing profit-driven dime-a-dozen trend chasers. But for the general market, the typical consumer could see the lack of pizzazz as a turnoff.”

Yet the distillery’s approach is quickly changing. In 2026, Four Roses introduced its first-ever experimental series, which finished whiskeys in mizunara, honey, and chestnut barrels. The distillery also introduced its oldest-ever bourbon via the ultra-premium “Anthology” line, which sits a tier above its annual Limited Edition Small Batch.

Beyond product expansion, Four Roses generated the year’s biggest bourbon news. In February, Gallo announced intent to purchase the distillery for $775 million; the deal was finalized in early April. For the first time since 1943, Four Roses is back under domestic ownership.

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Gallo seems keen on a push toward premiumization, a move popular with distillery staff. But even with new owners, more resources, and lots of whiskey, Four Roses may still have to play catch up as customers simultaneously demand both authenticity and innovation.

No matter the market conditions, it’s a tricky balance — one master distiller Brent Elliott seems remarkably thrilled to tackle.

A Modern History of Four Roses

As a brand, Four Roses traces its history back to 1888. The distillery itself began in 1910, when the Lawrenceburg, Ky. facility came online as Old Prentice. Canadian giant Seagrams acquired the company in 1943. By the late 1950s, Seagrams discontinued U.S. sales of Four Roses straight bourbon, instead focusing on blended whiskey made with neutral grain spirits — though Four Roses straight bourbon was still sold in international markets, including Europe and Japan.

Seagrams divested from spirits in the 1990s, and Four Roses changed hands in rapid succession: first to Vivendi Universal, then briefly to both Pernod Ricard and Diageo. In 2002, Kirin purchased Four Roses, retaining the right to distribute internationally. The Japanese firm moved to remove lower-quality blended whiskey from shelves, reintroducing Four Roses straight bourbon to Kentucky and eventually nationwide. After almost 50 years, the move elevated Four Roses from America’s bottom shelf, a transition bolstered by the introduction of Single Barrel and Small Batch expressions in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

“They’re in a peculiar position where the brand has a ton of history, but its bourbon offerings have only been available in the U.S. market for a couple of decades.”

Those changes were championed by Jim Rutledge, a longtime Seagrams employee who served as master distiller between 1995 and 2015. Rutledge was eventually succeeded by Elliott, a chemist who started with the company in 2005. Between 2015 and 2019, Four Roses underwent significant expansion and doubled capacity from 4 to 8 million proof gallons per year.

By the mid-2020s, the distillery settled into its role as something of a quiet giant. While competitors launched new, often experimental offerings, Four Roses seemed content to focus on its core. That meant no cask finishes, no rye whiskey, and — outside of distillery-only single-barrel offerings — one limited release per year.

“They’re in a peculiar position where the brand has a ton of history, but its bourbon offerings have only been available in the U.S. market for a couple of decades,” says Justin Thompson, co-founder of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a boutique store and bar specializing in rare and vintage whiskeys. Thompson regularly collaborates with Four Roses on events, including an annual “Ultimate Bourbon Weekend” aimed at the high end consumer. From his perspective, a lower profile means there’s still opportunity to introduce the brand to new fans, even if they’re seasoned drinkers.

The Gallo Acquisition

To many in the industry, the acquisition was hardly a shock. Starting in October 2025, Kirin shopped around Four Roses for a purported asking price of $1 billion. The move was part of Kirin’s shift to health and biotech as it moved beyond beverage alcohol.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based Gallo was hungry to expand its spirits portfolio, which includes brands like High Noon, Don Fulano Tequila, and Horse Soldier Bourbon. And when they inked the deal this April, Gallo didn’t only acquire the Four Roses brand and distillery, but also the company’s 34 operating warehouses and roughly 600,000 barrels of aging whiskey.

One of Gallo’s first moves as owner was to reassure Four Roses employees that nothing would change in day to day operations.

“The first thing they said when they came on site was, ‘We’re here to do no harm, and we promise we would not have bought you if we thought you were broken,’” Elliott says.

New Innovations and Growing Into Premium

True to its word, Gallo has approached running Four Roses with a light touch, at least from Elliott’s perspective. While he admits to anxiety during the acquisition process, Elliott says Gallo’s first seven months have seen few hiccups in production. Gallo has thrown its weight behind innovation, including faster ideation and approval processes.

Beyond a quicker pipeline, Elliott is especially excited about Gallo’s extensive lab resources. In conjunction with the company’s California-based researchers, he’s hoping to map the full spectrum of compounds produced across Four Roses’ five yeast strains. It’s a decade-long project, one that requires significant time and monetary investments.

“You have to give Kirin all the credit in the world for committing to introduce Four Roses to the domestic market and securing a foothold right at the start of the Bourbon Boom. But I feel Gallo will have a better understanding of the marketing required to drive demand efficiently, especially on the bar and restaurant side of the business.”

In the meantime, Elliott is tinkering with more cask finishes, as well as expanding the Anthology Series. Released in July, the first Anthology numbered roughly 1,200 bottles. The Kentucky-only release carried an MSRP of $500 and sold out within hours. On a recent visit, Elliott gave me and Thompson’s group a peek at next year’s release, which includes a new batch of 21-year single barrels. The process involves painstaking assessment of every cask, and Elliott expects to reject at least 10 percent of earmarked barrels.

“If I had a criticism of [Four Roses] a year ago, it would have been to add more variety in their high end limited releases,” says Caroline Paulus, whiskey historian at Justins’ House of Bourbon, who organizes vintage tastings of the brand. “But between Anthology and the mizunara and honey finishes, I think they’ve knocked that out of the park.”

The distillery is also embracing new recipes, including two additional mash bills first distilled in 2024. Elliott has also teased the potential of a Four Roses rye, while emphasizing there are no immediate plans to begin production.

For all its upsides, innovation comes with potential pitfalls. New products give Four Roses a chance to attract new customers, especially at the top shelf. At the same time, innovations risk diluting what Berman calls “the perceived purity of the brand,” especially after a multi-decade emphasis on classic straight bourbons.

“There are few other brands, perhaps only Willett, where the online crowd obsesses over barrel runs, chases down lot numbers, and memorizes the folklore of short barrels and one-offs,” he says.

It will be years before we know exactly how Four Roses’ renewed focus plays out. Whiskey itself is a slow business. And capturing high-end consumers is as much about marketing as it is great liquid. But to many fans, pundits, and partners, today’s Four Roses is better poised to win over hearts and minds. Pairing new whiskeys with the brand’s heritage could be especially effective in an industry still driven by word of mouth.

“You have to give Kirin all the credit in the world for committing to introduce Four Roses to the domestic market and securing a foothold right at the start of the Bourbon Boom,” says Thompson. “But I feel Gallo will have a better understanding of the marketing required to drive demand efficiently, especially on the bar and restaurant side of the business.”