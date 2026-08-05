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Should you trust your eyes or the statistics when it comes to gin these days?

The numbers say it is a declining spirit, with only eight million cases sold in the U.S. in 2025 (compared with around 10 million a decade ago). And yet, you go to any bar in America — not even the hip bars necessarily — and people of all ages are absolutely pounding Martinis. Gin Martinis!

So what gives?

Is it possible that quantity gin drinking is being slowly replaced by quality gin drinking?

The numbers seem to bear that truth with “super premium” gin sales actually up — way up — since 2019. Indeed, this tasting offered a surprising amount of bottles that would generally be considered much pricier than the typical cost of a mixing spirit.

Yet this tasting also had a surprising number of gins seemingly produced for the modern, trendy cocktail drinker, with offerings built around or (designed to play well with) Spanish style cocktails, olives, raw bar, and countless other more savory accompaniments.

Read on to discover our 30 best gins to drink in 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories. As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting team and editorial staff sample thousands of bottles annually.

This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly remarkable, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We conduct tastings as our readers would: with full awareness of the producer and, crucially, the price of each product. As such, our tastings are not performed blind.

For this gin roundup, all samples were poured in Glencairn glasses and given five minutes to breathe before tasting. We analyzed each gin’s aromas, flavors, texture, and finish, while appearance did not factor into the equation unless there was a notable flaw or irregularity.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best gins to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted over 100 new submissions and also retasted a handful of bottles that were sent to VinePair over the prior 12 months.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best gins to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring gins we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario.

The Best Gins Under $50

The House of Suntory Roku Gin

Can’t afford Suntory’s Japanese whiskies? Their well-priced gin will more than satisfy. The name means “six” to reflect the sextet of native botanicals (sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, and sanshō pepper) in the hexagonal bottle. Extremely citrusy from the yuzu, this would be stellar in a highball or dry Martini with a citrus twist.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Veritable Distillery Southwick’s American Gin

This Connecticut gin has a few interesting things going on: 1. Its base is made from cane spirit, 2. It’s produced via fractional distillation, 3. Its ingredients are those that were commonly traded in New England in the 18th century (nutmeg, licorice root, rhubarb root). Together, it’s an attempt to make this taste like a gin from the birth of America. It offers a sort of “wintry” feel, with hints of pine, cloves and allspice, and a warming, mulled wine note. Very intriguing.

Average price: $29

Rating: 91

Wild Roots Cucumber & Grapefruit Infused Gin

Hendrick’s created a trend and now it isn’t so unusual to encounter cucumber in your gin. In this case, it blends beautifully with the zesty, tart citrus for a refreshing number perfect for a Gin and Tonic.

Average price: $29

Rating: 92

Bluecoat American Dry Gin

At one time the new kid on the craft gin block, today this Philadelphia-distilled gin has become an industry stalwart in the U.S. Unlike the more avant-garde craft gins hitting shelves these days, this is a classic London, er American, dry gin profile: juniper, citrus peel, a little spice. For the price and availability, this is a great place to start your gin journey.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Murrell’s Row Spirits Gin Mignonette

The best in a series of unique gins released by this Georgia-based spirits producer. With the inclusion of bay leaf, olive oil, and Vidalia onion, this is a savory, earthy, and salty gin. But there’s a subtle sweetness on the finish. As the name attests, this gin is designed to pair with oysters; it would likewise star in a Gibson.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

Bayab African Grown Classic Dry Gin

With many exciting African gins hitting the U.S. market, Bayab is one of the better (and better priced) offerings. Distilled at South Africa’s Midlands distillery, it includes seven botanicals — notably baobab fruit, cinnamon, and sea salt — from five different African nations. Citrusy and tangy, with a certain nuttiness, this would work well in more citrus-forward gin cocktails like a Gimlet.

Average price: $32

Rating: 91

Branch & Barrel Snowmelt Gin

This Colorado gin is corn-based and uses “real Rocky Mountain snowmelt water.” It’s a fairly tropical gin, with notes of grapefruit, pineapple, and stone fruit. And while we can’t say we necessarily taste the Rockies, it is balanced with floral and spicy notes.

Average price: $32

Rating: 90

Neversink New York Dry Gin

This New York gin included a base of New York-grown corn and a few unique local botanicals like apple blossom, bergamot, and cubeb. It’s juniper forward with some black tea and white pepper notes, leading toward a sweeter apple cinnamon finish. Well-priced enough for G&Ts, but would also present well in a French 75.

Average price: $33

Rating: 92

Provincia Patagonia Gin

Produced in Chile with unique botanicals from the Patagonia region — some from small farmers others wild-foraged — that are vapor infused: gooseberry, rhubarb, calafate, ñirre, chaura, and paramela (do some Googling). Whatever some of those obscure ingredients may be, the result is an extremely peppery gin, almost overwhelmingly so, though there are also notes of slate, cedar, and pine.

Average price: $34

Rating: 91

Farmer’s Botanical Small Batch Organic Gin

If you’re looking for an easy-to-find gin to become the new handle-everything workhorse in your home bar, this would be a great place to start. While health enthusiasts might be drawn to the prominent “Nos” on the label (No carbs, sugar, or artificial additives), gin enthusiasts will appreciate the seemingly farm-fresh botanicals inside the bottle. The palate is bursting with notes of juniper, lemongrass, elderflower, and lime zest. It’s time for G&Ts galore.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

James Gin American Mustard

There is the intense aroma of French’s yellow mustard on the nose of this unconventional British gin, giving you an immediate WTF?! sensation. Dive in for a sip and it’s even more savory: mustard, coriander, anise seed, maybe some tangy relish notes … and are you just imagining a hint of beefy hot dog ? It’s jarring. And then you keep going back for another sip and soon realize: this works. It’s no gimmick, but, rather, one of the more interesting, more cohesive craft gins out there. Not to be missed.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

St. George Spirits Terroir Gin

St. George is a long-standing California craft spirits company that offers several stellar gins, with this one made from 12 botanicals “redolent of … the mighty Mount Tam.” Those include Douglas fir, California bay laurel, fennel, coastal sage, and others. Truly it’s not quite as interesting as the label would suggest, but it’s still very good. Citrusy and a bit minty, with a piney, dank quality like a West Coast IPA.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Waterloo Gin No. 9 Gin

This gin from the Texas Hill Country uses local botanicals including fresh lavender and grapefruit. And those botanicals indeed come in strong, offering a sort of Febreze note on the nose that is not unpleasant. Then there’s a rich and pleasing mouthfeel leading into a sweet finish that can’t help but recall Pralines ‘n’ Cream.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

KO Distilling Battle Standard 142 American Dry Gin Navy Strength

The Virginia-based distiller makes a classic Navy strength gin (meaning at least 114 proof) that nevertheless drinks easier than its higher ABV. A fairly standard botanical blend (orange peel, cardamom, orris root, etc.) covers up the juniper a bit, making for a citrusy, herbaceous gin, ideal for longer cocktails like a Rickey, although it would also soar in a Negroni.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Edinburgh Gin Seaside

This Scottish gin uses botanicals foraged around Edinburgh’s beaches like scurvy grass, bladderwrack seaweed, and ground ivy. Less maritime, however, we found this gin extremely grassy in character. There’s some floral notes and a hint of salty minerality, leading to a mildly sweet finish, but grassiness is the prevailing feature, which we quite enjoyed.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Gin Lane 1751 Cucumber Watermelon Mint

This English gin has a watermelon-bubblegum note that is initially jolting. But as you keep revisiting it, the gin becomes quite enjoyable as the vegetal, herbal, and slightly spicy notes begin to add some balance to that distinct, candy fruitiness. Refreshing and unusual, this offering would excel in a Gin and Tonic.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Brazilian Pineapple

This Irish distillery has a slew of gins ranging from the more staid to the completely bizarre — four of which were submitted for this tasting — but this was the one we couldn’t quite take our mind off of. Featuring Brazilian pineapple, Chinese gunpowder tea, and other botanicals, it is indeed offbeat and a little weird but, remarkably, doesn’t ever hit you over the head with too much “flavoring.” In fact, the title pineapple note comes in late, subtly adding just a hint of tart sweetness on the finish. This definitely would be fun in a more baroque, Spanish-style Gin-Tonic.

Average price: $38

Rating: 92

Woodacre Gin

This California-distilled gin uses hand-harvested botanicals from around the distillery, including fresh juniper, California sagebrush, and Douglas fir tips. It’s a bit Christmas-y on the nose, though the palate leans more toward yuzu, mandarin orange, and coriander.

Average price: $38

Rating: 91

SILKS Irish Dry Gin

This Irish dry gin is grassy on the nose, but the palate is straight potpourri — lavender, jasmine, roses, star anise, and cedar. It’s super complex and interesting, though drinking it can feel like part of an aromatherapy session.

Average price: $40

Rating: 91

Covalle Tomato-Water Gin

Designed to translate the aroma of in-season tomatoes, this Brooklyn-made gin leans more funky and moldy on the nose — like wet pool towels left on the deck. But on the palate, we couldn’t help but like this true original. Savory, a bit citrusy, and acidic, with a rich texture, this would be fun in a more vegetal Martini.

Average price: $40

Rating: 90

Tanqueray No. TEN

As other conglomerate-owned megabrands lower proof and generally strive to release less interesting products, Tanqueray No. Ten holds strong at 47.3 percent while loaded with delicate, nuanced flavor. Designed for elevated gin cocktails, its citrusy notes play beautifully in Martinis and Last Words. Ultra-premium but well-priced: a combo hard to find these days.

Average price: $42

Rating: 93

Gin Eva La Vermella

This handsomely-packed Mallorcan gin is made with local red juniper and citrus (orange, lemon, mandarin) and distilled by a husband-and-wife team Stefan Winterling and Eva Maier. The nose is heavy on the orange and mandarin notes, while the round, creamy palate is more zesty, with plenty of juniper.

Average price: $42

Rating: 92

Forthave Spirits Blue Gin

This Brooklyn-distilled gin touts 18 botanicals, but it’s the fully matured “blue” juniper that is the star of the show, giving it a vibrant quality, bursting with evergreen notes. The backing citrus and floral notes, not to mention the slightly higher price, makes this perfect for an elevated Martini.

Average price: $45

Rating: 91

Hadder Oyster Fine de Claire Adriatic Gin

This Montenegrin gin uses botanicals native to the Adriatic though you’ll be familiar with them all — juniper, black peppercorn, angelica root, coriander, and so on. Nevertheless, the gin is quite unique and interesting, extremely perfumey on the nose, though more piney and resiny on the palate. Bonus points for the handsome, glass oyster of a bottle.

Average price: $45

Rating: 90

An Dúlamán Gin

This Irish gin from the Donegal coast leans into its distilling location being less than a mile from the Atlantic, offering a unique, maritime spirit. Five locally harvested varieties of seaweed are used as botanicals, creating a gin that is briney, umami-heavy, and almost fishy on the palate. Quite unique and quite flavorful.

Average price: $48 (500 mL)

Rating: 92

FAIR Juniper Gin

This ethically-sourced gin uses all Fairtrade and organic botanicals like Uzbek juniper berries, lemons from Morocco, angelica roots, cardamon, coriander and timut pepper. With a quinoa base spirit distilled in Cognac, there’s a rich, luscious mouthfeel, that presents the botanicals in a vibrant way — lemony, a bit savory and salty, with an underlying burnt mesquite note you’ll either love or be confused by.

Average price: $49

Rating: 90

The Best Gins Under $100

Xoriguer Mahón Gin

Only recently distributed nationwide, this geographically-protected gin is made on the Spanish island of Menorca and was once served to the occupying British Royal Navy. This gin is unique in that it is grape-based distillate produced on wood-fired alembic stills, infused with juniper and aged in open crates near the sea, then briefly oak-rested. No surprise, it’s a juniper-forward gin with minerality and maritime notes; one reason why it’s recently become a trendy component in Spanish-style Martinis made with sherries. Truly a sui generis gin deserving of its iconic status.

Average price: $59 (L)

Rating: 95

Nozawa Onsen Distillery Classic Dry Gin

This Japanese-style gin is produced in the Nagano Prefecture using rice, local spring water, and native botanicals like sansho pepper and Hiroshima lemon. It’s potent in both flavor and proof (48 percent ABV); fruity and floral on the nose, more citrusy and a bit spicy on the palate.

Average price: $84

Rating: 93

Procera Gin (Blue Dot 2024 Vintage)

While this Kenya gin offers 11 African-grown botanicals, its flavor profile surely benefits most from its unique use of fresh, never-dried African juniper (Juniperus procera) berries. The gin bursts with juniper notes in a way few other gins do, with a vibrancy and brightness combined with more peppery, herbal, and woodsy notes backing it. The brand’s squat, labelless, recycled glass bottles (with a hang tag of botanical salt) makes for a stunning piece for your home bar.

Average price: $90

Rating: 95

The Best Gin Over $100

Castle Freke Gin

Positioned as a sipping gin and packaged in an elegant if not ostentatious bottle designed to display, the palate on this Irish offering is soft and rounded. It is indeed sippable, with slight juniper notes and just a hint of citrus and spice — very smooth. We wish it had a little more going on, but exactly how much needs to go on to justify the bloated price tag?

Average price: $245

Rating: 90

FAQs

What’s the best-selling gin in the world?

Philippines-based Ginebra San Miguel is, by far, the best-selling gin brand in the world.

What is the best affordable gin?

At just $25, The House of Suntory Roku Gin is surprisingly one of the best affordable gins on the market — receiving a score of 92 from our tasting panel.