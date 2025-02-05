From classic boilermakers to themed shooters and even bartender handshakes, shots are the bread and butter of the bar world. Served at dives and high-end cocktail lounges alike, shots have a unique way of getting the party started.

But not all shots are created equal. While some people might turn up their noses at the Lemon Drops and Jägerbombs of yesteryear, they may be quick to embrace industry favorites like the M&M or the Ferrari. Others may prefer to keep things classic, opting for simple pours of tequila or whiskey. No matter what, one thing remains the same: Shots are universal, and wherever they’re served, guests will order them. And if there’s one group of people that knows exactly what the people want, it’s bartenders.

Here, we asked 18 bartenders and industry pros which shots are currently trending in their bars. Check out what they said below.

The trendiest shots to order right now, according to bartenders

M&Ms

Manzanilla sherry

Faccia Bruto Alpino

50/50s

Green Tea

Ferrari

Maserati

Naked and Famous

Carajillo

Milano Torino Sour

Mexican Candy

Soju bomb

House shots

Tequila Ocho Reposado

Room temperature gin

Mezcal

Tubi

Local dive bar staples

Tequila from artisanal brands

White Tea

Cynar

Coffee liqueur and mezcal

“I think the trendiest shot right now is the M&M shot. No, this does not taste like an M&M candy. This stands for Mezcal and Amaro Montenegro. This is a delicious combination of sweet, smoky, herbaceous, and bitter goodness. It really works well chilled but it’s also just served neat depending on the bartender. It works well with really any mezcal or agave distillate.” —Nathan Oliver, beverage director, The Benjamin Hollywood, Los Angeles

“I think shots are great for camaraderie’s sake but I also think there is a want or a need to cool down the alcohol intake. Too many shots can lead to a pretty short night, you know? At Whoopsie Daisy we are fans of the sherry shot, usually manzanilla. Of course, you can never go wrong with a little amaro; we love the Faccia Bruto Alpino. And if we’re feeling mixy, we do 50/50 raspberry eau de vie and blanc vermouth.” —Ivy Mix, co-owner, Whoopsie Daisy/Leyenda/Fiasco! Wine + Spirits, Brooklyn

“Right now at Gilly’s, we’re selling loads of M&Ms (Mezcal and Montenegro) and Green Tea shots. In fact, we have been selling so many that we finally put the Green Tea on tap to better facilitate getting them out quickly, while at the same time making them more tasty. When we built it in the keg, our general manager, Tyler Smith, had the idea to use Arizona Iced Tea instead of water for the dilution that you would normally get from shaking it.” —Erick Castro, owner, Gilly’s House of Cocktails, San Diego

“Our Carpool Shots, or ‘Shot Wheels’ at Bad Roman are playing on the trend of 50/50 shots that have become popular, especially in the bartending community. We serve versions of the standards like the Ferrari (Fernet & Campari), and the Maserati (Mezcal & Ramazzotti) in logoed shot glasses that we attach to the top of Hot Wheels toy cars. But we’ve also come up with our own, such as the Lamborghini, our most popular shot, which is the uncanny combination of Midori with a float of Lambrusco. And we also serve my personal favorite, and the secret best deal on the menu, which is the Fiat — a shot of Jameson served with a bottle of Moretti Italian lager as a backer. It’s only $8, which is, shhhh, cheaper than we charge for both a shot of Jameson or a bottle of Moretti on their own.” —Bryan Schneider, creative director, Quality Branded

“We are clearly partial to an M&M shot seeing as it’s the inspiration for and backbone of the Vaquera Tears on our menu, which takes the basic combo and turns it into a clarified milk punch with tres leches. From what I gather, M&Ms have been around for over 10 years so it’s not exclusive to this moment but it definitely has staying power. In my eyes, the Ferrari took off more recently and might be on the wane, but personally, I haven’t seen anything to supplant it. Everyone always loves a Snaquiri (a mini Daiquiri shot) but even more so lately I’ve loved a Naked and Famous shot. It feels celebratory and fun and just a little more off the beaten path and special than a regular Daiquiri or Margarita split between shot glasses. The last two things that I usually have in my back pocket as a treat for guests are a little Carajillo shot (as featured on our menu with an elegant mini orange twist) or a Milano Torino sour shot. A Milano Torino is usually vermouth and red bitter (like an Americano without the soda) but is infinitely modifiable with different bitters besides Campari, Aperol, or Cappelletti. With a little citrus and egg white, it turns into a decadent and cloud-like aperitif or digestive treat. These two are particularly nice for their velvety texture and something I like for the end of the meal or night.” —Edward Hardebeck, head bartender, Corima, NYC

“The trendiest shot right now, in my opinion, would be the Green Tea shot. It’s a mix of Jameson, peach schnapps, lime, and a splash of Sprite, known for its smooth, slightly sweet, and fruity flavor profile. It’s popular across a range of venues, from high-energy parties to casual nights out, and strikes the perfect balance between familiarity and fun.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“A few years ago, bartenders from multiple locations in our group started asking for a recipe for a ‘Mexican Candy shot.’ We did a little digging (drinking) and found the classic combination of tequila, watermelon pucker, and a hot sauce to be quite mouthwatering. We opted, like so many other craft programs across the U.S., to elevate the guilty pleasure with authentic ingredients like watermelon juice, habanero, lime juice, and, of course, Chamoy! Our Mexican Candy shot was an instant and unsurprising success, as we currently average over 100 sold a day at all eight locations for Puesto.” —Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits, Puesto and Roma Norte, San Diego

“The trend I foresee in 2025 is the rise of the soju bomb shot. With increasing awareness of Korean drinking culture, fueled by musical artists like Rosé and her catchy collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘APT,’ more people are embracing the fun ways Koreans enjoy their drinks. The soju bomb, or ‘poktanju’ in Korean, involves dropping a shot of soju into a short pour of beer.” —Haera Shin, beverage director, Momofuku

“Trendy shots are always a funny thing for a bar or bartender. From the Jägerbombs of the early 2000s (My New Haircut) to the picklebacks of the early 2010s, and now into the more modern resurgence of Green Tea shots, there’s always been something that the public wants — something that becomes universally accepted and poured. However, with the renaissance of modern cocktail culture, bars have been tasked with bringing creativity to the cocktail world. The innovation seen in those drinks tends to bleed into their shots as well, which is why I think house shots are the new ‘Big Shot’ trend. All big modern cocktail establishments have one, from Bar Snack’s ‘Snack Daq 001’ to Shinji’s ‘Hot Cold Toddy’ to our very own ‘Banana Hammock.’ House shots seem to be the newest trend, offering an exciting way to showcase creativity that doesn’t involve buying pickle juice or getting a new haircut.” —David Muhs, head bartender, Monkey Thief, NYC

“We are heavy on only two items: Tequila Ocho Reposado, and our No. 1 house cocktail, the Shy Lady. It’s so popular that guests often ask for it as a round of shots: gin, hibiscus, lime, and tonic.” —Andrew Holden, owner, Shybird, Boston

“The Green Tea shot is by far the most popular shot ordered at The Lafayette Hotel. While none of our outlets stock sweet and sour mix or lemon-lime soda, we’ve crafted a version that aligns seamlessly with our beverage program’s standards. As for the latest ‘bartender handshake,’ warm gin shots have taken the spotlight, surpassing the M&M in popularity. The era of Fernet, Malört, and mezcal shots has faded, making way for warm or room-temperature gin as the preferred choice for industry insiders looking to set themselves apart from the more mainstream Lemon Drop or Tokyo Tea crowd.” —Keivon Dashtizadeh, bar manager, The Lafayette Hotel, San Diego

“We’re seeing local and dive bar staples making their way into the craft cocktail scene. Hard-to-get bottles like Malört are being brought across state lines by New Yorkers eager to experience the cult-favorite, über-bitter liqueur. Meanwhile, 100-proof Rumple Minze is becoming the new ‘industry handshake’ — it tastes like toothpaste but hits like a haymaker. Personally, it’s my go-to way to kick off a night.” —Matt Chavez, bar manager, COQODAQ, NYC

“The M&M shot is a favorite of ours at Theodora — Mezcal and Montenegro. Mezcal shots as well are favored for their smoky, earthy profile, often served with an orange slice and a sprinkle of chili salt to enhance the experience. Tubi, a popular drink in Israel, has also made its way into the spotlight, typically mixed with citrus juice for a refreshing shot with herbal and citrusy notes. These shots offer bartenders a chance to play with different flavor profiles, making them favorites of ours.” —Tomer Blechman, chef and owner, Theodora, Brooklyn

“One of the trendiest shots at the moment is a Ferrari. It’s a 50/50 split of Fernet and Campari. The black licorice and mint from the Fernet combined with the citrusy bittersweet flavors of the Campari make this an industry favorite. Like us bartenders always say, bitter is better.” —Henry Ottrix, beverage director, Xiquita, Denver

“People are shooting tequila again, but there’s a big difference. Whereas in the past people shot either well or the big companies like Patrón or Cuervo, the evolution of tequila shots now comes from the brand choices. People want to shoot smaller, more artisanal, boutique tequilas. Fortaleza is a big one, as well as Lalo and Mijenta. We’re seeing that brands like these are now dominating the spot that used to be for Casamigos and Don Julio. And as opposed to drinking chilled dressed shots, people are opting for the pure form. No chill, no dress. Nude shots of tequila!” —Alejandro Medina, beverage director, Bludorn Hospitality Group, Houston

“Shots, shots, shots! Lately, we’ve noticed that people are moving away from the tough, straight liquor shots. Right now, White Tea shots are getting a lot of attention. This shooter is a twist on the classic Green Tea shot, which has been popular for some time. The White Tea shot keeps the same flavors but swaps whiskey for vodka, making it lighter and more approachable for a wider range of drinkers.” —Sebastian Corredor, head bartender, LilliStar, Brooklyn

“Shot trends continue to evolve, with patrons drawn to popular new brands while the industry remains loyal to amaro, mezcal, and tequila. Cynar has surged in popularity, aligning with the low-proof trend for its bold flavor and lower alcohol content. Another favorite is the combination of coffee liqueur and mezcal, adding a twist to the classic coffee shot. At Dear Strangers, Cynar remains a go-to, but the spotlight is on Chef Diego’s Aguachile juice, a refreshing blend of cucumber, lime, and shallots that we serve as a tequila chaser.” —Ivan Radulovic, co-founder and head bartender, Dear Strangers, NYC

“It comes as no surprise that agave still reigns supreme. Tequila for familiarity, mezcal if you’re daring. However, two styles of shots have been on the rise in the last few years; one as a resurgence and the other as a late discovery: the mixed shot and the industry 50/50. Mixed shots like Green Tea and Lemon Drops are always popular with new drinkers, but their re-emergence in the 26–32-year-old demographic is fueled by a broad sense of nostalgia. The 50/50’s popularity comes from a few different directions — cocktail culture entering the layman drinker’s zeitgeist, the memeification of our industry through accounts like Mover & Shaker Co., and the emergence of publications offering behind-the-bar insights. The first to hit the mainstream was the Ferrari, but the M&M seems to have come out on the other side as the most ordered and most enjoyed. Montenegro is a fairly accessible amaro for those new to the category — herbaceous, citrusy, and, most importantly, not nearly as bitter as some of its contemporaries. Mezcal, of course, ties in the current love for agave. Full circle, as it was.” —Cheyenne Paydar, bartender, Monkey Thief, NYC

