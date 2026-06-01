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Since Covid-19 took over the world in 2020, workplace culture, and in-office expectations, haven’t been the same. The rise of remote work led many companies to cut back on their real estate holdings, and as the “one central office where all employees work” model became less the norm, other work-related traditions started to fall away. One such tradition? Heading to a nearby bar with colleagues to enjoy discounted, post-work drinks.

Happy hour has a storied past that began in the Navy at the turn of the 20th century, but by time the 1980s rolled around, the association between happy hour and corporate culture had become fully ingrained. That’s why, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused office closures, bars in busy business districts saw a big hit to their bottom lines. As companies restructured their employees’ work styles following the pandemic — and as Gen Z reached drinking age but showed much less interest in alcohol than previous generations — media outlets began to wonder: Is happy hour a relic of the past?

We’re pleased to report that the answer is a resounding “No.” Happy hour isn’t dead, but it may be in need of a revamp. If employees aren’t working in-office as frequently and Gen Z-ers don’t relish the idea of knocking back cheap beers with their bosses, could bars and restaurants get more mileage out of happy hour-style activations by shifting them to later parts of the evening? “The traditional time slots don’t define [happy hour] anymore,” explains Briken Fejzullai, founder and managing partner of WarrenPeace in New York City. “Guests still want that sense of accessibility and ease, but it can happen at different points in the night depending on their lifestyle. It’s more about adapting to those patterns than holding on to a fixed window.”

We spoke to a number of bar owners and bartenders around the country about the potential of late-night (or “reverse”) happy hours, how they might better serve today’s nightlife customers, and how they can benefit the businesses that participate. Here’s what they had to say.

Late-night happy hours help bars capitalize on local events.

Even if classic after-work crowds aren’t prevalent in a particular area, late-night happy hours allow bars to make the most out of other nighttime events in their city. Mike Parhm, executive chef at Le Loup in Nashville, tells us that late-night happy hours cater to a demographic that “isn’t the 4–6 p.m. office crowd.” He calls these guests “second-wave,” explaining that “it’s industry people getting off work, guests coming out of shows, people who want one more stop.”

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Parhm says that this group of patrons who have just seen a concert or show (or were involved with those performances) “is less transactional and more experience-driven. They’re not just looking for a deal, they’re looking for a vibe, something thoughtful but not overly formal, where the night can stretch a bit.”

Industry guests are a huge focus.

As Parhm mentioned, a happy hour that begins in the 8–10 p.m. window is one that’s available to many restaurant industry folks getting off non-closing shifts. Traditional happy hours are difficult for servers and bartenders to enjoy, so by scheduling that period at a later time, a bar can both show its appreciation for fellow hospitality workers and attract some excellent and consistent business.

The late happy hour introduced at Le Loup has this exact customer demographic in mind; Parhm tells us the restaurant wasn’t just trying to replicate a happy hour at a later time but rather trying to offer something that was missing. “In a restaurant ecosystem, there’s a whole group of people (industry, musicians, night-shift workers) whose night starts when everyone else is shutting down,” he explains. “Le Loup already lives in that world a bit, so the idea was to extend that energy with something that still feels intentional. Not discounted scraps, but a curated, late-night version of what we do best: approachable, a little indulgent, and worth coming in for.”

“The traditional time slots don’t define [happy hour] anymore. Guests still want that sense of accessibility and ease, but it can happen at different points in the night depending on their lifestyle.”

Similarly, The Archer in Charleston, S.C., prioritizes quality dishes and well-crafted cocktails during its reverse happy hour, specifically because the team wants industry workers to feel fully embraced. “The late- night menu was created with fellow hospitality workers and the people who live within walking distance to us in mind,” director of operations Chris Higgins-Johnson says. “We wanted to provide an inexpensive, late-night experience for those who are in a situation where it’s 9:30 and they haven’t had dinner or need a really great cocktail and conversation to de-stress after a long day.”

The Archer hosts its late-night happy hour from 10–11 p.m. and offers both drink specials (like a pilsner paired with a signature brown butter hazelnut tequila shot for $10) and meal deals (like steak tartare also for just $10). “Charleston’s late-night scene is growing, but the choice is usually between a great late-night dive or fast casual,” Higgins-Johnson says. “I was sometimes in a situation where I just wanted something other than the usual bar bites, and it’s hard to find that past 10 p.m. in Charleston.” For that reason, he says, “the late-night menu was created to be a more frequent and affordable option to spend time with us, especially for the industry homies and those in our neighborhood.”

Higgins-Johnson also points out that late-night happy hours are beneficial to restaurant staff during service hours that can be unpredictable (especially on weeknights). “We want to ensure that [our later-night staff] has the opportunity to make money and develop friendships and regulars, too. A late-night menu gives us the opportunity to do that for a different clientele in a different way,” Higgins-Johnson says.

The dinner window has shifted.

One noteworthy trend that has emerged after Covid-19 is the preference for earlier dinner times. Even in famously late-dining cities like New York, pre-8 p.m. reservations are on the rise. According to Naama Tamir, co-owner of Birds in NYC, this offers restaurants a golden opportunity to create a profitable reverse happy hour. “There’s been a shift toward earlier dinner times in New York — people are going out at 5 or 6 p.m., which naturally leaves room for more food later in the night. If you had dinner early, you’re hungry again at midnight,” Tamir explains. Because Birds’ soon-to-debut late happy hour will feature a $30 Negroni and mushroom grilled cheese pairing after 11:30pm, Tamir says that “Birds will be able to be the place you stay and enjoy well into the night, rather than needing to head out for a bite down the street.”

For Fejzullai, the late-night happy hour at WarrenPeace didn’t come about as a replacement for a traditional version but rather as a chance to provide a much-needed service to another wave of potential regulars. “During the week, we already have a strong after-work crowd, so the idea wasn’t to replace that moment but to build around it. We started noticing that once that early wave passed, there was still a natural second window forming later in the night, especially with industry guests and people coming in after dinner,” Fejzullai says. That’s what led to WarrenPeace’s “Upside Down Apéro” special, which runs from 9:30–11:30 p.m on weeknights and includes $12 wine pours and $13 Old Fashioneds, Negronis, Daiquiris, and Spritzes. “At WarrenPeace, we tend to design around shifts in energy rather than force new habits. The ‘Upside Down Apéro’ is essentially an extension of the same [happy-hour] idea, just flipped later into the evening to match how our guests actually move through the week,” Fejzullai says.

Tourism is down, so it takes more to stand out.

Why would a bar in a busy area offer reduced prices during typical “bar times”? Happy hour has long been viewed as a way to maximize pre-dinner hours, so what’s the financial incentive to roll one out after 8 or 9 p.m.? When it comes to bars located in traditionally tourist-heavy areas, a possible answer can be found in recent global travel trends, particularly in the number of overseas guests reducing their trips to the United States.

Ektoras Binikos, co-founder of Sugar Monk in NYC, says there have been “fewer visitors from Canada, France, and Spain who used to come to Harlem to explore the neighborhood and stop in at Sugar Monk for happy hour.” But a late-night happy hour can make a bar stand out among its neighbors, especially if it’s executed in an intentional way (more on that shortly).

‘Intentional’ is the name of the game.

After-work happy hours aren’t generally hotbeds of innovation. But while a few dollars off a glass of house wine, a mid-range domestic beer, or a well cocktail might be enough to keep nearby office workers coming back to their local watering hole, bars have discovered that the post-pandemic era calls for a more deliberate and thoughtful approach to both traditional happy hours and late-night versions.

“People still want reasons to gather, but they are more selective about how and why they do it,” says Richard Sandoval, chef and restaurateur of Casa Chi in Chicago. “Historically, happy hour has been rooted in discounting. The shift now is toward value-driven experiences.”

“At WarrenPeace, we tend to design around shifts in energy rather than force new habits. The ‘Upside Down Apéro’ is essentially an extension of the same [happy-hour] idea, just flipped later into the evening to match how our guests actually move through the week,”

Casa Chi offers a late-night special on weeknights from 10 to 11 p.m. where guests can get a carafe of the restaurant’s signature Margaritas and a selection of house-made chips and dips for $50. Sandoval says that his goal was to provide “a stronger point of view on programming, a sense of discovery in the menu, and an environment that feels intentional rather than routine.” He’s found that ”for a younger and more experience-focused audience, it is less about ‘cheap drinks after work’ and more about ‘is this worth my time?’” To stay relevant, his team prioritizes delivering something worthwhile through the atmosphere at the restaurant and the quality and uniqueness of the offerings.

Speaking of a younger audience, there’s been much discussion about Gen Z’s drinking habits (or lack thereof), but Patricia Fusco, marketing manager of IGC Hospitality (which operates over 15 bars and restaurants in NYC), assures us that Gen Z doesn’t want to be the nail in the happy hour’s proverbial coffin. Instead, she says, they want to see versions that reflect their desire for memorable experiences.

“As a Gen Z-er, I can confidently say nobody is outgrowing the idea of getting drinks with friends and talking for hours,” Fusco explains. “Social habits may be changing, but the desire for real human connection definitely is not. If anything, people are craving experiences more than ever because so much of life happens online now.” She goes on to say that in order to keep Gen Zers coming back, “happy hour just has to evolve. People don’t necessarily want rushed vodka sodas in a random sports bar at 5 p.m. anymore — they want atmosphere, intentionality, aesthetics, good food, and somewhere that feels worth leaving the house for. The joy of sharing food and drinks with people you love is never going away.”

One aspect of a traditional happy hour that comes with both strengths and weaknesses is its inevitability. During pre-pandemic times, offices that regularly participated could fall into a pattern that felt predictable and, let’s face it, fairly boring. Greg Garrison, partner and chef at Repeal 33 in Savannah, Ga., puts it like this: “Early happy hour feels more routine. Late night feels more intentional. People are choosing to be out, and they’re usually looking for something that still feels thoughtful, just in a more relaxed setting. For us, that makes it a really fun time to cook.” Repeal 33 accepts that challenge with a seven-night-a-week happy hour from 10 p.m. to close that includes an array of discounted bites like baby back ribs with a West African glaze, chicken liver mousse with toasted brioche and honey mustard, and May River oysters with pickleback mignonette all for under $10.

In Parhm’s view, the key to a successful late-night happy hour is to avoid “treating it like an afterthought.” Guests can tell if a spot is just trying to move leftover product. Per Parhm, “Keep it tight, keep it intentional, and protect the quality. A smaller, focused menu that feels dialed-in will outperform a big, diluted one every time. If it feels like its own experience, not just an extension of service, that’s when it works.”

Menu planning for a reverse happy hour should feel well considered and worthwhile to guests, but it’s also important to consider the staff when rolling out a new menu. Tamir says Birds’ late-night activation was designed to “extend the evening without overextending the kitchen.” She says the “goal was less about offering some kind of discount and more about giving our guests an appealing reason to stay at Birds throughout the entire evening. If the experience is right, and guests are satisfied, it builds energy in the room, and that ultimately benefits the bar as a whole.” The choice to offer a single food item and single cocktail streamlines the service experience without depriving the guests of quality.

Ultimately, happy hour is about community. Whether guests are grabbing drinks and snacks with coworkers, friends, family members, or first dates, the wish to gather and socialize while enjoying a curated menu remains strong. These tough economic times make value more important than ever, and irregular happy hours allow restaurants to give their customers a “deal” without compromising their own finances or goals for the space. Parhm says happy hour isn’t going anywhere, and “if anything, it’s evolving. People want something that feels specific with a time, place, and identity. Late night works because it meets people where they actually are now, not where we expect them to be.”

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free platform and newsletter for drinks industry professionals, covering wine, beer, liquor, and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!