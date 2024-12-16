If gin has historically been misunderstood and overlooked in the U.S., the tides are turning, with cocktails like the Martini and the Negroni reentering the zeitgeist and igniting new excitement around the spirit for consumers and distillers alike. Traditionally defined by its juniper-forward profile, this “ginaissance” has inspired producers all over the globe to incorporate new botanicals in their recipes, resulting in unique flavors worthy of a try.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of gins to gift this holiday season that demonstrate the best the category has to offer right now, and at every price point. For G&Ts, Gimlets, and more, every home bar needs a quality bottle of gin. Here are seven of the best to gift to your nearest and dearest this holiday season.

Best Budget Gin: Stratusphere London Dry Gin by New Amsterdam

Best Splurge Gin: Dyfi Gin Pollination

Best Gin for Beginners: Suntory Roku Gin

Best Gin for Geeks: Three Societies Korean Single Malt Gin ‘Jung One’

Best Gin for Cocktail Lovers: Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Best Gin to Impress: Staple Gin

Best Gin for Tequila Drinkers: Condesa Gin ‘Clasica’

Best Budget Gin

Stratusphere London Dry Gin by New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam might be better known for its vodka lineup, but the brand also produces a collection of gins worthy of a spot on every home bar. Stratusphere London Dry Gin — which is different from The Original with a bright green screw cap — is an excellent example of an affordable gin that punches well above its weight class. Bottled at 47.3 percent ABV, it delivers a crisp profile defined by citrus and, of course, juniper. Its traditional profile and slightly elevated ABV ensure the spirit holds its own in mixed classics like the Last Word and the Negroni, but it also makes a wonderful Martini.

Average Price: $15

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Gin

Dyfi Gin Pollination

This small-batch Welsh gin is a labor of love, and the care that goes into crafting it can be tasted with every sip. Produced at the Dyfi Distillery — a UNESCO-recognized World Biosphere Reserve — the gin contains 17 botanicals hand-foraged for over 10 months of the year by co-founders Danny and Pete Cameron. The 45 percent ABV spirit is distilled in the London Dry style, though offers a wider range of flavors than the juniper-dominant profile that typically defines the category. Fresh, vibrant, and rich, it’s a unique-tasting gin well worth its $70 price tag.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 92

Best Gin for Beginners

Suntory Roku Gin

Gin is often unfairly judged as a spirit solely defined by its juniper notes, and because of that, those who aren’t fans of the berry’s distinct flavor may be tempted to write off the category altogether. If you have a skeptic or a newbie in your life, Beam-Suntory’s Roku Gin is a perfect introduction to the world of gin. Roku, which translates from Japanese to “six,” alludes to the number of traditional botanicals used to craft this citrus-forward, new-age gin. Each of the Japanese botanicals — sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, and sanshō pepper — is combined with eight traditional gin botanicals that come together to create a delicate, clean-tasting, floral gin marked by pops of citrus and vegetal pepper notes. Tasty, affordable, and capable of playing well in several cocktails, Suntory Roku Gin is ideal for those just beginning on the gin journey.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 93

Best Gin for Geeks

Three Societies Korean Single Malt Gin ‘Jung One’

Single malt Scotch is a beloved spirits category, and its popularity has inspired producers in other categories to experiment within the niche. Jung One is the very first gin we’ve come across using the single malt grain terminology. The malted barley base imbues the gin with a savory, earthy aroma accented by less expected botanicals like sansho pepper, pine needles, baby ginseng, and perilla leaves. Together with more traditional citrus, juniper, and coriander notes, this gin makes for a complex and layered drinking experience. Highly textural and extremely unique, this Korean bottling is a run-don’t-walk type of purchase for the gin lover in your life.

Average Price: $96

Rating: 94

​​Best Gin for Cocktail Lovers

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

If you’re hunting for a gin that can do it all, look no further than Tanqueray’s flagship London Dry Gin. A textbook example of the style, the gin arrives at a punchy 47.3 percent ABV, ensuring that its robust juniper and delicate citrus notes aren’t lost during dilution. A true workhorse spirit, the traditional gin is ideal for mixing into everything from a classic G&T to a zippy Breakfast Martini.

Average Price: $24

Rating: 93

Best Gin to Impress

Staple Gin

Launched in May 2024, this debut release from distiller Brian Facquet and celebrity chef Rachael Ray offers a textural drinking experience that mimics the feeling of biting into a fresh Castelvetrano olive. Made with eight botanicals, including the small green olives and extra virgin olive oil, the gin is viscous and certainly olive-forward, though remains classic enough to please London Dry aficionados. The palate yields notes of juniper, coriander seed, orange peel, and bergamot for a complex and ultra-layered sipping experience. The gin is sure to make the best Dirty Martini you’ve ever tasted, and we’re positive it’ll knock the socks off all the gin lovers in your life this holiday season.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 94

Best Gin for Tequila Drinkers

Condesa Gin ‘Clásica’

It’s no secret that tequila is on a hot streak. This year, if you’re looking for something a little more unique for someone who favors the agave-based spirit, consider introducing them to Condesa Clásica, a micro-batch gin distilled in the heart of Mexico City. While there is no agave used during distillation, the spirit is made with a handful of native botanicals including palo santo, sage, and jasmine, which help showcase the country’s vast flora and fauna. Combined with traditional aromatics like juniper, coriander, and orange and lime peels, the 43 percent ABV gin is delicate yet vibrant, washing the palate with citrus-forward florality and sprays of salt water.

Average Price: $41

Rating: 94