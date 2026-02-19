Oh, the Martini. Luxurious and elegant, it’s been one of the world’s most popular cocktails since its inception, but it’s also one of the most contested. As opposed to classics like the Old Fashioned, Martinis don’t really have a standard spec, with base spirit, modifier, and style up to drinkers’ preferences. While some of these customized recipes are still fairly commonplace — for example, a 50/50 made with blanc vermouth or one shaken so hard it “skates” — others are… not so commonplace.

We were curious to know more about some of the most peculiar Martinis out there, so we chatted with bartenders from across the country and asked them to name the weirdest Martini order they’ve fielded in their time behind the stick. From odd liqueur requests and unusual glass rinses to personalized takes on viral recipes from trendy restaurants, these are eight of the strangest Martini orders, according to bartenders.

A Martini That’s… Not Really a Martini

Given the popularity of drinks like the Espresso Martini, it’s no secret that some versions of the cocktail are “Martinis” in name only. That said, even a request for a classic version of the drink can end up not really being a Martini at all.

“The strangest thing I’ve ever had is people asking for their Martini on a rock, which isn’t super frequent, but it has happened more than once,” says Jonathan Adler, beverage director at Shinji’s in New York City. “‘Vodka Martini, on a rock, no vermouth.’ Not quite sure how that’s different from a vodka on the rocks, but I’m happy to make it.”

No Gin… or Vodka

As we’ve established, what constitutes a Martini is a debate that’s unlikely to end any time soon. But even if there is ongoing discourse regarding liqueurs, ratios, and more, one thing most tend to agree on is that Martinis are made with either gin or vodka as the base. If neither spirit is present, it’s not a Martini — even if the drink arrives in a V-shaped glass.

“The strangest Martini request I get, and honestly, I get it quite often, is someone asking for a tequila or mezcal Martini,” Jac’s on Bond head bartender Lauren Rojas explains. “I’m not trying to be a strict classicist, but at a certain point, we’ve drifted so far from the original, cold, dry gin Martini that the word ‘Martini’ starts to lose meaning. I think we’ve reached a point where people just use ‘Martini’ to mean ‘served up in a Martini glass.’”

Dirty Martinis Ordered by Olive Brine Haters

Look, Dirty Martinis are a vibe, we get it. But sometimes, it feels as if some people ordering Dirty Martinis are simply doing so for the sake of that vibe, not because they actually enjoy drinking them. That said, it’s probably not every day that one receives an order for a Dirty Martini with the immediate caveat of “no olive brine.”

“One of the strangest Martini orders I’ve received was because of a contradiction. A guest ordered a Dirty Martini and immediately clarified, ‘But no olive brine, I hate olives.’ I suggested one of our signature cocktails, a savory Martini, but she was hesitant,” Pinky Swear’s beverage director CJ Lapid recalls. “When I asked how she wanted it made ‘dirty,’ she paused and said ‘I don’t know, but you can figure it out.’ It became clear that ‘dirty’ had become more of a vibe than a flavor, with some guests wanting the energy of a Dirty Martini without actually knowing what makes it dirty.”

A Citrus- and Licorice-Forward Version

As the Martini has evolved over the past decade, many drinkers have grown more adventurous with which modifiers they opt for. Nowadays, things like sake, sherry, and the aforementioned blanc vermouth are all popular additions to the classic cocktail. Sambuca, though? Not so much.

“One specific Martini order has stuck with me for years. Back in 2018, a gentleman requested a citrus Vodka Martini, but instead of vermouth, he wanted Sambuca Romana,” shares Jessica Brown, beverage director at Portland, Ore.’s Nostrana. “It was definitely a first for me, but of course I obliged. He really enjoyed it and ended up having three with his dinner. To each their own, I suppose. If the guest is happy, then I’m happy.”

An Olive- and Licorice-Forward Version

While Sambuca might be an uncommon call in Martinis, we suppose we can see the appeal when mixed with a citrusy spirit. Anise does complement citrus fruits exceptionally well, after all. That said, we might have to draw the line at mixing anise liqueurs with olive brine. A filthy vodka Martini with anisette? No thank you.

“One request that really caught me off guard was when a guest asked for a filthy vodka Martini filled to the brim with half an ounce of anisette. I had to ask him three times just to be sure I heard correctly and that he truly wanted it that way,” says Christian Molina, bartender at Midtown Manhattan’s Ai Fiori. “It was unsettling. I wouldn’t call it nasty because I’ve tasted plenty of questionable things before, but this one was uniquely, disturbingly odd.”

A Unique Rinse

Rinsing your glass with a spirit before pouring in your cocktail is a fantastic way to layer flavors and add more perfumed aromas to the drinking experience. With Martinis, it’s often something like vermouth, absinthe, or even peated Scotch, all selected for their intense aromatic qualities. But it’s not often that you hear of someone insisting on an Irish whiskey rinse.

“One of the strangest Martinis I’ve ever had ordered was vodka, no vermouth, shaken, with an olive and lemon twist and an Irish whiskey rinse. Specifically, it had to be Irish whiskey,” explains Marlow East beverage director Kat Foster. “The other was a bone-dry, extra-dirty tequila Martini with a twist. These are usually the type of drinks that result in us asking the guest, ‘What does that mean to you exactly?’”

A 50/50 Made With… Rosé?

Hillstone is one of the most popular, upscale restaurant chains in the U.S., and last year, one of its Martini variations went mega viral: the Crisp Martini. The drink, made with gin, Sauvignon Blanc, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice, was so popular that even celebrities like Eva Longoria shared videos of themselves making it. It may have also inspired other drinkers to adopt a Crisp Martini of their own, like this one made with gin and rosé.

“The strangest Martini order I’ve witnessed was at the pass and not behind the bar. It was half rosé, half gin, shaken, and up with a twist. I thought it was odd, and so did the bartender who asked her to clarify,” says Amy Racine, beverage director & partner at JF Restaurants. “Since it was recently, I thought perhaps it was a ‘Crisp Martini’ take. We tasted it and it was… not delicious. She drank two. It was one of those moments that really reminded me that the Martini craze has kind of made the Martini a bit of a mood board.”

A Martini Solely Based on Vibes

The Martini has a reputation for being one of the booziest cocktails in existence, but sometimes, it’s not a desire for a stiff drink that motivates a Martini order. Sometimes, it’s a simple desire to feel chic that drives us to call for one — especially when seated at a swanky, low-lit piano bar.

“My favorite oddball Martini order was when a guest asked for a ‘Tusk Bar Martini with only the ambiance, and zero alcohol,’” Marko Simonovski, director of restaurants at BRASS + The Tusk Bar remembers. “They wanted the vibe of our dim lighting, cool jazz, and marble bar, but with no booze. I handed them water in a glass, wished them peace, and asked if they wanted olives or just good vibes with that.”