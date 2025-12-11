When it comes to requesting a Martini, there are almost as many ways to order as there are Martini drinkers. Everyone has their go-to preference, from shaken and absolutely filthy to stirred and bone dry. Any seasoned bargoer is used to hearing different calls that specify the type of spirit, amount of vermouth, or garnish. But there are some unusual orders that warrant further explanation. One of the more unexpected Martini calls you might hear thrown across the bar is “make it skate.” But what does that mean, exactly?

To elucidate what this playful order entails, VinePair asked New York-based bartender Sarah Morrissey to break down the spec. Morrissey explains that rather than detail the ingredients themselves, this particular call refers to how the drink is poured into your glass. When a bartender hears the call to “make it skate,” they know that means to prepare the cocktail so that tiny chips of ice make their way into the glass, ensuring an extra ice-cold Martini.

In order to accomplish this, the bartender will shake the ingredients so aggressively that ice chips fill the shaker tin. And instead of carefully straining out each shard, the bartender will allow some small pieces of ice to float on top for a frosty beverage with a bit of extra texture.

Typically, when pouring a cocktail from a shaker with a strainer, bartenders are taught to “close the gate” and make sure there’s no space between the edge of the strainer and tin before pouring. But if they leave that space open, it results in some small pieces of ice falling into the glass. In addition to deciding whether to fully strain the drink or not, Morrissey says the type of ice and vigor of a bartender’s shaking technique are other factors that play into whether ice chips form and end up in the Martini.

Whether guests use the exact phrase or just ask for a bit of ice, Morrissey notes this type of Martini is popular for a couple of key reasons. “Most people who order like this are trying to elongate the drinking process” because adding a bit of ice will keep the drink cold for a bit longer, she says. “But it’s also just so fun to pop those bits of ice into your mouth and crunch on them.”

Many associate this phrase with old-school restaurants and steakhouses because these venues serve more shaken Martinis than the average cocktail bar — and shaking a drink is the only way to achieve those thin pieces of ice. Back in the day, you’d see people shaking up just about every cocktail behind the bar. Bartending standards have evolved over the years, so the modern rule of thumb is that spirit-only cocktails, like Negronis and Martinis, should actually be stirred, not shaken.

“When I first started to bartend in dive bars and sh*tty restaurants, I always shook my Martinis because that’s what I was told to do and that’s what I saw in movies,” Morrissey says. “I don’t remember ever seeing a julep strainer until I worked in a cocktail bar. We only had crappy Hawthorne strainers that didn’t actually strain anything, so that’s how you would get a lot of ice in your drinks.”

Morrissey hypothesizes that “make it skate” is an offshoot of another order that’s an effort to keep a Martini colder for longer: asking for a cup of the ice that was used to shake or stir the drink on the side.

“The used ice, or dirty side of ice, is one of the greatest loves of my life. That’s why I made a whole Martini based on that at Le Veau d’Or,” she says. “But I don’t see young people asking for that ever, so I think making it skate would be like the newer version of that order.”

Whether your ideal Martini comes dirty with vodka or with vermouth and a twist, if you’re looking for something with a little extra chill, try making it skate.