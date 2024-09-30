In the modern drinks landscape, it’s easy to forget about shots — or shooters, to be more specific. Essentially miniature versions of larger-format cocktails, shooters are typically made with two or more spirits. Many of these drinks rose to prominence in the 1970s when saccharine, vibrantly colored builds were all the rage. These days, you’ll mostly find flavored shots at dive bars, likely being thrown back by people who just turned 21.

That doesn’t mean they’re not still fun to order, and it doesn’t mean you’ll never encounter a themed shot again. And when you do, you’ll want to be ready. There are dozens of shooters poured out by bartenders nationwide, and while you might recognize their names, knowing what’s actually in them is another question. While some shots’ titles — like the Green Tea or the Lemon Drop — allude to their flavor profiles, others like the Scooby Snack are puzzling, at best.

To help you out the next time you find yourself with a mysterious-looking shot glass in your hands, we compiled a visual guide to the most well-known shooters and their ingredients. Check out our infographic of the 20 most popular dive bar shots below.

Apple Pie

While some shooters have relatively traceable histories, others, like the Apple Pie, appear to have sprung up out of nowhere. This means the shot is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure situation, with many bartenders and home drinkers touting different versions of the build. That said, most Apple Pie shooters will be made with apple cider and either vodka or whiskey and topped off with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

B-52

The B-52 is visually striking, delicious, and easy to riff on, making it one of the most popular party shots. The shooter is fueled by coffee liqueur, Baileys, and Grand Marnier, but be sure to pour each layer slowly over the back of a spoon to achieve the signature tri-layered look. Take things a step further by setting the top ablaze for a Flaming B-52, or swap out orange liqueur for Frangelico to prep a B-51.

Baby Guinness

Despite what the name suggests, the Baby Guinness doesn’t actually contain any of the beloved stout — it just looks like it does. Its coffee liqueur base gets carefully topped with Irish cream liqueur, thus replicating the look of a well-poured Guinness Draught.

Birthday Cake

Served in a petite glass accessorized with vanilla frosting and sprinkles, Birthday Cake shots are suitable for any celebration, age-related or not. Usually made with crème de cacao, Irish cream liqueur, and cake-flavored vodka (though vanilla and whipped cream are also popular supplements), the miniature cocktail delivers a flavor that lives up to its name.

Boilermaker

The boilermaker isn’t your average shooter. In fact, it’s not really a shooter at all, but given its popularity at dive bars nationwide, it’s worthy of a spot on this list. A boilermaker is simply a shot of liquor (usually whiskey) served alongside a pint of beer. Whether you choose to drop the shot in the suds and chug, sip them in tandem, or shoot the spirit and chase with your brew, there’s no wrong way to consume the drink.

Bubble Gum (Bazooka Joe)

With a flavor profile reminiscent of childhood candy, Bubble Gum shots are perfect for enjoying when nostalgia strikes. Nicknamed the Bazooka Joe thanks to the character’s presence on Bazooka bubble gum wrappers, the shooter can be made any number of ways, though most recipes call for Irish cream liqueur, banana liqueur, and blue curaçao.

Ferrari

Bitter Campari and Fernet-Branca co-star in this Italian-inspired shooter named for the country’s luxury car. The cherry-red shot is particularly popular among bartenders thanks to the presence of Fernet, a famous handshake shot in itself.

Green Tea

Made with Jameson, peach schnapps, and sour mix, Green Tea shots skyrocketed in popularity post-pandemic and cemented a place as the second most popular shot on-premise. The drink’s adoration has inspired bartenders to create other versions of the modern dive bar classic, like the White Tea shot made with vodka in place of whiskey.

Gummy Bear

If you’re always reaching for a pack of Haribo treats in the grocery store checkout line, you’ll love a Gummy Bear. Boozy, sweet, and intensely juicy, its recipe calls for cherry vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and lemon-lime soda, though any fruity vodka can be added depending on your preferred gummy flavor.

Jägerbomb

This Jägermeister-Red Bull combination is believed to have been invented as the Red Bull Blaster in 1997 by a group of skiers, and it’s been fueling fraternity events ever since. The drink’s association with party culture has become so strong that Jägermeister launched targeted campaigns in 2019 to reach “a new consumer in a different occasion.”

Jolly Rancher

A simple combination of vodka and flavored schnapps, the Jolly Rancher can be personalized based on your favorite flavor. Always digging for the pink ones? Opt for watermelon liqueur. Fancy a green Jolly Rancher shot? Toss in some sour apple instead.

Kamikaze

Vodka, triple sec, and lime juice fuse together in this tart shooter rumored to have been created on an American naval base in Japan after World War II. It was so popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s that bartenders scaled the ingredients up to serve the Kamikaze Martini-style.

Lemon Drop

Considering the full-size Lemon Drop was created in the 1970s, it’s no surprise the cocktail was almost immediately scaled down. The puckering tipple is served in a sugar-rimmed shot glass and combines vodka, lemon juice, and sugar, though simple syrup is acceptable, too.

M&M

Don’t expect to pick up any chocolate notes in this equal-parts shooter. Popularized by mixologist Robert Krueger at NYC cocktail bar Employees Only in 2012, the 50/50 combination of mezcal and Amaro Montenegro is a widespread bartender’s handshake.

PB&J

Some versions of PB&J shots are made with hazelnut liqueur, but we think the best way to achieve optimal nuttiness is with a peanut butter whiskey like Skrewball. Raspberry liqueur acts as the jelly component, and while you can stop there, Irish cream liqueur can bring a bit of creaminess.

Peppermint Patty

A staple around the holidays, Peppermint Patty shots are one of the more hands-on shooters on this list. They’re traditionally made by squirting chocolate syrup onto the drinker’s tongue before taking a shot of peppermint schnapps, but if you want to avoid the mess, simply combine the schnapps with crème de cacao and Irish cream liqueur in a glass for a more refined — though slightly less fun — approach.

Pickleback

Just like a boilermaker, Picklebacks are a multi-step order. Here, a shot of whiskey is served with a pickle juice chaser for a briny combination that’s been said to take the edge off a hangover.

Polar Bear

Another popular holiday shooter is the Polar Bear, which combines white crème de cacao with peppermint schnapps. The chocolate-mint shots are relatively low in alcohol, so many bars booze things up with a splash of plain or peppermint-flavored vodka.

Scooby Snack

While its name might evoke childhood memories of the animated Great Dane, the shot is actually named after Dr. Nishiwaki Scooby. Dr. Scooby, a Japanese holistic medicine physician, treated his patients with pineapple, coconut, melon, and aged Japanese goats milk. Those flavors inspired this fruity shooter, made with coconut rum, melon liqueur, banana liqueur, heavy cream, and pineapple juice.

Washington Apple

The Washington Apple cocktail is believed to have been created by a Washington native in the late 1980s after a pest outbreak destroyed the majority of the state’s apple orchards. Rather than despairing, the man fermented the apples to create apple liqueur, which he combined with cranberry juice and Canadian whisky. The drink may have been invented as a cocktail, but it’s just as delicious in shot form.

*Image retrieved from pavel siamionov via stock.adobe.com