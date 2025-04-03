If the journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step, then the journey toward becoming a whiskey enthusiast begins with a single dram. This initial pour can be critical to defining how long this excursion may take: If its aroma, flavors, intensity, and length hit the wrong way, it could make a person reluctant to pour a second one. If these elements spark even the slightest interest, it may make them curious if not eager to ask for the next pour.

There’s no better source to help with that first foray into whiskey than bartenders. It’s not just because they’re surrounded by whiskey bottles every time they step behind the stick. They’re in the hospitality industry, so they’re inherently inclined to choose whiskeys they think will make a fledgling imbiber happy. As such, their words hold weight, whether they’re selecting a specific bottle or a style within the broader whiskey category.

With that in mind, we asked 20 bartenders and bar professionals for their thoughts on the best whiskey for beginners. Here’s what they had to say.

The Best Whiskey for Beginners, According to Bartenders:

Old Overholt

Woodford Reserve

Stranahan’s Blue Peak American Single Malt

Oban Single Malt Scotch

Michter’s US*1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Michter’s US*1 Kentucky Straight Rye

Buffalo Trace

Maker’s Mark

Jameson

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Compass Box’s Blended Scotch Whiskies

Rittenhouse Rye

Rabbit Hole Hiegold

Bulleit Bourbon

Fireball Whiskey

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey

Wild Turkey

Michter’s US*1 American Whiskey

Hibiki Suntory Whisky Japanese Harmony

Scotch whisky

The Glenlivet 12-Year Single Malt

Bearface Whisky

“Old Overholt. It’s the best whiskey for beginners because it’s a workhorse rye. It’s delicious, it’s dependable, and it works well in an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan, or a Whiskey Sour. It also helps with the backbone of an Amaretto Sour.” —Zachary Strong, bartender, The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City

“For beginners, I suggest Woodford Reserve. The whiskey is perfect for beginners and makes excellent cocktails for all levels of imbibers. Why else would it be the whiskey of the Kentucky Derby?” —Dayton Owens, master mixologist, Vintage Vino, Kissimmee, Fla.

“Stranahan’s Blue Peak American Single Malt is a great introductory product. Its flavors reflect creamy butterscotch and brown sugar, baked apples, with notes of cayenne [pepper] and toasted oak.” —Rachel Young, director of food & beverage, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, San Diego

“Oban Single Malt Scotch is a classic Highland Scotch that beautifully showcases the region’s style. It is an excellent entry point for beginners due to its well-balanced flavor profile, gentle smokiness, and smooth texture. Balanced by notes of honey and citrus, Oban’s subtle smoke isn’t overpowering but instead offers an enjoyable and easy sip for all palates.” —David Thurgood, director of food & beverage, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, La Jolla, Calif.

“For someone just starting out, a good choice would be something that’s smooth on the palate and easy-sipping, whether neat or as part of a cocktail. Michter’s US*1 Kentucky Straight Rye and US*1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon are excellent entry points into the world of barrel-aged spirits and are definite crowd-pleasers.” —Vadim Morozov, executive assistant manager of food, beverage, and culinary services, Casa don Alonso, St. Louis

“Buffalo Trace is an excellent starter whiskey, thanks to its approachable price point and smooth profile. It offers warm baking spice notes and rich vanilla, making it a stellar choice for an Old Fashioned. It also doesn’t have a harsh, burning aftertaste like some other whiskeys. This lets it deliver an easy-drinking experience that’s a great step up from well whiskey.” —Heather Murphy, bartender, Apple Blossom, Denver

“Maker’s Mark is my go-to recommendation for ‘entry-level bourbon’ based on the idea that wheated bourbons are the easiest to drink. Wheat, as the ‘flavoring grain’ in a three-grain mash bill, allows the sweetness of the corn to shine while adding subtle complexity. If you want to explore Irish whiskey, Jameson is a super-accessible, entry-level whiskey that’s going to show you some light flavor of the grains with a touch of honey and butter to make it all easy.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir, San Francisco

“I really love blended Scotch for a beginner’s whisky, like Johnnie Walker Black Label or anything from the Compass Box range. You can lean fruity or smoky, and these whiskies can work really well in a lot of different applications.” —James Grant, director of beverage, Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

“Often referred to as a ‘bartender’s best friend,’ Rittenhouse Rye goes with so many different cocktail builds. Its spicy, fruity notes translate to the palate without being overtly bold or hot. It has a mild finish that lingers just a little, but doesn’t overpower anything you have decided to pair with it.” —Anthony Aviles, director of food & beverage, The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

“For those new to bourbon, I recommend Rabbit Hole Heigold. It’s mellow and incredibly approachable without the harsh bite that some bourbons have, making it ideal for beginners. It has a balanced flavor profile with subtle notes, and it finishes clean with a nice, light aroma. Heigold is also aged in American white oak barrels, giving it that classic bourbon character without overwhelming the senses.” —Tony Goodman, bar manager, Madrina, Webster Groves, Mo.

“If you want to jump straight into bourbon, Bulleit or Buffalo Trace are great beginner-friendly options. And let’s be real: Fireball is incredibly easy to drink, so it has to go on the list of beginner whiskey.” —Matt Hayes, general manager, Lottie’s Pub, Chicago

“Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon is a great option for beginners. It’s an award-winning product, on par with the big names out there, but still keeps a smaller profile (and an appealing price point) so you don’t get caught up in the hype. It’s an elegant bourbon with a smooth finish, and doesn’t overwhelm the palate — great for people who don’t typically order whiskey.” —Mike Lam, head mixologist, The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen, NYC

“If you’re new to the whiskey world, Roe & Co. Blended Irish Whiskey is a great starter option. This whiskey offers delightful notes of vanilla and peach, with a light finish that’s perfect for beginners. Honestly, it’s the kind of whiskey I wish I’d had for my very first sip!” —Jessica Murphy, bar manager, RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, NYC

“I would recommend most people start with bourbon. That being said, the whiskey that defines the category to me is Wild Turkey. Jimmy Russell, the master distiller, has been distilling that juice for 70-plus years, tirelessly making the same product longer than some brands have even existed. The brand’s legacy speaks for itself. Its bold flavor hits like a velvet hammer with vanilla, caramel, and heavy oak. It’s great on its own, or in cocktails, and is a great entry point for anyone that wants to begin to explore whiskey.” —Ryan Puckett, beverage director, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, Nashville

“Michter’s US*1 American Whiskey utilizes barrels that have already been used to age older bourbon, so it has more refined, subtle tasting notes, and a layered complexity that only comes from time. It’s also relatively low- proof and very accessible. Additionally, because of the use of ‘whiskey-soaked’ barrels, it can’t be labeled bourbon, so it brings up a conversation about all the rules and labels in American whiskey. It’s a great all- around teaching moment to someone new to the game, and great pour regardless.” —Alexander Sieck, bar manager, Sous Terre, Raleigh, N.C.

“Hibiki Suntory Whisky Japanese Harmony is Japan’s most highly awarded blended whisky and a staple at our bar. This versatile, amber-colored whisky offers a natural balance of flavors, making it an ideal choice for beginners and a fantastic choice for whisky lovers. It was recently featured in our Matcha Tea Yuzu Martini; the whisky’s notes of vanilla, lychee, and fresh pear perfectly accented the cocktail’s profile, and provided a delicate balance between the yuzu and matcha.” —Rand G. Packer, chef/owner, Evoke 1923, Evergreen, Colo.

“The best whisky for beginners is Scotch whisky. Scotch is divided by regions: Lowlands, Highlands, Speyside, Campbelltown, and Islay. I would follow that order to try [Scotch] from all the separate regions, as they all have a very different flavor profile. From there, you can move onto Irish whiskey, bourbon, or Japanese whisky.” —Juan Jose Liza, head bartender, St. James Bar London, London

“For someone just getting into whiskey, I like to start them with Buffalo Trace. It’s smooth, approachable, and doesn’t overwhelm with too much spice or heat. It has classic bourbon notes — vanilla, caramel, a little oak —but with a soft, easy finish. It’s versatile enough for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in an Old Fashioned.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“The Glenlivet 12-Year Single Malt. I think starting with a whisky featuring barley as the primary grain without a ton of wood characteristics is very important to finding some of the notes that are harder to find when you get further along in the whisky-tasting journey. The Glenlivet has a great balance of grain and wood, allowing you to pick up on the fruit notes you don’t typically get in bourbon or rye. The primary spices tend to be lighter and more floral — light vanilla flavors instead of deep rich baking spices. I think this is a great place to start training your palate to look for the brightness in whisky, as opposed to using richer, higher-proof American whiskeys.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner/bartender, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“Bearface Whisky is an excellent choice for beginners due to its smooth and approachable taste, making it easy to enjoy without overwhelming your palate. It has a delightful sweetness with notes of vanilla, caramel, and fruit, which are perfect for those new to whiskey. It’s very versatile — you can sip it neat, enjoy it on the rocks, or mix it into cocktails, giving you plenty of ways to experience it. It also offers high quality at a reasonable price point, allowing you to explore without stretching your budget or compromising on taste.” —Kat Saulnier, bartender, Bar Mordecai, Toronto

*Image retrieved from Mstock via stock.adobe.com